The Bengals responded with a clever move as half-time approached. Joe Burrow let Joe Mixon take quarterback honours as he threw for Tee Higgins in the end zone.

Los Angeles were in control in the first-half after touchdowns from Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp put them into a 10-3 lead early into the second quarter.

Higgins then got his brace in the opening seconds of the second-half before an Evan McPherson field goal pushed them further into the lead.

The Rams looked for a route back - struggling to enjoy anything when running the ball - and Kupp's second touchdown of the game with 1:25 left regained the lead.

It denies the Bengals a fairytale ending to a remarkable season - with odds of 250/1 available for Super Bowl glory in the opening weeks of the season.