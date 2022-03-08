The future of the reigning league MVP had been the subject of much speculation for well over a year, and at this time in 2021 an eventual parting of the ways seemed inevitable. The relationship between Rodgers and the team was decidedly frosty, leading to a long offseason stand-off.

Eventually Rodgers reported for the 2021 season and claimed MVP honours for the second consecutive year. At the same time, the rift between player and team appeared to heal.

A contract restructure in the summer of 2021 had appeared to pave the way for a potential trade this offseason, but now any hopes that the likes of the Denver Broncos retained of acquiring Rodgers are gone.

Instead, he becomes the highest paid player in NFL history, with the news being reported first on Tuesday afternoon by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.