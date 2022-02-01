Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has retired from NFL aged 44, he has announced on Instagram.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, the most successful player in NFL history, has announced his retirement. The 44-year-old won six Super Bowls during his success-laden spell with the New England Patriots, before adding a record seventh in his first season with the Bucs. It was reported in the week following Tampa Bay’s narrow loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional round that Brady was calling time on his record-breaking career. The veteran quarterback has now confirmed his retirement in a lengthy statement posted on social media.

Tom Brady's 22-year career:

* 7X Super Bowl champion

* 5X Super Bowl MVP

* 3X NFL MVP

* 15X Pro Bowl

* 6X All Pro

* NFL's all time passing TD leader (624)

* NFL's all passing yard leader (85,520)

* Most career wins: 243



🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 29, 2022

Brady said: “I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition – if a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. “And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

All the moments. All the memories. Thank you for everything, Tom. ❤️🐐 #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/RcxeznI8QJ — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2022