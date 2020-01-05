NFL 2019 full fixture schedule: Complete fixture list for all 32 teams, NFL play-off & Super Bowl dates & latest Super Bowl odds for new season

NFL
Check out the full 17-week schedule for what will be the NFL's 100th season in history, with all 256 games listed week-by-week.

WEEK 1

Thursday, September 05, 2019

Sunday, September 08, 2019

  • Los Angeles Rams 30-27 Carolina Panthers
  • Tennessee Titans 43-13 Cleveland Browns
  • Kansas City Chiefs 40-26 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Baltimore Ravens 59-10 Miami Dolphins
  • Atlanta Falcons 12-28 Minnesota Vikings
  • Buffalo Bills 17-16 New York Jets
  • Washington Redskins 27-32 Philadelphia Eagles
  • Indianapolis Colts 24-30 Los Angeles Chargers
  • Cincinnati Bengals 20-21 Seattle Seahawks
  • Detroit Lions 27-27 Arizona Cardinals
  • New York Giants 17-35 Dallas Cowboys
  • San Francisco 49ers 31-17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 3-33 New England Patriots

Monday, September 09, 2019

  • Houston Texans 28-30 New Orleans Saints
  • Denver Broncos 16-24 Oakland Raiders

WEEK 2

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Sunday, September 15, 2019

  • Arizona Cardinals 17-23 Baltimore Ravens
  • San Francisco 49ers 41-17 Cincinnati Bengals
  • Los Angeles Chargers 10-13 Detroit Lions
  • Minnesota Vikings 16-21 Green Bay Packers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 12-13 Houston Texans
  • New England Patriots 43-0 Miami Dolphins
  • Buffalo Bills 28-14 New York Giants
  • Seattle Seahawks 28-26 Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Indianapolis Colts 19-17 Tennessee Titans
  • Dallas Cowboys 31-21 Washington Redskins
  • Kansas City Chiefs 28-10 Oakland Raiders
  • Chicago Bears 16-14 Denver Broncos
  • New Orleans Saints 9-27 Los Angeles Rams
  • Philadelphia Eagles 20-24 Atlanta Falcons

Monday September 16

  • Cleveland Browns 23-3 New York Jets

WEEK 3

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Sunday, September 22, 2019

  • Cincinnati Bengals 17-21 Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins 6-31 Dallas Cowboys
  • Denver Broncos 16-27 Green Bay Packers
  • Atlanta Falcons 24-27 Indianapolis Colts
  • Baltimore Ravens 28-33 Kansas City Chiefs
  • Oakland Raiders 14-34 Minnesota Vikings
  • New York Jets 14-30 New England Patriots
  • Detroit Lions 27-24 Philadelphia Eagles
  • Carolina Panthers 28-20 Arizona Cardinals
  • New York Giants 32-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Houston Texans 27-20 Los Angeles Chargers
  • New Orleans Saints 33-27 Seattle Seahawks
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 20-24 San Francisco 49ers
  • Los Angeles Rams 20-13 Cleveland Browns

Monday, September 23, 2019

WEEK 4

Sunday, September 29, 2019

Sunday, September 29, 2019

  • Tennessee Titans 24-10 Atlanta Falcons
  • Cleveland Browns 40-25 Baltimore Ravens
  • New England Patriots 16-10 Buffalo Bills
  • Kansas City Chiefs 34-30 Detroit Lions
  • Carolina Panthers 16-10 Houston Texans
  • Oakland Raiders 31-24 Indianapolis Colts
  • Los Angeles Chargers 30-10 Miami Dolphins
  • Washington Redskins 3-24 New York Giants
  • Seattle Seahawks 27-10 Arizona Cardinals
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 55-40 Los Angeles Rams
  • Minnesota Vikings 6-16 Chicago Bears
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 26-24 Denver Broncos
  • Dallas Cowboys 10-12 New Orleans Saints

Monday, September 30, 2019

WEEK 5

Thursday, October 03, 2019

Sunday, October 06, 2019

  • Jacksonville Jaguars 27-34 Carolina Panthers
  • Arizona Cardinals 26-23 Cincinnati Bengals
  • Atlanta Falcons 32-53 Houston Texans
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-31 New Orleans Saints
  • Minnesota Vikings 28-10 New York Giants
  • Chicago Bears 21-24 Oakland Raiders - Report & highlights
  • New York Jets 6-31 Philadelphia Eagles
  • Baltimore Ravens 26-23 Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Buffalo Bills 14-7 Tennessee Titans
  • New England Patriots 33-7 Washington Redskins
  • Denver Broncos 20-13 Los Angeles Chargers
  • Green Bay Packers 34-24 Dallas Cowboys
  • Indianapolis Colts 19-13 Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, October 07, 2019

WEEK 6

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Sunday, October 13, 2019

  • Carolina Panthers 37-26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Report & highlights
  • Cincinnati Bengals 17-23 Baltimore Ravens
  • Seattle Seahawks 32-28 Cleveland Browns
  • New Orleans Saints 13-6 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Houston Texans 31-24 Kansas City Chiefs
  • Washington Redskins 17-16 Miami Dolphins
  • Philadelphia Eagles 38-20 Minnesota Vikings
  • Arizona Cardinals 34-33 Atlanta Falcons
  • Los Angeles Rams 7-20 San Francisco 49ers
  • Denver Broncos 16-0 Tennessee Titans
  • New York Jets 24-22 Dallas Cowboys
  • Los Angeles Chargers 17-24 Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday, October 14, 2019

  • Detroit Lions 22-23 Green Bay Packers

WEEK 7

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Sunday, October 20, 2019

  • Los Angeles Rams 37-10 Atlanta Falcons
  • Miami Dolphins 21-31 Buffalo Bills
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 Cincinnati Bengals
  • Minnesota Vikings 42-30 Detroit Lions
  • Oakland Raiders 24-42 Green Bay Packers
  • Houston Texans 23-30 Indianapolis Colts
  • Arizona Cardinals 27-21 New York Giants
  • San Francisco 49ers 9-0 Washington Redskins
  • Los Angeles Chargers 20-23 Tennessee Titans
  • New Orleans Saints 36-25 Chicago Bears
  • Baltimore Ravens 30-16 Seattle Seahawks
  • Philadelphia Eagles 10-37 Dallas Cowboys

Monday, October 21, 2019

  • New England Patriots 33-0 New York Jets

WEEK 8

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Sunday, October 27, 2019

  • Seattle Seahawks 27-20 Atlanta Falcons
  • Philadelphia Eagles 31-13 Buffalo Bills
  • Los Angeles Chargers 17-16 Chicago Bears
  • New York Giants 26-31 Detroit Lions
  • Oakland Raiders 24-27 Houston Texans
  • New York Jets 15-29 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Cincinnati Bengals 10-24 Los Angeles Rams (London)
  • Arizona Cardinals 9-31 New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-27 Tennessee Titans
  • Carolina Panthers 13-51 San Francisco 49ers
  • Denver Broncos 13-15 Indianapolis Colts
  • Cleveland Browns 13-27 New England Patriots
  • Green Bay Packers 31-24 Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, October 28, 2019

  • Miami Dolphins 14-27 Pittsburgh Steelers

WEEK 9

Thursday, October 31, 2019

Sunday, November 03, 2019

  • Houston Texans 26-3 Jacksonville Jaguars (London)
  • Washington Redskins 9-24 Buffalo Bills
  • Tennessee Titans 20-30 Carolina Panthers
  • Minnesota Vikings 23-26 Kansas City Chiefs
  • New York Jets 18-26 Miami Dolphins
  • Chicago Bears 14-22 Philadelphia Eagles
  • Indianapolis Colts 24-26 Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Detroit Lions 24-31 Oakland Raiders
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-40 Seattle Seahawks
  • Cleveland Browns 19-24 Denver Broncos
  • Green Bay Packers 11-26 Los Angeles Chargers
  • New England Patriots 20-37 Baltimore Ravens

Monday, November 04, 2019

WEEK 10

Thursday, November 07, 2019

Sunday, November 10, 2019

  • Detroit Lions 13-20 Chicago Bears
  • Baltimore Ravens 49-13 Cincinnati Bengals
  • Buffalo Bills 16-19 Cleveland Browns
  • Carolina Panthers 16-24 Green Bay Packers
  • Atlanta Falcons 26-9 New Orleans Saints
  • New York Giants 27-34 New York Jets
  • Arizona Cardinals 27-30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Kansas City Chiefs 32-35 Tennessee Titans
  • Miami Dolphins 16-12 Indianapolis Colts
  • Los Angeles Rams 12-17 Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Minnesota Vikings 28-24 Dallas Cowboys

Monday, November 11, 2019

  • Seattle Seahawks 27-24 San Francisco 49ers

WEEK 11

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Sunday, November 17, 2019

  • Houston Texans 7-41 Baltimore Ravens
  • Atlanta Falcons 29-3 Carolina Panthers
  • Dallas Cowboys 35-27 Detroit Lions
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 13-33 Indianapolis Colts
  • Buffalo Bills 37-20 Miami Dolphins
  • Denver Broncos 23-27 Minnesota Vikings
  • New Orleans Saints 34-17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • New York Jets 34-17 Washington Redskins
  • Arizona Cardinals 26-36 San Francisco 49ers
  • Cincinnati Bengals 10-17 Oakland Raiders
  • New England Patriots 17-10 Philadelphia Eagles
  • Chicago Bears 7-17 Los Angeles Rams

Monday, November 25, 2019

WEEK 12

Thursday November 21

Sunday November 24

  • Seattle Seahawks 17-9 Philadelphia Eagles
  • Detroit Lions 3-34 Washington Redskins
  • Oakland Raiders 3-34 NY Jets
  • Carolina Panthers 31-34 New Orleans Saints
  • Miami Dolphins 24-41 Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 Cincinnati Bengals
  • NY Giants 14-19 Chicago Bears
  • Denver Broncos 3-20 Buffalo Bills
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-22 Atlanta Falcons
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 20-42 Tennessee Titans
  • Dallas Cowboys 9-13 New England Patriots
  • Green Bay Packers 8-37 San Francisco 49ers

Monday November 25

  • Baltimore Ravens 45-6 Los Angeles Rams

WEEK 13

Thursday, November 28, 2019

  • Chicago Bears 24-20 Detroit Lions
  • Buffalo Bills 26-15 Dallas Cowboys
  • New Orleans Saints 26-18 Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, December 01, 2019

  • San Francisco 49ers 17-20 Baltimore Ravens
  • Washington Redskins 29-21 Carolina Panthers
  • New York Jets 6-22 Cincinnati Bengals
  • Tennessee Titans 31-17 Indianapolis Colts
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-11 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Oakland Raiders 9-40 Kansas City Chiefs
  • Philadelphia Eagles 31-37 Miami Dolphins
  • Green Bay Packers 31-13 New York Giants
  • Los Angeles Rams 34-7 Arizona Cardinals
  • Los Angeles Chargers 20-23 Denver Broncos
  • Cleveland Browns 13-20 Pittsburgh Steelers
  • New England Patriots 22-28 Houston Texans

Monday, December 02, 2019

WEEK 14

Thursday, December 05, 2019

Sunday, December 08, 2019

  • Carolina Panthers 20-40 Atlanta Falcons
  • Baltimore Ravens 24-17 Buffalo Bills
  • Cincinnati Bengals 19-27 Cleveland Browns
  • Washington Redskins 15-20 Green Bay Packers
  • Denver Broncos 38-24 Houston Texans
  • Detroit Lions 7-20 Minnesota Vikings
  • San Francisco 49ers 48-46 New Orleans Saints
  • Miami Dolphins 21-22 New York Jets
  • Indianapolis Colts 35-38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Los Angeles Chargers 45-10 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17 Arizona Cardinals
  • Kansas City Chiefs 23-16 New England Patriots
  • Tennessee Titans 42-21 Oakland Raiders
  • Seattle Seahawks 12-28 Los Angeles Rams

Monday, December 09, 2019

  • New York Giants 17-23 Philadelphia Eagles

WEEK 15

  • New York Jets 21-42 Baltimore Ravens - Highlights & report
  • Seattle Seahawks 30-24 Carolina Panthers
  • New England Patriots 34-13 Cincinnati Bengals
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-17 Detroit Lions
  • Chicago Bears 13-21 Green Bay Packers
  • Denver Broncos 3-23 Kansas City Chiefs
  • Miami Dolphins 20-36 New York Giants
  • Buffalo Bills 17-10 Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Houston Texans 24-21 Tennessee Titans
  • Philadelphia Eagles 37-27 Washington Redskins
  • Cleveland Browns 24-38 Arizona Cardinals
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16 Oakland Raiders
  • Los Angeles Rams 21-44 Dallas Cowboys
  • Atlanta Falcons 29-22 San Francisco 49ers
  • Minnesota Vikings 39-10 Los Angeles Chargers

Monday December 16

  • Indianapolis Colts 7-34 New orleans Saints

WEEK 16

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • Buffalo Bills 17-24 New England Patriots
  • Los Angeles Rams 31-34 San Francisco 49ers
  • Houston Texans 23-20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, December 22, 2019

  • Jacksonville Jaguars 12-24 Atlanta Falcons
  • Baltimore Ravens 31-15 Cleveland Browns
  • Carolina Panthers 6-38 Indianapolis Colts
  • Cincinnati Bengals 35-38 Miami Dolphins
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 10-16 New York Jets
  • New Orleans Saints 38-28 Tennessee Titans
  • New York Giants 41-35 Washington Redskins
  • Dallas Cowboys 9-17 Philadelphia Eagles
  • Arizona Cardinals 27-13 Seattle Seahawks
  • Detroit Lions 17-27 Denver Broncos
  • Oakland Raiders 24-17 Los Angeles Chargers
  • Kansas City Chiefs 26-3 Chicago Bears

Monday, December 23, 2019

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

WEEK 17

Sunday, December 29, 2019

  • Pittsburgh Steelers 10-28 Baltimore Ravens
  • New York Jets 13-6 Buffalo Bills
  • New Orleans Saints 42-10 Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns 23-33 Cincinnati Bengals
  • Washington Redskins 16-47 Dallas Cowboys
  • Green Bay Packers 23-20 Detroit Lions
  • Tennessee Titans 35-14 Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts 20-38 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Los Angeles Chargers 21-31 Kansas City Chiefs
  • Chicago Bears 21-19 Minnesota Vikings
  • Miami Dolphins 27-24 New England Patriots
  • Philadelphia Eagles 34-17 New York Giants
  • Atlanta Falcons 28-22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Oakland Raiders 15-16 Denver Broncos
  • Arizona Cardinals 24-31 Los Angeles Rams
  • San Francisco 49ers 26-21 Seattle Seahawks

NFL play-off schedule 2019/20

Wildcard weekend (seeding)

Saturday January 4 (AFC)

  • Buffalo Bills (5) 19-22 Houston Texans (4) 9.35pm
  • Tennessee Titans (6) 20-13 New England Patriots (3) 1.15am (Sun)

Sunday January 5 (NFC)

  • Minnesota Vikings (6) 26-20 New Orleans Saints (3) 6.05pm
  • Seattle Seahawks (5) @ Philadelphia Eagles (4) 9.40pm

Divisional play-offs

January 11

Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers 9.35pm

Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens 1.15am (Sun)

January 12

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs 8.05pm

@ Green Bay Packers 11.40pm

Championship games

Sunday January 19

NFC Championship games

AFC Championship game

SUPERBOWL LIV

Miami - February 2 - 11.30pm

