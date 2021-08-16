In the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, Ross Williams picks out a best bet in three of this Sunday’s key match-ups.

NFL betting tips: Week 17 2pts Over 51 points in Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals at 10/11 (General) 2pts Cooper Kupp (Rams) 100+ receiving yards and to score a touchdown at 6/5 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Jonathan Taylor (Colts) 100+ receiving yards and to score a touchdown at 7/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals When: Sunday @ 18:00 GMT

Sunday @ 18:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports NFL The most explosive quarterback of his generation, versus a second-year signal caller who just recorded a four-touchdown, 525-yard game that threatened the Pro Football history books. When you add in the fact that a Bengals victory will secure them a first AFC North title in six years, this game just screams points. With a division title and a playoff berth secured, there’s less pressure on the Chiefs to perform in this one, but momentum is key in the NFL and Andy Reid will be keen to add to his eight-game winning streak as we approach the postseason and knockout football. With all this considered, the total match points line of 51 (although the second-highest of the week) seems relatively generous in favour of the over. Six of Cincinnati’s last nine contests have featured at least 51 points, and no opposition in the NFL scores points in bunches quite like Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs. I anticipate a classic at Paul Brown Stadium, and that should deliver the over. Best Bet: Over 51 points in Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals at 10/11

Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens When: Sunday @ 18:00 GMT

Sunday @ 18:00 GMT TV: NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has always been one of the league’s top talents but he has elevated himself to a whole different level this season. As we head into week 17, Kupp is on pace to break long-standing NFL records and become one of only four receivers to lead the league in yards, receptions and touchdowns in a single season. This won’t be lost on the Los Angeles offence, and I fully expect Matt Stafford to keep hitting his star wide-out as much as possible for the remainder of the season. Their opposition this week only helps Kupp’s cause too. Although the Ravens are desperate for a victory, their depleted secondary makes for a major Achilles heel and there’s no question whether Stafford will look to exploit it. The Rams are deadly over the top at the best of times, but with Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters on the sidelines for the Ravens, they barely have a rear-guard to challenge Los Angeles’ potent attack. Baltimore are down to the bare bones on defence, and it’s shown in recent weeks. Kupp has recorded ten 100-yard games already this season – including four straight heading into this one – and I fully expect him to have a massive chance at adding one more to his tally on Sunday. What’s more, Kupp has scored 12 touchdowns within those ten century performances, making his chances of also breaching the end zone very likely. Best Bet: Cooper Kupp (Rams) 100+ receiving yards and to score a touchdown at 6/5

Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts When: Sunday @ 18:00 GMT

Sunday @ 18:00 GMT TV: NFL Red Zone on Sky Sports Mix The aforementioned Cooper Kupp is the current favourite to be crowned Offensive Player of the Year but – if the Rams receiver is overlooked – the only other possible candidate is Jonathan Taylor. The Colts’ running back has been an absolute revelation in 2021, catapulting himself into the discussion around the very best running backs in the game. His tally of 17 touchdowns is unmatched around the league and he’s also added nine 100-yard games, which have all resulted in victories for Indianapolis. Although the Colts have had some Covid-19 related issues over the past week, the price of 7/4 for Taylor to have another trademark performance seems extremely generous. It’s a coin flip whether quarterback Carson Wentz starts on Sunday, but Taylor backers shouldn’t be disheartened if it is indeed Sam Ehlinger who suits up. In fact, if the rookie QB gets the nod, it probably helps Taylor’s cause as more of the offence will be weighted towards the run game. The Las Vegas defence is generally strong against the run and they’re coming off a fantastic performance against the Denver Broncos’ rush attack. However, time and time again, Taylor has laughed in the face of the NFL’s best defences this season. Buffalo were one of football’s best when the Colts rolled into Orchard Park, and Taylor went off for 185 yards and four touchdowns on the ground – his best performance of the campaign. With a playoff berth the prize, the Colts will be hell-bent on victory this Sunday in a game where they’re favoured. Utilising Jonathan Taylor is the best route to that victory, and I fully expect Frank Reich to stick to the script that’s worked so well for the Colts so far. Best Bet: Jonathan Taylor (Colts) 100+ receiving yards and to score a touchdown at 7/4