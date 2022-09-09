San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears

When: Sunday 18:00 GMT

Sunday 18:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone

Two bets stand out to me in this game, and we’ll start with the new kid on the block: TREY LANCE at 21/10 for an anytime touchdown.

Jimmy’s time is over, and it’s Trey nation now in Santa Clara. It’s a total mystery on whether we’ll see a Mahomes-like ascent, or still a totally raw quarterback – but what we know is Lance is an elite rusher.

In his single full year in college, he racked up 1,100 rushing yards through 16 games, alongside 14 touchdowns. And then in his two NFL starts last year he carried the ball 24 times – that’s higher than Lamar Jackson’s career average rushes per game.

The 9ers are favoured by over a touchdown, meaning they’ll likely have a positive game script and rush the ball more often. Throw in the fact that this Bears defence conceded the joint second most TDs to QBs and I love Lance’s chances.

The 9ERS DEFENCE has been electric through training camp – every report has been stellar –that’s why I’m backing them at 15/2 for a TD.

In 2021 Kyle Shanahan’s defensive unit posted 48 sacks, the fifth most in the league. The Chicago Bears offensive line allowed 58 sacks, the most in the league – and they’ve lost two of their best players from their OL.

Throughout pre-season it’s been the same story for the Bears, with Fields running for his life. The 9ers have improved their secondary with the addition of Charvarius Ward, which will allow the defensive line even more time to prey on Fields. I’m predicting an interception or a forced fumble, taken to the house. Nick Bosa is coming for DPOY.