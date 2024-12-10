NFL betting tips: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers preview, predictions and best bets

The big question for the 9ers is whether this was a sign they’re back, or the fact that they simply played the Chicago Bears – and Thursday will provide the answer.

Brock Purdy was near perfect, completing 20/25 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Given the injury crisis at RB it was promising to see Isaac Guerendo not skip a beat as lead RB – averaging 5.2 yards per carry, picking up 128 scrimmage yards and bagging two touchdowns. He did however exit the game late, so this is one to watch on a short week.

The 49ers got back on track with a dominating win against the Chicago Bears. The game finished 38-13 but this was done by half-time, where the Bears were held to just four total offensive yards and zero points.

We saw two huge wins for both these NFC West teams last time out. The Rams stunned the Bills 44-42 in what may be the game of the year. It was an extremely impressive offensive showing from McVay’s side, with 457 total yards – Matthew Stafford was sensational all game, keeping pace with Josh Allen and then some.

Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off with the Los Angeles Rams travelling to their NFC West division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

These two sides met back in Week 3, where the Rams stole a win – even without their top two WRs Cooper Kupp and PUKA NACUA who were on IR. The 49ers dominated this game but blew it in the fourth quarter, where the Rams scored 13 points on their way to a 27-24 comeback victory.

Much has changed since then – particularly for the 49ers who have been dealt injury blow after injury blow. Their roster is a shell of itself from start of season, and they sit bottom of their division as a result. However, this win against the Bears did put a three-game losing streak to bed – the playoffs are unlikely but not out of the realms of possibility.

The return of Nacua has been huge for Los Angeles – they have won five of their seven games since he came back from IR and in this span, he’s produced four 100+ yard games (plus a 98-yard game for good measure). Last time out against the Bills we saw Puka go off for 12 catches, 162 yards and a touchdown.

If you need any more reason to bet on Puka, in his first career game against the 9ers he caught a huge 15 targets for 147 yards. Expect him to beat that 100-yard line again.

For the 49ers we cannot ignore the emergence of JAUAN JENNINGS, who actually boasts the biggest target share on the team (even with missing three weeks).

He’s fresh off a brilliant game against the Bears, with seven catches, 90 yards and two TDs. And who could forget his career game against the Rams earlier this season, where he hauled in 11 catches for 175 yards and a hat-trick of touchdowns. The Rams have conceded a huge 17 TDs to WRs this season, which ranks as the third most in the league – back Jennings in a plus spot.

This is a matchup of two of the best coaches in the NFL, and whilst Kyle Shanahan leads the rivalry 7-6 right now, this is a perfect spot for McVay to tie things up – even as underdogs. There’s so much going wrong for the 9ers right now and they simply are lacking talent in multiple key positions.

The Rams can effectively end San Francisco’s season here, and a win would put them in good stead for the division title.

