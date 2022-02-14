Los Angeles Rams have been crowned NFL champions after a 23-20 victory over Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI.
Los Angeles were in control in the first-half after touchdowns from Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp put them into a 10-3 lead early into the second quarter.
The Bengals responded with a clever move as half-time approached. Joe Burrow let Joe Mixon take quarterback honours as he threw for Tee Higgins in the end zone.
Higgins then got his brace in the opening seconds of the second-half before an Evan McPherson field goal pushed them further into the lead.
The Rams looked for a route back - struggling to enjoy anything when running the ball - and Kupp's second touchdown of the game with 1:25 left regained the lead.
It denies the Bengals a fairytale ending to a remarkable season - with odds of 250/1 available for Super Bowl glory in the opening weeks of the season.