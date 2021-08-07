Buffalo Bills lock up Josh Allen with six-year, $258million extension

Allen, the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, put up career numbers as he led the Bills to a 13-3 record, the AFC East title and a trip to the AFC Championship game.

Buffalo moved swiftly to lock up his future on Friday by sealing a deal which means the 25-year-old former Wyoming standout is now signed through the 2028 season.

It’s a smart move which means there will be no in-season distractions as the Bills count down to their Week 1 opener vs Pittsburgh on September 12.

Buffalo is currently a clear 4/6 favourite with Sky Bet to retain its AFC East crown, and 12/1 to win Super Bowl LVI next February.