Joe Burrow and Cincy overcame a 21-3 deficit in Arrowhead to down the mighty Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 after overtime in the AFC Championship game. Later in the day the Rams overcame a 17-7 fourth-quarter hole to pip the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC.

A thrilling 2021 NFL season produced two more terrific games this past Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams advanced with epic come-from-behind victories.

The two teams now get a fortnight to prepare for the biggest game of their lives, so there is no action this weekend (unless you count the Pro Bowl as a real game…).

The same goes for punters of course, with extra time to crunch numbers and watch tape to get ready for the mountain of Super Bowl props which are about to unload. Everything from game MVP to which team wins the coin toss to the length of the national anthem…

NFL Playoff Schedule

Like we said, we are down to just one game, the biggest one of all.

Sunday February 13: Super Bowl LVI @ SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Cincinnati Bengals +4 vs Los Angeles Rams -4 (2330 GMT)

Super Bowl LVI Injury Report

Cincinnati Bengals: The big story here involves Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah, who left the AFC Championship game during the second quarter with a knee injury. He was clearly done for the day, but the fear was that he could be ruled out for much much longer.

This was devastating for a player who had missed 14 games in 2020 due to a torn Achilles, and it was no wonder he left the field in tears.

Fast forward 24 hours though and there was renewed hope that he may yet be able to suit up vs the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Early reports are that Uzomah, who caught 49 balls for 493 yards and 5 TDs during the regular season, has a sprained MCL and could figure against the Rams. Much better than had first been feared.

The Bengals meanwhile are hopeful that the extra week to prepare for the Rams will allow WR Stanley Morgan and DLs Josh Tupou and Cam Sample to return from injury.

Los Angeles Rams: Tyler Higbee makes the early Super Bowl injury report a tale of two tight ends. Higbee exited the win over the 49ers during the first half and again things looked very bad.

Just like Uzomah though, it turned out Higbee has an MCL sprain, and while he is also doubtful to play in Super Bowl LVI, he also still retains some hope. Higbee had been a consistently productive outlet for Matthew Stafford during recent weeks.

One positive though was the performance in relief of Higbee’s backup, Kendall Blanton. He caught five balls for 57 yards.

Safety Taylor Rapp meanwhile, who has missed all three post-season games so far after sustaining a concussion in Week 18, could yet be back vs the Rams. He has now turned the corner in his recovery per head coach Sean McVay.

There is mixed news up front for the Rams - the good news was LT Andrew Whitworth returning to the starting lineup vs San Fran after missing the win at Tampa through injury.

As for the not quite so good, Joe Noteboom - who deputised admirably for Whitworth in Tampa - was inactive vs the Niners with a chest injury.

RB Darrell Henderson meanwhile is ready to be activated after returning from IR - if the Rams feel they need him. One to monitor in game week.

Championship fallout: What’s next for playoff losers?

While two teams remain in the hunt for a Lombardi trophy, two more are now back home licking their wounds after dreams were shattered for another year.

So what is the fallout like in each city? And what are the questions which come next?

Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs fans (and players and coaches) had to be waking up Monday morning wondering just what happened at Arrowhead on Sunday afternoon.

Everything was going absolutely according to plan when KC - coming off 42-point hauls vs Pittsburgh and Buffalo in the post-season - led Cincinnati 21-3 early in the second quarter. Three drives and three scores = perfect.

The turning point though came late in the first half with KC now up 21-10 and threatening to score again with time running out.

Having pleaded for one more shot at finding the endzone with 5 seconds and no timeouts left, Patrick Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill in the flat. The WR though was tackled short of the endzone, and time expired.