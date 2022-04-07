The 46-year-old legend, who hadn't played competitively since his Masters title defence in November 2020, was involved in a life-threatening car crash last February and still wasn't expected to make his comeback anytime soon.

But after successfully negotiating his practice rounds well enough for him to even say he's in the right condition to win a sixth Green Jacket and 16th major title this week, Woods has now got his highly anticipated return under way.

After a rapturous round of applause, Woods hit his opening driver just short of the bunker to the right of the fairway and although he wasn't happy with it, he still managed to make a creditable up-and-down par.