With a range of winners so far, Matt Temple-Marsh is back to look for more offensive/defensive mismatches, sneaky backups and more, with some high value touchdown scorers definitely worth taking a look at.
2pts Devin Singletary to score anytime in New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills at 4/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1.5pts Elijah Mitchell to score anytime in San Francisco 49ers @ LA Rams at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt D’Onta Foreman & Brandin Cooks both to score in Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans at 5.19/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
D’Onta Foreman has been a bell-cow for the Titans in Henry’s absence. Last week he had 132 yards on the ground alongside a touchdown.
I love his chances of finding the end zone again, as he faces a Texans’ rushing defence who rank as the third worst in the league – with the most rushing yards conceded on top of 21 touchdowns to running backs.
Expect Foreman to thrive before he relinquishes his role to Henry in the playoffs.
Brandin Cooks has quietly had a strong year in this dreadful offence, eclipsing 1,000 yards whilst scoring six touchdowns. The chemistry with Davis Mills is clear to see – he’s seen 32 targets in his last three weeks and has scored three touchdowns in that span.
He now faces a Titans’ defence who rank as the third worst in the league to WRs.
Devin Singletary has finally stepped up as the Bills’ #1 running back. He’s had 57 carries over his last three games, on top of four touchdowns.
He faces a Jets team that frankly would benefit from losing (for a better draft pick), and this is a must win game for the Bills with the AFC East title on the line. The Jets’ run defence is by far the worst in the league, conceding 26 TDs to RBs this year.
Expect the Bills to pound the ball all game long, with Singletary at the front of it all.
Mitchell returned from injury last Sunday and picked up right from where he left off – with 21 carries for 115 yards, alongside two catches and a touchdown.
This is the fourth straight game where Mitchell has had 20+ carries, and we can expect the same volume against the Rams.
LA’s defence is very middle-of-the-pack against RBs, but any running back with 20+ carries in a Kyle Shanahan offence is a dangerous weapon, and at 6/4 Mitchell is real value.
Odds correct at 1630 GMT (07/01/22)
