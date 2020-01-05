NFL 2019 full fixture schedule: Complete fixture list for all 32 teams, NFL play-off & Super Bowl dates & latest Super Bowl odds for new season

Check out the full 17-week schedule for what will be the NFL's 100th season in history, with all 256 games listed week-by-week.
WEEK 1
Thursday, September 05, 2019
- Green Bay Packers 10-3 Chicago Bears - Report & highlights
Sunday, September 08, 2019
- Los Angeles Rams 30-27 Carolina Panthers
- Tennessee Titans 43-13 Cleveland Browns
- Kansas City Chiefs 40-26 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Baltimore Ravens 59-10 Miami Dolphins
- Atlanta Falcons 12-28 Minnesota Vikings
- Buffalo Bills 17-16 New York Jets
- Washington Redskins 27-32 Philadelphia Eagles
- Indianapolis Colts 24-30 Los Angeles Chargers
- Cincinnati Bengals 20-21 Seattle Seahawks
- Detroit Lions 27-27 Arizona Cardinals
- New York Giants 17-35 Dallas Cowboys
- San Francisco 49ers 31-17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Pittsburgh Steelers 3-33 New England Patriots
Click here for Week One review & highlights
Monday, September 09, 2019
- Houston Texans 28-30 New Orleans Saints
- Denver Broncos 16-24 Oakland Raiders
WEEK 2
Thursday, September 12, 2019
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-14 Carolina Panthers - Report & highlights
Sunday, September 15, 2019
- Arizona Cardinals 17-23 Baltimore Ravens
- San Francisco 49ers 41-17 Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Chargers 10-13 Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings 16-21 Green Bay Packers
- Jacksonville Jaguars 12-13 Houston Texans
- New England Patriots 43-0 Miami Dolphins
- Buffalo Bills 28-14 New York Giants
- Seattle Seahawks 28-26 Pittsburgh Steelers
- Indianapolis Colts 19-17 Tennessee Titans
- Dallas Cowboys 31-21 Washington Redskins
- Kansas City Chiefs 28-10 Oakland Raiders
- Chicago Bears 16-14 Denver Broncos
- New Orleans Saints 9-27 Los Angeles Rams
- Philadelphia Eagles 20-24 Atlanta Falcons
Monday September 16
- Cleveland Browns 23-3 New York Jets
WEEK 3
Thursday, September 19, 2019
- Tennessee Titans 7-20 Jacksonville Jaguars - Report & highlights
Sunday, September 22, 2019
- Cincinnati Bengals 17-21 Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins 6-31 Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos 16-27 Green Bay Packers
- Atlanta Falcons 24-27 Indianapolis Colts
- Baltimore Ravens 28-33 Kansas City Chiefs
- Oakland Raiders 14-34 Minnesota Vikings
- New York Jets 14-30 New England Patriots
- Detroit Lions 27-24 Philadelphia Eagles
- Carolina Panthers 28-20 Arizona Cardinals
- New York Giants 32-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Houston Texans 27-20 Los Angeles Chargers
- New Orleans Saints 33-27 Seattle Seahawks
- Pittsburgh Steelers 20-24 San Francisco 49ers
- Los Angeles Rams 20-13 Cleveland Browns
Click here for week three reports & highlights
Monday, September 23, 2019
- Chicago Bears 31-15 Washington Redskins - Report & highlights
WEEK 4
Sunday, September 29, 2019
- Philadelphia Eagles 34-27 Green Bay Packers - Report & highlights
Sunday, September 29, 2019
- Tennessee Titans 24-10 Atlanta Falcons
- Cleveland Browns 40-25 Baltimore Ravens
- New England Patriots 16-10 Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs 34-30 Detroit Lions
- Carolina Panthers 16-10 Houston Texans
- Oakland Raiders 31-24 Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Chargers 30-10 Miami Dolphins
- Washington Redskins 3-24 New York Giants
- Seattle Seahawks 27-10 Arizona Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 55-40 Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings 6-16 Chicago Bears
- Jacksonville Jaguars 26-24 Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys 10-12 New Orleans Saints
Click here for Week Four reports & highlights
Monday, September 30, 2019
- Cincinnati Bengals 3-27 Pittsburgh Steelers - Report & highlights
WEEK 5
Thursday, October 03, 2019
- Los Angeles Rams 29-30 Seattle Seahawks - Report & highlights
Sunday, October 06, 2019
- Jacksonville Jaguars 27-34 Carolina Panthers
- Arizona Cardinals 26-23 Cincinnati Bengals
- Atlanta Falcons 32-53 Houston Texans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-31 New Orleans Saints
- Minnesota Vikings 28-10 New York Giants
- Chicago Bears 21-24 Oakland Raiders - Report & highlights
- New York Jets 6-31 Philadelphia Eagles
- Baltimore Ravens 26-23 Pittsburgh Steelers
- Buffalo Bills 14-7 Tennessee Titans
- New England Patriots 33-7 Washington Redskins
- Denver Broncos 20-13 Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers 34-24 Dallas Cowboys
- Indianapolis Colts 19-13 Kansas City Chiefs
Click Here for Week Five reports & highlights
Monday, October 07, 2019
- Cleveland Browns 3-31 San Francisco 49ers - Report & highlights
WEEK 6
Thursday, October 10, 2019
- New York Giants 14-35 New England Patriots - Report & highlights
Sunday, October 13, 2019
- Carolina Panthers 37-26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Report & highlights
- Cincinnati Bengals 17-23 Baltimore Ravens
- Seattle Seahawks 32-28 Cleveland Browns
- New Orleans Saints 13-6 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Houston Texans 31-24 Kansas City Chiefs
- Washington Redskins 17-16 Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles 38-20 Minnesota Vikings
- Arizona Cardinals 34-33 Atlanta Falcons
- Los Angeles Rams 7-20 San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos 16-0 Tennessee Titans
- New York Jets 24-22 Dallas Cowboys
- Los Angeles Chargers 17-24 Pittsburgh Steelers
Click here for week six reports & highlights
Monday, October 14, 2019
- Detroit Lions 22-23 Green Bay Packers
WEEK 7
Thursday, October 17, 2019
- Kansas City Chiefs 30-6 Denver Broncos - Report & highlights
Sunday, October 20, 2019
- Los Angeles Rams 37-10 Atlanta Falcons
- Miami Dolphins 21-31 Buffalo Bills
- Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 Cincinnati Bengals
- Minnesota Vikings 42-30 Detroit Lions
- Oakland Raiders 24-42 Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans 23-30 Indianapolis Colts
- Arizona Cardinals 27-21 New York Giants
- San Francisco 49ers 9-0 Washington Redskins
- Los Angeles Chargers 20-23 Tennessee Titans
- New Orleans Saints 36-25 Chicago Bears
- Baltimore Ravens 30-16 Seattle Seahawks
- Philadelphia Eagles 10-37 Dallas Cowboys
Monday, October 21, 2019
- New England Patriots 33-0 New York Jets
WEEK 8
Thursday, October 24, 2019
- Washington Redskins 9-19 Minnesota Vikings - Report & highlights
Sunday, October 27, 2019
- Seattle Seahawks 27-20 Atlanta Falcons
- Philadelphia Eagles 31-13 Buffalo Bills
- Los Angeles Chargers 17-16 Chicago Bears
- New York Giants 26-31 Detroit Lions
- Oakland Raiders 24-27 Houston Texans
- New York Jets 15-29 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cincinnati Bengals 10-24 Los Angeles Rams (London)
- Arizona Cardinals 9-31 New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-27 Tennessee Titans
- Carolina Panthers 13-51 San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos 13-15 Indianapolis Colts
- Cleveland Browns 13-27 New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers 31-24 Kansas City Chiefs
Monday, October 28, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 14-27 Pittsburgh Steelers
WEEK 9
Thursday, October 31, 2019
- San Francisco 49ers 28-25 Arizona Cardinals - Report & highlights
Sunday, November 03, 2019
- Houston Texans 26-3 Jacksonville Jaguars (London)
- Washington Redskins 9-24 Buffalo Bills
- Tennessee Titans 20-30 Carolina Panthers
- Minnesota Vikings 23-26 Kansas City Chiefs
- New York Jets 18-26 Miami Dolphins
- Chicago Bears 14-22 Philadelphia Eagles
- Indianapolis Colts 24-26 Pittsburgh Steelers
- Detroit Lions 24-31 Oakland Raiders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-40 Seattle Seahawks
- Cleveland Browns 19-24 Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers 11-26 Los Angeles Chargers
- New England Patriots 20-37 Baltimore Ravens
Click here for Week Nine reports & highlights
Monday, November 04, 2019
- Dallas Cowboys 37-18 at New York Giants - Report & highlights
WEEK 10
Thursday, November 07, 2019
- Los Angeles Chargers 24-26 Oakland Raiders - Report & highlights
Sunday, November 10, 2019
- Detroit Lions 13-20 Chicago Bears
- Baltimore Ravens 49-13 Cincinnati Bengals
- Buffalo Bills 16-19 Cleveland Browns
- Carolina Panthers 16-24 Green Bay Packers
- Atlanta Falcons 26-9 New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants 27-34 New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals 27-30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Kansas City Chiefs 32-35 Tennessee Titans
- Miami Dolphins 16-12 Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Rams 12-17 Pittsburgh Steelers
- Minnesota Vikings 28-24 Dallas Cowboys
Click here for Week 10 highlights & report
Monday, November 11, 2019
- Seattle Seahawks 27-24 San Francisco 49ers
WEEK 11
Thursday, November 14, 2019
- Pittsburgh Steelers 7-21 Cleveland Browns - Report & highlights
Sunday, November 17, 2019
- Houston Texans 7-41 Baltimore Ravens
- Atlanta Falcons 29-3 Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys 35-27 Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars 13-33 Indianapolis Colts
- Buffalo Bills 37-20 Miami Dolphins
- Denver Broncos 23-27 Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints 34-17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Jets 34-17 Washington Redskins
- Arizona Cardinals 26-36 San Francisco 49ers
- Cincinnati Bengals 10-17 Oakland Raiders
- New England Patriots 17-10 Philadelphia Eagles
- Chicago Bears 7-17 Los Angeles Rams
Click here for Week 11 review & highlights
Monday, November 25, 2019
- Kansas City Chiefs 24-17 LA Chargers Report & highlights
WEEK 12
Thursday November 21
- Indianapolis Colts 17-20 Houston Texans - Highlights & report
Sunday November 24
- Seattle Seahawks 17-9 Philadelphia Eagles
- Detroit Lions 3-34 Washington Redskins
- Oakland Raiders 3-34 NY Jets
- Carolina Panthers 31-34 New Orleans Saints
- Miami Dolphins 24-41 Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 Cincinnati Bengals
- NY Giants 14-19 Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos 3-20 Buffalo Bills
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-22 Atlanta Falcons
- Jacksonville Jaguars 20-42 Tennessee Titans
- Dallas Cowboys 9-13 New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers 8-37 San Francisco 49ers
Click here for Week 12 highlights & reports
Monday November 25
- Baltimore Ravens 45-6 Los Angeles Rams
WEEK 13
Thursday, November 28, 2019
- Chicago Bears 24-20 Detroit Lions
- Buffalo Bills 26-15 Dallas Cowboys
- New Orleans Saints 26-18 Atlanta Falcons
Click here for Thanksgiving highlights & report
Sunday, December 01, 2019
- San Francisco 49ers 17-20 Baltimore Ravens
- Washington Redskins 29-21 Carolina Panthers
- New York Jets 6-22 Cincinnati Bengals
- Tennessee Titans 31-17 Indianapolis Colts
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-11 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Oakland Raiders 9-40 Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles 31-37 Miami Dolphins
- Green Bay Packers 31-13 New York Giants
- Los Angeles Rams 34-7 Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers 20-23 Denver Broncos
- Cleveland Browns 13-20 Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots 22-28 Houston Texans
Click here for Week 13 highlights & reports
Monday, December 02, 2019
- Minnesota Vikings 30-37 Seattle Seahawks Highlights & report
WEEK 14
Thursday, December 05, 2019
- Dallas Cowboys 24-31 Chicago Bears Highlights & report
Sunday, December 08, 2019
- Carolina Panthers 20-40 Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens 24-17 Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals 19-27 Cleveland Browns
- Washington Redskins 15-20 Green Bay Packers
- Denver Broncos 38-24 Houston Texans
- Detroit Lions 7-20 Minnesota Vikings
- San Francisco 49ers 48-46 New Orleans Saints
- Miami Dolphins 21-22 New York Jets
- Indianapolis Colts 35-38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Chargers 45-10 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17 Arizona Cardinals
- Kansas City Chiefs 23-16 New England Patriots
- Tennessee Titans 42-21 Oakland Raiders
- Seattle Seahawks 12-28 Los Angeles Rams
Monday, December 09, 2019
- New York Giants 17-23 Philadelphia Eagles
WEEK 15
- New York Jets 21-42 Baltimore Ravens - Highlights & report
- Seattle Seahawks 30-24 Carolina Panthers
- New England Patriots 34-13 Cincinnati Bengals
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-17 Detroit Lions
- Chicago Bears 13-21 Green Bay Packers
- Denver Broncos 3-23 Kansas City Chiefs
- Miami Dolphins 20-36 New York Giants
- Buffalo Bills 17-10 Pittsburgh Steelers
- Houston Texans 24-21 Tennessee Titans
- Philadelphia Eagles 37-27 Washington Redskins
- Cleveland Browns 24-38 Arizona Cardinals
- Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16 Oakland Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams 21-44 Dallas Cowboys
- Atlanta Falcons 29-22 San Francisco 49ers
- Minnesota Vikings 39-10 Los Angeles Chargers
Monday December 16
- Indianapolis Colts 7-34 New orleans Saints
WEEK 16
Saturday, December 21, 2019
- Buffalo Bills 17-24 New England Patriots
- Los Angeles Rams 31-34 San Francisco 49ers
- Houston Texans 23-20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Click here for Saturday's highlights & results
Sunday, December 22, 2019
- Jacksonville Jaguars 12-24 Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens 31-15 Cleveland Browns
- Carolina Panthers 6-38 Indianapolis Colts
- Cincinnati Bengals 35-38 Miami Dolphins
- Pittsburgh Steelers 10-16 New York Jets
- New Orleans Saints 38-28 Tennessee Titans
- New York Giants 41-35 Washington Redskins
- Dallas Cowboys 9-17 Philadelphia Eagles
- Arizona Cardinals 27-13 Seattle Seahawks
- Detroit Lions 17-27 Denver Broncos
- Oakland Raiders 24-17 Los Angeles Chargers
- Kansas City Chiefs 26-3 Chicago Bears
Click here for Week 16 Sunday highlights & results
Monday, December 23, 2019
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
WEEK 17
Sunday, December 29, 2019
- Pittsburgh Steelers 10-28 Baltimore Ravens
- New York Jets 13-6 Buffalo Bills
- New Orleans Saints 42-10 Carolina Panthers
- Cleveland Browns 23-33 Cincinnati Bengals
- Washington Redskins 16-47 Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers 23-20 Detroit Lions
- Tennessee Titans 35-14 Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts 20-38 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Chargers 21-31 Kansas City Chiefs
- Chicago Bears 21-19 Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins 27-24 New England Patriots
- Philadelphia Eagles 34-17 New York Giants
- Atlanta Falcons 28-22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Oakland Raiders 15-16 Denver Broncos
- Arizona Cardinals 24-31 Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers 26-21 Seattle Seahawks
NFL play-off schedule 2019/20
Wildcard weekend (seeding)
Saturday January 4 (AFC)
- Buffalo Bills (5) 19-22 Houston Texans (4) 9.35pm
- Tennessee Titans (6) 20-13 New England Patriots (3) 1.15am (Sun)
Sunday January 5 (NFC)
- Minnesota Vikings (6) 26-20 New Orleans Saints (3) 6.05pm
- Seattle Seahawks (5) @ Philadelphia Eagles (4) 9.40pm
Divisional play-offs
January 11
Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers 9.35pm
Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens 1.15am (Sun)
January 12
Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs 8.05pm
@ Green Bay Packers 11.40pm
Championship games
Sunday January 19
NFC Championship games
AFC Championship game
SUPERBOWL LIV
Miami - February 2 - 11.30pm