After dominating all practice sessions and easily making it a 1-2 in qualifying it will be a surprise to see Mercedes beaten on race day. The one glimmer of hope for McLaren backers is that one-lap pace has been a problem for them all season, with long-run pace generally being their strength, and with both starting on the second row there is a still a race to be had.

In the midweek preview I rated the chances of AUDI but they were narrowly left out of the staking plan, however now it is time to get involved. Long, sweeping, high-speed corners have been their strength this year which has been backed up by their underlying data from practice sessions.

GABRIEL BORTOLETO was the only driver to run the hard tyre for his long run in the most race relevant practice session on Friday and his pace was eye-catching, potentially enough to lead the midfield which exceeded my pre-weekend expectations.

Audi's impressive pace continued into Saturday practice where the Brazilian showed pace to lead the midfield and mix it with the underperforming Ferraris before his fastest lap time was deleted for track limits.

In the intervening period between practice and qualifying it looks as if a decision was made for Audi to sacrifice this one-lap pace in favour their long-run pace as qualifying ended up disappointingly with neither driver making it into the top 12, both Haas and Alpine out-qualifying them.

On a track where it looks like tyre wear will be the highest of the season and cars may be forced into a three or four stops, Audi are well placed to benefit from this decision.

Posted at 08:45 GMT on 29/11/26

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