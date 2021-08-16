NFL latest news: New England Patriots release Cam Newton, go all in on Mac Jones

The post-Tom Brady era in New England is now all about Mac Jones after the Patriots released QB Cam Newton on Tuesday.
The Pats are looking to rediscover former glories after slumping to 7-9 in 2020, while watching their former signal caller Tom Brady win yet another Super Bowl ring in Tampa.
Former league MVP Newton went 7-8 as a starter in his first season in Foxboro, as well as battling COVID-19 during the regular season.
He had still appeared to have the inside track on the starting job going into camp, and three-time NFL Coach Of The Year Bill Belichick said as recently as following Sunday’s 22-20 preseason defeat of the Giants that “we still have a lot of decisions to make”.
Jones though played probably his best game as a Patriot so far on Sunday. He was 10 of 14 for 156 yards and a touchdown.
Two days later, and that “decision” was swiftly and decisively made. Newton was released and Jones will now start the season opener against Miami on September 12.
The Patriots are currently trading at 28/1 to win Super Bowl LVI and are 7/2 to win the AFC East.
Jones was the 15th overall pick in the 2021 Draft after a glittering college career at perennial powerhouse Alabama.
His selection crowned a busy offseason for Belihick and the Pats, following on from an unprecedented spending spree in free agency.
Among the signings made were:
Clearly one season of under-achieving was enough for Belichick and the Pats. The turnaround in New England is expected to begin now. And Jones will lead the charge.
