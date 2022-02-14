Sporting Life
Cooper Kupp scores a touchdown at Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams 23-20 Cincinnati Bengals: Rams win Super Bowl LVI

By Sporting Life
03:05 · MON February 14, 2022

Los Angeles Rams have been crowned NFL champions after a 23-20 victory over Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI.

Los Angeles were in control in the first-half after touchdowns from Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp put them into a 10-3 lead early into the second quarter.

The Bengals responded with a clever move as half-time approached. Joe Burrow let Joe Mixon take quarterback honours as he threw for Tee Higgins in the end zone.

Sporting Life's winning Super Bowl LVI tips

  • 2pts Cincinnati Bengals (+4.0) at 10/11
  • 1.5pts Tee Higgins to score anytime at 7/4
  • 1pt Cooper Kupp to score a brace at 10/3
  • 1pt Cooper Kupp (Rams) & Tee Higgins (Bengals) to score a touchdown at 10/3

Higgins then got his brace in the opening seconds of the second-half before an Evan McPherson field goal pushed them further into the lead.

The Rams looked for a route back - struggling to enjoy anything when running the ball - and Kupp's second touchdown of the game with 1:25 left regained the lead.

It denies the Bengals a fairytale ending to a remarkable season - with odds of 250/1 available for Super Bowl glory in the opening weeks of the season.

