After two profitable years, Matt Temple-Marsh is back for the 2022 season, kicking proceedings off with win total over & unders.

It's been an off-season of blockbuster trades & tantalising free agency signings This NFL season is set up to be one of the most memorable yet, with ten brand new head coaches and nine teams unveiling a new starting quarterback. But who will enjoy success and who will suffer at the wrong end of the standings? Don't back the Bears

Forget 6.5 wins, this team could be fighting for the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. The Chicago Bears have arguably the most talent-poor roster in the entire league. There's no debate that their wide receiver room is dead last in the NFL, with Darnell Mooney as the sole spark, and their already lacking offensive line (ranked 22nd in the league last year) loses their bast player in James Daniels and may see four new starters. Throw in a rookie defensive head coach, Matt Eberflus, and you worry for Justin Fields - this environment reminds me of Sam Darnold at the Jets. There's just no potential for development, and the once promising quarterback fades away. Plus, their best player and leader on defence, 2 x second team all-pro Roquan Smith has requested a trade after lacklustre contract negations, and I can see stand-out defensive end Robert Quinn moving on before the trade deadline. The Bears face teams in their own division twice, then NFC East, AFC East, Texans, 49ers and Falcons. Looking at the talent on this team, it's near impossible to see where seven wins are going to come from. Eagles to soar?

The Philadelphia Eagles had an off-season for the ages - their roster has improved on all levels. Two years ago, the Eagles' WR room was woeful – now a tandem of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith has potential to be up there with the very best. In 2021 their defence managed just 29 sacks (second worst in league) and 16 takeaways (seventh worst in league) – now they're loaded with Haason Reddick coming off the edge, veteran cornerback James Bradberry lining up opposite Darius Slay, and brand-new line-backer duo Nakobe Dean & Kyzir White look to finally fix their long-time linebacking issues. Some job from general manager Howie Roseman. This Eagles team reminds me of their 2017 Super Bowl winning squad – it's their depth in the trenches that sets them apart. The majority of their second stringers in both their offensive and defensive lines would find starting roles with other teams. A lot will hinge on quarterback Jalen Hurts, but we've seen what he is capable of - and with this brawling offensive line, the Eagles will once more commit to the run and pound their opponents. Nick Sirianni's side are on the rise as teams in their division fall – the Giants & Commanders pose no threat thanks to their quarterbacks, whilst the Cowboys have had a poor off-season. Their offensive line, once their true strength, has crumbled, whilst their WR room sees CeeDee Lamb as the only true threat. They face teams in their own division twice, the NFC North & the AFC South – it's not tough to see where the required ten wins may come from. With the NFC West having such a tough schedule, I wouldn't be shocked to see the Eagles rise up to the #1 seed in the NFC. Worrisome Wentz & Washington

This entire section could be surmised in just two words: Carson Wentz. The Philadelphia days are long gone, and everything we're hearing from Washington is worrisome. He's consistently inconsistent, making poor decisions and holding on to the ball for too long. The entire NFL knows what Carson Wentz is, and Colts owner Jim Irsay recently labelled Wentz as a "major problem". When Rivera arrived, Washington was fabled for its' defence, a top five unit in the league – last year they ranked as the 25th total defence. Chase Young, the 2020 NFL defensive rookie of the year, is set to miss the start of the season and he is still recovering from his season ending ACL injury last year. The surgery involved taking part of Young's patellar tendon from his left knee to his right, which doesn't fill you with hope. The problems don't stop there for Washington, with so much dysfunction and noise around the franchise, thanks to owner Dan Snyder – which will naturally serve as a distraction to players and coaches. Don't be surprised when the newly branded Commanders are wrestling for the number one pick of the 2023 draft - and for all the good that coach Ron Rivera has done in providing maturity and stability to the rocky franchise – his days may be numbered.