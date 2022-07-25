The 2022 NFL season is now almost upon us after a wild offseason, and you will be able to watch most of it on TV in the UK.

We’ve come a long way since the early days of NFL coverage on this side of the pond, when you had to wait a full week for just one highlights show, and only the Super Bowl was televised live.

Now it’s an all-you-can-eat buffet of pro football entertainment, and the next few months have popcorn-worthy matchups at every turn.

Here is how the NFL TV landscape looks heading towards the 2022 season, including the primetime matchups which are already set.

And remember, all the kickoff dates here are when the games start in the UK, not in the United States. Alarm clocks at the ready for all those night games, which start in the wee small hours.

Watch Sunday NFL games in the UK

Most NFL games each weekend take place on a Sunday in two major slots - at 6pm in the UK and 9.25pm UK time.

Sky Sports gets to show a game in each slot during every weekend of the regular season, but as yet we have no idea which ones they will be.

Each week Sky bosses sit down internally and decide which games they will show, and we’ll update here each week as soon as we know.

More on this to come later, but Sky’s weekly choice of games has a big knock-on impact for NFL Game Pass subscribers in the UK.

Watch Monday Night Football in the UK

Once THE must-watch game each week for TV viewers in America, Monday Night Football has been in the doldrums for many years now. Not any more though.

ESPN spent massive dollars in the offseason to entice Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to leave FOX and join MNF as its new announcing team.

Now we even have a few decent games to look forward to as well, and the good news is every single one of them will be aired on UK TV.

Channel 5 has the UK rights to MNF and the 2022 season is the final year of its current pact with the NFL. The games will also air on Sky Sports and on NFL Game Pass.

The Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 is already set in stone, and all games kick off at

8.15pm on the East Coast of the United States bar a double-header in Week 2.

The UK is five hours ahead of Eastern Time, so you will need to set your alarm clocks for 1.15am most Tuesdays to watch the games live in the UK.

Here is the schedule as it stands:

Tuesday September 13 2022: Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks Tuesday September 20, 2022: Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills (0015 UK)

Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills (0015 UK) Tuesday September 20, 2022: Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles (0130 UK)

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles (0130 UK) Tuesday September 27, 2022: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Tuesday October 4, 2022: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers Tuesday October 11, 2022: Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs Tuesday October 18, 2022: Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers Tuesday October 25, 2022: Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots

Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots Tuesday November 1, 2022: Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Tuesday November 8, 2022: Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints

Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints Tuesday November 15, 2022: Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Tuesday November 22, 2022: San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals Tuesday November 29, 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts Tuesday December 6, 2022: New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday December 13, 2022: New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals Tuesday December 20, 2022: Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers Tuesday December 27, 2022: Los Angeles Chargers @ Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers @ Indianapolis Colts Tuesday January 3, 2023: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals

Watch Sunday Night Football in the UK

Sunday Night Football is now THE marquee primetime slot for NFL on TV in the United States - and you can watch all the 2022 games on Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass in the UK.

After a massive offseason of change in the broadcasting booths, SNF will have a very different look in 2022. With Al Michaels departing for Thursday Night Football (more on that to come), Cris Collinsworth gets a new play-by-play man in the shape of Mike Tirico.

Again it’s an early start for UK fans watching live, with games generally kicking off at 8.20pm Eastern, that’s 1.20am the following morning in the UK.

Another thing to remember about the SNF schedule is that not all the games are played on a Sunday. It gets the season opener on a Thursday each season plus a late game on Thanksgiving in November.

There are also a fair few things not set in stone yet for SNF - starting with its playoff matchups. Of course we have no idea who will figure in those. Week 18 is also still to be confirmed.

The schedule also allows NBC in the United States to “flex” its SNF schedule, which means it can change games on the fly. It can change two games between Weeks 5 and 10, and then any game between Week 11 and 18.

So a lot of the schedule you see here, is subject to potential change:

Friday September 9, 2022: Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams Monday September 12, 2022: Tampa Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys Monday September 19, 2022: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Monday September 26, 2022: San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos

San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos Monday October 3, 2022: Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday October 10, 2022: Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Monday October 17, 2022: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles Monday October 24, 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Miami Dolphins Monday October 31, 2022: Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills Monday November 7, 2022: Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs

Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs Monday November 14, 2022: Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers Monday November 21, 2022: Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers Friday November 25, 2022: New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings Monday November 28, 2022: Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles Monday December 5, 2022: Indianapolis Colts @ Dallas Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts @ Dallas Cowboys Monday December 12, 2022: Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos Monday December 19, 2022: New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders Monday Sunday December 26, 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Arizona Cardinals Monday January 2, 2023: Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers Monday January 9, 2023: TBA vs TBA

TBA vs TBA Wildcard Playoff Round: TBA vs TBA

TBA vs TBA Wildcard Playoff Round: TBA vs TBA

TBA vs TBA Divisional Playoff Round: TBA vs TBA

Watch Thursday Night Football in the UK

Jeff Bezos is a very very rich man, so shelling out $11billion over 11 years for the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football in the U.S. was a drop in the ocean for the Amazon owner.

The mind-boggling deal means Prime Video will have the games exclusively in the United States, and will produce them with their new announcing team of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. And they will also show them in other countries too.

The UK will see two broadcasters have rights - Amazon Prime Video and Sky Sports - as well as NFL Game Pass. Sky continues to share the rights despite Amazon having exclusivity in the U.S.

For so long seen as the poor relation in terms of the primetime games, TNF is likely to be handed more enticing matchups now after that huge Amazon deal. That Chargers @ Chiefs showdown in Week 2, complete with Justin Herbert vs Patrick Mahomes, is a pretty nice start.

Thursday Night Football games kick off at 8.20pm Eastern Time in the United States. That is generally 1.20am on Fridays in the UK - alarm clocks needed yet again!

The 2022 schedule for Thursday Night Football looks like this:

Friday September 16, 2022: Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Friday September 23, 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns Friday September 30, 2022: Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals Friday October 7, 2022: Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos Friday October 14, 2022: Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears

Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears Friday October 21, 2022: New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals Friday October 28, 2022: Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Friday November 4, 2022: Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans

Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans Friday November 11, 2022: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers Friday November 18, 2022: Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers Friday December 2, 2022: Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots Friday December 9, 2022: Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams Friday December 16, 2022: San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks Friday December 23, 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets Friday December 30, 2022: Dallas Cowboys @ Tennessee Titans

Watch NFL Game Pass in the UK

NFL Game Pass is the NFL’s own official streaming product, and it offers a pretty nice service for subscribers.

You can watch just about every game during the season. Plus preseason action and a ton of documentary and other programming on the NFL Network channel.

There are some games you can’t watch though - remember we mentioned earlier that Sky’s choice of 6pm and 9.25pm kickoffs on regular-season Sundays impacts Game Pass subscribers?

Those games are subject to what the NFL calls ‘blackout’ rules, and that means they cannot be watched on Game Pass in the UK, as they are exclusive to Sky Sports.

The other games Sky has (Monday Night, Sunday Night etc plus all the playoff games) are available on Game Pass.