Las Vegas has become a unique track from a betting perspective, with the cold night temperatures and one of the longest straights on the calendar (1.9km) along the Las Vegas strip being key variants compared to other circuits.

We've seen some surprise results from cars that can cope with the lowest temperatures on the calendar, with Mercedes dominating in 2024 with one of their worst cars in the V6 era. This was due to the car's ability to warm their tyres with ease, which had the opposite impact on tracks where tyre wear was a concern.

I can't fathom the prices available on FERRARI this weekend. The scarlet red outfit had managed to put themselves in race-winning contention in all four races across a range of tracks prior to Brazil, and we can forgive them one bad race.

Even without the rain which hampered Ferrari more than others, Interlagos on paper was a track that was always going to trouble them. It has no slow speed sections and a steep incline on a power sensitive area of the circuit, hence the decision for both LEWIS HAMILTON and CHARLES LECLERC to take engine penalties to prime themselves for Vegas, a track where Ferrari has thrived in the past.

Like Interagos, Las Vegas is also a track which teams will earmark for engine penalties. In the Interlagos preview we correctly called three of the drivers who ended up taking penalties and, with these drivers no longer at risk it may be the turn of McLaren's, Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar, to receive grid penalties.

Interlagos was always a track which suited McLaren and possibly factored into their decision to not take penalties there, but instead wait for this weekend on a track which will not suit their philosophy. Antonelli will take an upgraded turbo, but it is not clear if this means an engine penalty.

Ferrari are set to benefit from any penalties having already taken them in Brazil.

While the 1.9km straight will not play into the hands of the underpowered Ferrari engine, they can still remain competitive, as we saw in the long straights of Austin and more so, Mexico.

Bar the straight, the Ferrari may end up being the most competitive car for the remainder of the track.

Williams for the Wynn

If it wasn't for Aston Martin's shambles of a season, the spotlight would be on WILLIAMS for how much they have underachieved having promised so much for 2026.

It's been nothing short of a disaster with both ALEX ALBON and CARLOS SAINZ being 7/1 shots for points having been regular contenders earlier in the season.

On a conventional circuit they are in the bottom three teams, alongside Aston Martin and Cadillac.

However, Las Vegas is far from a conventional track and Baku is a decent form line to look to.

The Mercedes engine, and relatively decent slow speed performance can see them enter the fray for points, with both Audi and Haas likely to struggle here.

Paddock notes

Kimi Antonelli

Will have the upgraded engine package this weekend. Be wary of a grid penalty, but he could be in a rocket ship; remember his last new engine in Monza. The impressive tyre management in the Mercedes will be a hinderance as warming the tyres up is the problem, not keeping them cool.

Max Verstappen

Car has become an all-round performer. Interlagos was phenomenal, but it's what we've come to expect from him around there in the rain. Deserved favourite as no real weak point here.

Lando Norris

Great win for us last time out on a track that suited him and his car perfectly. Couldn't be more different this weekend as there are few medium to high speed corners. Car has also struggled on straights. Tough to see them contending at the front, but they continue to bring upgrades. Preference is to look elsewhere.

Alpine

Have been the team of the outliers this season with Gasly's podium in Monaco followed by pole in Monza. We were on them for a big result in Baku before Colapinto went bowling and took both Alpines out of top five contention. This form confirms the Alpine thrives on long straights and high traction demand circuits which may see them go well again here. Tough to leave off the staking the plan.

Aston Martin

Car has been struggling with the heat which won't be a problem here, but the 1.9km straight will be a massive problem. Rain is their only chance of being high rollers, but without it they will be on the one cent slot machines.

Posted at 12:40 GMT on 18/11/26