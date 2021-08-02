Carson Wentz injury a concern for Indianapolis Colts backers

The gamble Indianapolis took in trading for Carson Wentz this offseason has already hit a potentially significant bump in the road.

Wentz is battling a foot injury which means he will likely miss the entire preseason, and could yet require surgery. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has elected not to go under the knife at this stage, per Ian Rappaport of NFL Network. Instead he will look to rest the injury in the hope he can play Week 1 when Indy opens its season at home to Seattle on September 12.

Wentz mobility will be impacted Reports suggest if Wentz is able to play through the injury it will affect his mobility, one of the strengths of his game. The Colts rolled the dice on the former North Dakota State signal caller regaining former glories when they handed over a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 second to trade for Wentz. That 2022 second could yet become a first if he performs well. Indy clearly hopes that Wentz, who was benched in Philly last season and replaced by Jalen Hurts after a disastrous 2020, can be ‘fixed’. Its head coach Frank Reich was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when Wentz enjoyed his best years. Wentz, now 28, is currently prominent in the betting to be NFL Comeback Player Of The Year in 2021. The Colts have had championship-calibre potential for a couple of years now, and believe Wentz could be the quarterback to finally put them over the top for a deep post-season run. Colts QB options limited

Brett Hundley has joined the Colts

The team is short of quality options at backup QB though - with the pretenders being led by untested draft picks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger. Indianapolis also signed Brett Hundley over the weekend - he struggled badly though in his starts with Green Bay in 2017. Indy is out to 5/4 with Sky Bet in the betting to win the AFC South division title. It had been a 21/20 favourite last week, shading nearest rival Tennessee. The Titans are now 10/11 from 11/10.