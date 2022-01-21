Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans

Joe Burrow’s Bengals are the Cinderella story of the 2022 Playoffs and - if their journey is going to continue beyond Saturday night - it will be up to their young quarterback to get them over the line.

The Titans, coming off a bye week after claiming the #1 seed, will be buoyed going into the game as star running back Derrick Henry looks likely to make his long-awaited return to the field. This almost guarantees offensive potency and points for Tennessee, making Burrow’s task that much harder.

However, I feel the former LSU tiger is up to the task, or at the very least he’ll die trying.

If Cincinnati are to have a chance as underdogs, their offence has to be hot all night. This means playing to their strengths, and avoiding the strengths of Tennessee.

The Titans were the second-ranked team in the NFL against the run this year, averaging just 84.6 yards per game and, regardless, Joe Mixon couldn’t really get things going on the ground for Cincy in the Wildcard round.

This means we should see plenty of offence through the air, with Burrow on a run of four 300+ yard passing games in his last six outings. All-out attack and a carefree attitude will be the route to beating the well-drilled Titans, so a fifth game above the 300-yard mark should be crucial.

Key to achieving this will be Burrow’s favourite teammate and one of the most explosive rookies we’ve ever seen. Ja’Marr Chase has been nothing short of sensational in his maiden season and, if last week is anything to go by, he’s more than happy to keep the form rolling in the postseason.

Burrow hit Chase consistently and often against the Raiders, racking up 116 yards, and he should have a greater opportunity to perform in Nashville.

Only the Vikings gave up more yards to the wide receiver position than the Titans this season (188.8) so there should be plenty to go around. Tennessee don’t have a desirable match-up for Chase, so we can expect the soon-to-be-crown offensive rookie of the year to have a day.