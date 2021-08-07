Buffalo Bills lock up Josh Allen with six-year, $258million extension

The Buffalo Bills have rewarded quarterback Josh Allen for his stunning 2020 season with a six-year contract extension worth a reported $258milion.
Allen, the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, put up career numbers as he led the Bills to a 13-3 record, the AFC East title and a trip to the AFC Championship game.
Buffalo moved swiftly to lock up his future on Friday by sealing a deal which means the 25-year-old former Wyoming standout is now signed through the 2028 season.
It’s a smart move which means there will be no in-season distractions as the Bills count down to their Week 1 opener vs Pittsburgh on September 12.
Buffalo is currently a clear 4/6 favourite with Sky Bet to retain its AFC East crown, and 12/1 to win Super Bowl LVI next February.
Allen’s extension, which averages out at $43million per year, makes him the second highest paid player in the league.
Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes remains the highest paid, courtesy of that blockbusting 10-year deal worth $450million.
Allen though slots in next, ahead of Dallas signal caller Dak Prescott, who signed a four-year $160million pact with the Cowboys in March.
Coming out of college, scouts revered Allen for his rocket arm and incredible physical tools. But many had concerns about his accuracy, and whether that could be improved in the pros.
The answer apparently became pretty clear in 2020 as he threw for 4544 yards and 37 touchdowns during an incredible regular season. His ability to run means he provides a formidable dual threat which defenses must plan for.
Allen is the first of that 2018 quarterback class to sign a major second contract. Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson are expected to be next at bat.