NFL on TV: UK channel, dates and times for the 2023 season

We’ve come a long way since the early days of NFL coverage on this side of the pond, when you had to wait a full week for just one highlights show, and only the Super Bowl was televised live.

Now it’s an all-you-can-eat buffet of pro football entertainment, and it provides popcorn-worthy matchups at every turn.

Here is how the NFL TV landscape looks heading into the 2023 season.

Watch Sunday NFL games in the UK

Most NFL games each weekend take place on a Sunday in two major slots - normally at 6pm in the UK and 9.25pm UK time.

Sky Sports gets to show a game in each slot during every weekend of the regular season. Each week they decide which games they will show, and we update you here as soon as we know.

More on this to come later, but Sky’s weekly choice of regular-season games has a big knock-on impact for NFL Game Pass subscribers in the UK.

Watch Monday Night Football in the UK

Once THE must-watch game each week for TV viewers in America, Monday Night Football has been in the doldrums for many years now. Not any more though.

ESPN spent massive dollars in early 2022 to entice Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to leave FOX and join MNF as its new announcing team.

Channel 5 had the UK rights to MNF and the 2022 season was the final year of its pact with the NFL. The games do air though on both Sky Sports and on NFL Game Pass.

Monday Night Football games normally kick off at 8.15pm on the East Coast of the United States. The UK is five hours ahead of Eastern Time, so you will need to set your alarm clocks for 1.15am most Tuesdays to watch the games live in the UK.

Here is the schedule as it stands:

Tuesday September 12 2023: Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

Tuesday September 19, 2023: New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers (0015 UK)

Tuesday September 19, 2023: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (0115 UK)

Tuesday September 26, 2023: Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0015 UK)

Tuesday September 26, 2023: Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals (0115 UK)

Tuesday October 3, 2023: Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants

Tuesday October 10, 2023: Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Tuesday October 17, 2023: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers

Tuesday October 24, 2023: San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings

Tuesday October 31, 2023: Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions

Tuesday November 7, 2023: Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets

Tuesday November 14, 2023: Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

Tuesday November 21, 2023: Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs

Tuesday November 28, 2023: Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

Tuesday December 5, 2023: Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Tuesday December 12, 2023: Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins

Tuesday December 19, 2023: Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots

Tuesday December 26, 2023: Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers

Sunday December 31, 2023: Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys

Watch Sunday Night Football in the UK

Sunday Night Football is now THE marquee primetime slot for NFL on TV in the United States - and you can watch all the 2023 games on Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass in the UK.

SNF had a very different look in 2022 after some big changes in the broadcast booth. With Al Michaels departing for Thursday Night Football, Cris Collinsworth got a new play-by-play man in the shape of Mike Tirico.

Again, SNF has an early start for UK fans watching live, with games generally kicking off at 8.20pm Eastern, that’s 1.20am the following morning in the UK.

Another thing to remember about the SNF schedule is that not all the games are played on a Sunday. It gets the season opener on a Thursday each season plus a late game on Thanksgiving in November and a Saturday game during Wildcard playoff weekend.

The schedule also allows NBC in the United States to “flex” its SNF schedule, which means it can change games on the fly. It can change two games between Weeks 5 and 10, and then any game between Week 11 and 18.

So a lot of the schedule you see here, is subject to potential change:

Friday September 8, 2023: Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs

Monday September 11, 2023: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Monday September 18, 2023: Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

Monday September 25, 2023: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Monday October 2, 2023: Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets

Monday October 9, 2023: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

Monday October 16, 2023: New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills

Monday October 23, 2023: Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles

Monday October 30, 2023: Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Chargers

Monday November 6, 2023: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals

Monday November 13, 2023: New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders

Monday November 20, 2023: Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos

Friday November 24, 2023: San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Monday November 27, 2023: Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers

Monday December 4, 2023: Kansas City Chiefs @ Green Bay Packers

Monday December 11, 2023: Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Monday December 18, 2023: Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Saturday December 23, 2023: Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (2130 UK)

Sunday December 24, 2023: Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Chargers (0100 UK)

Monday January 1, 2024: Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

Watch Thursday Night Football in the UK

Jeff Bezos is a very very rich man, so shelling out $11billion over 11 years for the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football in the U.S. was a drop in the ocean for the Amazon owner.

The mind-boggling deal means Prime Video will have the games exclusively in the United States, and will produce them with their announcing team of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. And they will also show them in other countries too.

The UK sees two broadcasters have rights in 2023 - Amazon Prime Video and Sky Sports - as well as NFL Game Pass. Sky continues to share the rights despite Amazon having exclusivity in the U.S.

For so long seen as the poor relation in terms of the primetime games, TNF is likely to be handed more enticing matchups now after that huge Amazon deal. It also gets a ‘Black Friday’ game for the first time when the Dolphins face Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

Thursday Night Football games kick off at 8.15pm Eastern Time in the United States. That is generally 1.15am on Fridays in the UK - alarm clocks needed yet again!

The 2023 schedule for Thursday Night Football looks like this:

Friday September 15, 2023: Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles

Friday September 22, 2023: New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers

Friday September 29, 2023: Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Friday October 6, 2023: Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders

Friday October 13, 2023: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Friday October 20, 2023: Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints

Friday October 27, 2023: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills

Friday November 3, 2023: Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Friday November 10, 2023: Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears

Friday November 17, 2023: Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Friday November 24, 2023: Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets (2000 UK)

Friday December 1, 2023: Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys

Friday December 8, 2023: New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Friday December 15, 2023: Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Friday December 22, 2023: New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams

Friday December 29, 2023: New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns

Watch NFL Game Pass in the UK

NFL Game Pass is the NFL’s own official streaming product, and it offers a pretty nice service for subscribers.

The important thing to note from 2023 on is that streaming platform DAZN has the rights to sell and show Game Pass in the UK, so that’s where you will need to sign up and watch.

You can watch just about every game during the season. Plus preseason action and a ton of documentary and other programming on the NFL Network channel.

There are some games you can’t watch though - remember we mentioned earlier that Sky’s choice of 6pm and 9.25pm kickoffs on regular-season Sundays impacts Game Pass subscribers?

Those games are subject to what the NFL calls ‘blackout’ rules, and that means they cannot be watched on Game Pass in the UK, as they are exclusive to Sky Sports.

The other games Sky has (Monday Night, Sunday Night etc plus all the playoff games) are available on Game Pass.