Formula One betting tips: Brazilian Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One expert Louis Bollard has four tips for this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, with bets ranging from 50/1 to 11/4.

F1 betting tips: Brazilian Grand Prix 3pts e.w. Lando Norris to win the Brazilian Grand Prix at 12/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3) 2pts Haas to score points at 11/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 2pts Aston Martin zero classified drivers at 3/1 (BetMGM) 0.5pt Haas double points finish at 50/1 (Betfred) Follow Formula One expert Louis Bollard on X Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

And that's it for the 2026 Championship, as Kimi Antonelli became the youngest world champion in history in Mexico. As predicted in our pre-season antepost preview, Antonelli adapted to the 2026 cars significantly better than his teammate to wrap up the title with four races to spare. We still have one more antepost position in play, for there to be two DNFs in each race which is still alive thanks to Aston Martin's sturggles. Interlagos is one the best tracks on the calendar, a proper racing circuit steeped in history where the weather usually plays a factor, and that looks no different this weekend with thunderstorms forecast for Saturday which may result in qualifying time being moved. We haven't had much luck backing LANDO NORRIS of late, as the theme of struggling in qualifying and getting stuck behind slower cars has become a trend, but this week that could change. Norris has struggled in qualifying as both McLaren drivers have complained this is an especially difficult car to push to 100% of its limits, but in the long runs it is the fastest in the field.

Lando Norris gets the vote this weekend

McLaren are one of the only teams still developing their car this late into the season as they are bringing a revised set of front and rear wings, plus a floor upgrade. This may help the qualifying pace issue, but even should Norris qualify behind the other front runners again, we know how easy it is to overtake in Interlagos relative to other circuits. Moreover, Interlagos is usually an engine penalty destination, especially this year as the new power units have resulted in more engine failures throughout the season. We know that George Russell, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are in line for penalties either here or in Las Vegas. Norris' underlying pace in practice sessions and on race days can make him a front runner on a track filled with medium-speed corners. Oh Ocon Esteban Ocon has been replaced again, giving us the chance to see Rafael Camara make his debut for HAAS. Ryo Hirakawa filled in in Mexico at short notice and managed to sneak a points finish, showing that this car can beat the bottom six cars even in the hands of a driver with little F1 experience. Haas are clearly the eighth best team on the grid, and on their day can challenge the other midfield cars. We know Brazil can throw up chaos and Haas can take advantage of this like they did with a Magnussen pole position in 2022. I'm confident Camara can be an upgrade on Ocon. The young Brazilian comes to his home race having won F3, and likely to win the F2 championship this season. Other leading chances Kimi Antonelli