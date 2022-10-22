San Francisco will send a slew of draft picks to Charlotte to seal a deal for the 26-year-old McCaffrey - second, third and fourth-rounders in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024.

Who wins CMC trade?

That seems pretty steep compensation for a player who, while hugely talented, has been slowed by injuries in recent years. The value of running backs decreases quickly with wear and tear starting to impact production the further they get into their pro careers.

‘Run CMC’ was stellar in his first three seasons in the NFL after being drafted in Round 1 by the Panthers in 2017. He peaked in 2019 with an incredible year which brought him 2392 scrimmage yards - including more than 1000 both on the ground and as a receiver.

Since then though things have not been as good, and McCaffrey’s 2020 and 2021 seasons were both ruined by injury.

Against that backdrop, this appears to be a pretty good deal for Carolina, which just fired head coach Matt Rhule en route to a disastrous 1-5 start to the 2022 season.The Panthers are clearly now heading into full rebuild mode and acquiring draft capital for 2023 and beyond.