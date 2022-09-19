There may have been no actual football to watch since February, but pro football has filled the gap with a ton of huge trades, signings and other moves.

We’ve rounded up the latest and best storylines as we close in on that huge season opener between the Rams and the Bills on Thursday September 8.

Dolphins lose draft picks over Brady/Payton tampering

The Miami Dolphins have lost first and third-round picks in the NFL Draft after being found to have broken the league’s rules on tampering.

An NFL investigation found that the Dolphins had “impermissible communications” with QB Tom Brady about joining the team, and with former Saints HC Sean Payton about moving to south Florida.

As well as losing the draft picks (a first-rounder in 2023 and a third in 2024), Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been suspended until October 17 and fined $1.5million.

NFL appeals over Deshaun Watson suspension

We told you last week that new Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson was likely to face a six-game ban following all of those sexual misconduct allegations. Well not so fast.

Since then the NFL has appealed the ruling and is reportedly seeking a longer ban AND a fine for the former Houston Texan, who moved to the Browns in a blockbusting offseason trade.

Widespread reports suggest the league is looking for a one-year suspension for Watson, who received a five-year fully guaranteed contract worth $230million when he moved to Ohio.

Deebo Samuel gets a new deal at last

The Deebo Samuel contract saga has been just another high-profile storyline in a truly wild NFL offseason, but now it is over.

The San Francisco 49ers have given their superstar WR (and sometime RB) a three-year contract extension worth $71.55million with a max value of $73.5million.

Samuel’s new deal does not put him on a par with the likes of Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, who both got massive new deals after offseason trades. It does though give him more than $58million in guaranteed money - the most ever given to a wide receiver.

Broncos blow as WR Patrick out for the year

There was huge optimism in the Mile High City when the Denver Broncos traded the house to acquire QB Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason.

After all, Russ was coming into Colorado with a stellar group of wide receivers to throw to.

Well that group is now somewhat depleted with Tim Patrick lost for the year after suffering a torn ACL in practice.

Patrick has been a highly productive and reliable weapon for the Denver offense, catching 53 balls in 2021 despite the lack of quality QB play. He signed a three-year deal worth $30million last November.

Browns refusing to trade RB Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns have another problem to deal with as RB Kareem Hunt demands a trade.

Hunt, who played only eight games during an injury-hit 2021, is behind the dominant Nick Chubb on the Browns depth chart, and wants out of the franchise.

The Browns though have so far refused to submit to his demand, and Hunt did return to practice on Sunday after sitting out a number of sessions.