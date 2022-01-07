Tom Carnduff steps in for Ross Williams to pick out his best bets for Week 18 of the NFL season - with three games in focus.

NFL betting tips: Week 18 2pts Pittsburgh Steelers (+4.5) to beat Baltimore Ravens at Evens (bet365) 2pts San Francisco 49ers (+4.5) to beat LA Rams at 10/11 (General) 1.5pts Hunter Renfrow to score a touchdown in Los Angeles Charges @ Las Vegas Raiders at 8/5 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens When: Sunday at 18:00 GMT

Sunday at 18:00 GMT TV: NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix It’s been a tough period for the Baltimore Ravens who have lost their last five games and they now need some favours elsewhere to get into the playoffs. The key here is that Lamar Jackson didn’t practice against on Wednesday or Thursday, so he is likely to be out here – that, again, continues to be a huge loss for the Ravens. The Steelers have struggled for consistency but it's tough to look past the fact that they have been given a 4.5 points head start in this one and the fact it's available at even money. The best bet in this one it to simply take the STEELERS ON THE +4.5 HANDICAP given the current form of both sides. CLICK HERE to back Pittsburgh Steelers +4.5 with Sky Bet The Ravens have done little to convince that they will cover this in a game that does have some impact on the playoffs - although both teams know the tough situation they are in.

San Francisco 49ers @ LA Rams When: Sunday at 21:25 GMT

Sunday at 21:25 GMT TV: Sky Sports NFL The San Francisco 49ers will secure their spot with a win over the LA Rams or through a defeat for the New Orleans Saints. For the Rams, they can clinch the NFC West with a win against the 49ers or a loss for the Arizona Cardinals. It feels like this could be a tight game which could go either way - one that may be settled by a single field goal - and because of that we're siding with the 49ERS ON THE +4.5 HANDICAP. CLICK HERE to back San Francisco 49ers +4.5 with Sky Bet The big news for the visitors here is that QB Jimmy Garoppolo was in practice this week and he should return for the game - that is a massive boost at a time when one is needed. What also makes the 49ers an attractive option here is just how much the Rams struggled against the rush in the narrow win over the Baltimore Ravens last week. The Ravens had 165 rushing yards – a huge amount – and that could suit the 49ers who average 7th highest rushing yards per game average in the NFL. It's one of a few games that catch the eye in the final week of the NFL regular season - the 49ers' handicap represents good value.

Los Angeles Charges @ Las Vegas Raiders When: Monday at 01:20 GMT

Monday at 01:20 GMT TV: Sky Sports NFL How fitting that the team from Vegas is in a ‘win and you’re in’ type scenario. The situation couldn't be simpler for these sides - you win the game and you have a playoff spot. That said - both could have a much bigger chance come kick-off - although it's unlikely. For Vegas to be in they would need defeats for both the Colts and the Steelers and that is a lot to ask - particularly when you're relying on a Jacksonville win. While the Raiders to win price is appealing as the outsiders - the best value can be found in taking HUNTER RENFROW ANYTIME TOUCHDOWN SCORER. He's been in superb form recently. CLICK HERE to back Hunter Renfrow to score a touchdown with Sky Bet The wide receiver has scored touchdowns in three of his last four outings – and while the Chargers have a poor record defending against the run – he still represents great value to catch one in the end zone. Renfrow is also on the verge of history. He is currently on 99 catches, five short of equalling the franchise record for receptions by a receiver - that was set by Hall of Famer Tim Brown in 1997. He had seven receptions, 76 receiving yards and a touchdown in the recent win over the Colts and he’s seen 43 receptions in total since Week 12. As one of the league's in-form players, he is a solid bet in the late game.