The majority of the NFL action takes place on Saturday this weekend, and Matt Temple-Marsh picks out his best bets to back.

Seattle Seahawks @ Kansas City Chiefs When: Saturday 18:00 GMT



Best bets: Jerrick McKinnon anytime touchdown Kansas City’s backfield is tough to predict, but McKinnon has emerged as a real weapon. In his past three games, the RB has five touchdowns, with braces & 100+ scrimmage yards in his last two. Last week he saw a 19.5% target share and has averaged a 15% target share over his last six games. To sweeten the pot further, McKinnon is Kansas’ goal line back – seeing five goal line carries in his last three games – fellow RB Isiah Pacheco has just one in that span. He faces the Seahawks – only the Houston Texans have allowed more total yards to RBs than Seattle. The NFC West side have conceded 17 touchdowns to RBs, ranking as the second most in the league – and if we focus specifically on pass catching running backs they rank as the fourth worst in the league with 80 catches & 670 yards conceded to the position. This is a great matchup for McKinnon.

New Orleans Saints @ Cleveland Browns When: Saturday 18:00 GMT



Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone Best bets: Juwan Johnson anytime touchdown The Juwan Johnson emergence has been amazing to watch. The third-year tight end erupted in week seven and hasn’t stopped since. He’s scored seven touchdowns in his last seven games, with a brace coming last time out against the Falcons. I’m shocked as to why his price is so large – Johnson has shown real chemistry with QB Andy Dalton – as he leads the team in red zone targets since week 7, and just last week he led the Saints in targets & receptions. WR Chris Olave has logged two DNP (did not practice) and is a real doubt to play this weekend, which only further increases Johnson’s chances. It is worth monitoring the weather ahead of this game – with heavy snow expected in Cleveland. I still fancy Johnson’s chances – his red zone prowess is hard to refuse at 5/1.

Green Bay Packers @ Miami Dolphins When: Sunday 18:00 GMT



Best bets: Christian Watson to score a brace From out of nowhere, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson is one of the hottest playmakers in the NFL. He’s scored eight touchdowns in his last five games, and if he ran the correct route in the Packers’ final drive, he would have been wide open for another score last week – he’s still a rookie at the end of the day! Aaron Rodgers clearly trusts Watson as his number one target – he leads the Packers in targets since week ten – and he’s seen eight red zone targets in that span, with three of them coming last week. Unbelievably the Packers are still in the playoff race, but they need to win out. This week they face the Dolphins, a favourable matchup for Watson. Miami is conceding nearly 25 points/game – ranking as the 6th most in the league, meanwhile the Packers have averaged over 28 points in their last three games, it’s finally starting to click. The Dolphins have allowed 2,233 yards to WRs – the ninth most in the NFL. Expect Watson to be heavily involved in what is a must win matchup for both sides, with a plethora of points.