The 2021 season is now very much in the rear view mirror and we are on to 2022 - starting with the joy that is NFL free agency.

In a few short days the 2022 league year will officially begin and teams can begin retooling their rosters for another assault on a Lombardi trophy.

While the Draft gives all 32 teams the chance for an infusion of young, cheap talent from the collegiate ranks, free agency provides the opportunity to pick up proven veterans.

Not only does free agency provide the first clues to a franchise and its aims for the coming season, it also informs how that team will approach the Draft. This is all about filling holes and making weaknesses a strength.

2022 also provides the most fascinating backdrop to free agency in a number of years - the potential for a number of high-profile quarterbacks to be traded could have huge ramifications across the league.

Here is all you need to know as we count down to the big kickoff.

When does NFL free agency begin?

Set your watches for 4pm ET (or 9pm UK time) on Wednesday March 16. That is when the league year starts and teams can officially start signing unrestricted free agents (UFA).

There are two key dates for your diary before the new league year starts and free agency begins - the first is the date by which teams can place the franchise or transition tag on players (more on that later). That is 4pm ET (again 9pm UK) on Tuesday March 8.

The next key date is 12noon ET (5pm UK) on Monday March 14 - from that moment on UFAs can start to negotiate with teams ahead of the start of free agency.

What are the NFL franchise and transition tags?

Most NFL rules favour the teams, and this one is definitely high on the list of things they like.

NFL teams can place the franchise tag on a player who is out of contract to ensure they do not become an UFA. They effectively enter into a guaranteed one-year deal with that player, at a price which is an average of the top five salaries in the league at that position. Complicated stuff, and not cheap.

There are two types of franchise tag - exclusive and non-exclusive:

The exclusive tag means no other team can sign that player.

Non-exclusive means they can - but it would cost them two first-round draft picks.

As for the transition tag, that is slightly different. It pays the player an average of the 10 top salaries at the position. It also gives other teams the opportunity to make the player an offer, and that current player’s team the opportunity to match the offer.

Crucially though, if the current team loses a player who is on the transition tag, they get zero compensation. So in short, a cheaper option but with significantly more risk.

Each team can only use the franchise and transition tags once each offseason, and they can still sign those players to long-term deals if they do it before mid-July. If they don’t, the player goes through the whole season on the tag.

It’s easy to see why the franchise tag is one of the most prized assets from an ownership perspective in the NFL’s CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement). It pretty much guarantees you don’t lose the one player you really want to keep the most.

2022 NFL Salary Cap: How much is it, and which teams are over?