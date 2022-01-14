Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals

When: Saturday at 21:30 GMT

Saturday at 21:30 GMT TV: Sky Sports NFL

Sky Sports NFL Best bet: Joe Mixon to score a brace at 10/3 (Sky Bet)

The Las Vegas Raiders have the sixth worst rushing defence in the NFL and have conceded 23 touchdowns to running backs – the third most in the league.

Joe Mixon has been on a rampage this year with 16 total touchdowns, and the last time he played the Raiders he went off for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders are very fortunate to be in the playoffs, and the new look Bengals will put the league on alert with a statement win here.

Expect Mixon to pound the ball as the Bengals run up the score.