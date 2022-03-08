Aaron Rodgers will likely finish his NFL career as a Green Bay Packer after agreeing to a monster four-year contract extension worth a reported $200million.
The future of the reigning league MVP had been the subject of much speculation for well over a year, and at this time in 2021 an eventual parting of the ways seemed inevitable. The relationship between Rodgers and the team was decidedly frosty, leading to a long offseason stand-off.
Eventually Rodgers reported for the 2021 season and claimed MVP honours for the second consecutive year. At the same time, the rift between player and team appeared to heal.
A contract restructure in the summer of 2021 had appeared to pave the way for a potential trade this offseason, but now any hopes that the likes of the Denver Broncos retained of acquiring Rodgers are gone.
Instead, he becomes the highest paid player in NFL history, with the news being reported first on Tuesday afternoon by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
The new contract extension reportedly contains $153million of guaranteed money and Rodgers’ $50million average per year is higher than the $45million Patrick Mahomes banks in his blockbusting 10-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rodgers is the first major domino to fall in a fascinating NFL offseason, and it allows Green Bay to figure out their next important piece of business - the future of superstar WR Davante Adams.
Adams is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) when free agency begins next Wednesday (March 16). It is unlikely that will happen though, and instead the Packers are likely to place the franchise tag on Adams (the deadline is 21:00 GMT on Tuesday).
Placing the franchise tag on Adams would put the Packers on the hook for a guaranteed salary of $20.12million in 2022. It does though also give the player and team until July 15 to work out a long-term deal instead.