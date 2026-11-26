The Middle East races get the go ahead this weekend, kicking off in Qatar where the contrast to a thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix will be stark. We go from the most slipstream dependent race in the history of Formula One to a track where clean air matters above all else.

Although Kimi Antonelli was our successful antepost selection, this column's season has been defined by backing LANDO NORRIS at the right time when track characteristics suit the car.

Qatar may be the most suitable track on the calendar for McLaren, with the mixture of medium to high-speed corners and none of their weak points, which are low-speed corners and straight lines.

Norris has been easily the best on similar configurations in Budapest (win), Zandvoort (win), Madrid (VSC stolen win) and Brazil (win). Although Qatar will be higher speed than the above, McLaren may once again spearhead the field.

Even at around half the price we backed him in Brazil two weeks ago, Norris is still value and should be one of the market leaders.

Ferrari fiasco

The teammate battle between LEWIS HAMILTON and CHARLES LECLERC has boiled over and would be getting more media attention if it wasn't for the very public spat between Max Verstappen and George Russell.

The coming together did us no favours in Las Vegas, but team principal Fred Vassuer plans to iron things out between the pair by introducing team orders this weekend.

Week on week we are getting bigger and bigger pre-weekend prices on Ferrari, and while I prefer McLaren for top honours, I can't ignore anything north of 3/1 for the scarlet-red pair to make the the podium.

I have no concerns about Ferrari being competitive on this circuit as their power deficit will be irrelevant, with this being one of the least power-demanding tracks on the calendar.

Ferrari is working well across a wide range of tracks, displaying race-winning pace across each of the four races prior to Brazil, and while they may fall short of the win here, they are bang in the hunt for the podium.

On a track where overtaking will be difficult, they may be set to benefit from engine penalties, as George Russell could take one to fit the upgraded Mercedes engine.

Futile Fernando

As the track is not power sensitive and downforce dependent, Audi had tempted me, but I'm backing Aston Martin through FERNANDO ALONSO to get points this weekend.

Aston Martin were losing up to two seconds per lap on the straight in Las Vegas last time out when Alonso seemed to give up with two laps to go and retire in frustration, but this represents their best chance for points on merit all season.

Singapore GP analysis of cornering performance showed that the Aston Martin may have the best chassis of the field, with all the performance loss being due to the extreme engine deficit, highlighting Adrian Newey's genius.