1pt D’Onta Foreman & Brandin Cooks both to score in Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans at 5.19/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

2pts Devin Singletary to score anytime in New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills at 4/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans

When: Sunday @ 18:00 GMT

Sunday @ 18:00 GMT TV: NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix

Best bet: D'Onta Foreman & Brandin Cooks to both score at 5.19/1 (Paddy Power)

D’Onta Foreman has been a bell-cow for the Titans in Henry’s absence. Last week he had 132 yards on the ground alongside a touchdown.

I love his chances of finding the end zone again, as he faces a Texans’ rushing defence who rank as the third worst in the league – with the most rushing yards conceded on top of 21 touchdowns to running backs.

Expect Foreman to thrive before he relinquishes his role to Henry in the playoffs.

Brandin Cooks has quietly had a strong year in this dreadful offence, eclipsing 1,000 yards whilst scoring six touchdowns. The chemistry with Davis Mills is clear to see – he’s seen 32 targets in his last three weeks and has scored three touchdowns in that span.

He now faces a Titans’ defence who rank as the third worst in the league to WRs.