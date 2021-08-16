Watch: NHL 2021/22 season preview

Sporting Life's Tom Carnduff joins Paddy Power broadcaster Graham Byrne and podcaster Erik Janssen to discuss the upcoming NHL season.
The trio provide their best bets, picks, predictions and more ahead of the new campaign getting underway.
The league has returned to how it once was with the four divisions realigned to normal following a different 2021 season.
That means we will see the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific as they were in 2019/20 - with two teams in new positions. Arizona Coyotes have been shifted to the Central to make room for the latest expansion team, Seattle Kraken, in the Pacific.
The four divisional winners are discussed, alongside a focus on the conferences. There is also the picks for the Stanley Cup with outsiders thrown in to consider.
