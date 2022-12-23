Green Bay Packers @ Miami Dolphins

Kick-off time: Sunday, 18:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports NFL

Best bet: Tyreek Hill 100+ receiving yards and a touchdown

“I’ll never play like that again, bad performance from myself last night, I’ll be better.”

They were the thoughts of seven-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill following the Dolphins’ narrow 32-29 defeat to the Buffalo Bills last week and I can’t help but think that tweet paves the way for a massive performance on Christmas Day.

In reality, Tyreek was being too hard on himself. He spent half the night in Buffalo avoiding snowballs from the crowd and STILL managed to pick up 69 yards and a touchdown in the frozen conditions.

Such are Tyreek’s high standards, that wasn’t good enough for him, but it was still a pretty solid return.

The Dolphins are back in the warmer weather this weekend, hosting the Green Bay Packers, and although I do like Miami’s chances of winning the game, there’s more value in backing Hill – the man known as Cheetah – to find the endzone and rack up his personal yardage. Only Justin Jefferson has more yards this season, with Hill averaging a touch over 109 per game.

He’s already promised a big performance from himself and although Green Bay’s defence doesn’t generally give away too many yards to receivers, they’ve conceded 19 receiving touchdowns this year and the way they play suits Hill’s game.

Quarterbacks playing the Packers this season have completed almost 66% of their passes – which is the 12th-highest mark in the league. This means that although Green Bay don’t give up too much down the field, they’re unable to stop the shorter pass. This is the bread and butter of Tyreek Hill’s game, as one of the NFL’s best exponents of catching balls near the line of scrimmage and using his electric speed to turn throws into big plays with his elusiveness and sheer pace.

Tyreek Hill spells trouble for the Packers on Christmas Day and at 3/1 to go for 100 yards and a touchdown, he could provide a late present for us in the 6pm window.