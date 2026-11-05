Formula One betting tips: Brazilian Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One expert Louis Bollard has four tips for this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, with bets ranging from 50/1 to 11/4.
F1 betting tips: Brazilian Grand Prix
3pts e.w. Lando Norris to win the Brazilian Grand Prix at 12/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3)
2pts Haas to score points at 11/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
2pts Aston Martin zero classified drivers at 3/1 (BetMGM)
0.5pt Haas double points finish at 50/1 (Betfred)
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And that's it for the 2026 Championship, as Kimi Antonelli became the youngest world champion in history in Mexico.
As predicted in our pre-season antepost preview, Antonelli adapted to the 2026 cars significantly better than his teammate to wrap up the title with four races to spare.
We still have one more antepost position in play, for there to be two DNFs in each race which is still alive thanks to Aston Martin's sturggles.
Interlagos is one the best tracks on the calendar, a proper racing circuit steeped in history where the weather usually plays a factor, and that looks no different this weekend with thunderstorms forecast for Saturday which may result in qualifying time being moved.
We haven't had much luck backing LANDO NORRIS of late, as the theme of struggling in qualifying and getting stuck behind slower cars has become a trend, but this week that could change.
Norris has struggled in qualifying as both McLaren drivers have complained this is an especially difficult car to push to 100% of its limits, but in the long runs it is the fastest in the field.
McLaren are one of the only teams still developing their car this late into the season as they are bringing a revised set of front and rear wings, plus a floor upgrade.
This may help the qualifying pace issue, but even should Norris qualify behind the other front runners again, we know how easy it is to overtake in Interlagos relative to other circuits.
Moreover, Interlagos is usually an engine penalty destination, especially this year as the new power units have resulted in more engine failures throughout the season.
We know that George Russell, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are in line for penalties either here or in Las Vegas.
Norris' underlying pace in practice sessions and on race days can make him a front runner on a track filled with medium-speed corners.
Oh Ocon
Esteban Ocon has been replaced again, giving us the chance to see Rafael Camara make his debut for HAAS.
Ryo Hirakawa filled in in Mexico at short notice and managed to sneak a points finish, showing that this car can beat the bottom six cars even in the hands of a driver with little F1 experience.
Haas are clearly the eighth best team on the grid, and on their day can challenge the other midfield cars.
We know Brazil can throw up chaos and Haas can take advantage of this like they did with a Magnussen pole position in 2022.
I'm confident Camara can be an upgrade on Ocon. The young Brazilian comes to his home race having won F3, and likely to win the F2 championship this season.
Other leading chances
Kimi Antonelli
Will have been celebrating all week but that shouldn't impact him this weekend. Is safe from taking a penalty but with the pack so close now, it's hard to see him having it so easy like he has done at times this season. Leading contender, nonetheless.
Max Verstappen
Mexico was his best drive of the season having started P5 and winning without the fastest car (thanks to Ferrari doing a Ferrari). Winning when you don't have the fastest car is what the greats do and that's what he did. May not have the fastest car again this weekend, but should be up there. Loves this track and any rain will help. At risk for an engine penalty though, so would watch for news on that.
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari should have won in Mexico, whether it be him or his teammate. Relationship has soured with teammate which is exacerbated when they have the chance to win. Track won't suit as much as Mexico did, but still has a strong podium chance. Is at risk of an engine penalty.
Charles Leclerc
Has become a father in the break since Mexico. Wonder if his teammate sent his congratulations. Had strong win chances in Austin and Mexico, but this track lacks the low-speed characteristics the car thrives in so a podium finish might be the best hope.
Aston Martin
Are doing wonders for our antepost position on the DNFs per race. Mexico was comical, with the engine only being able to run three laps in the thin air at high altitude. Brazil is also at high altitude, albeit not at Mexico levels, but they have expressed fears about conditions. 3/1 is a nice price for neither driver to see the chequered flag for the seventh time this season.
Posted at 12:00 GMT on 05/11/26
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