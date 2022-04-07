Sporting Life
Tiger Woods is back in Masters action
Tiger Woods is back in Masters action

Watch: Tiger Woods makes his unexpected Masters return on the 25th anniversary of his maiden triumph

By Sporting Life
16:46 · THU April 07, 2022

Tiger Woods is making his unexpected Masters return on the 25th anniversary of his maiden major triumph at Augusta.

The 46-year-old legend, who hadn't played competitively since his Masters title defence in November 2020, was involved in a life-threatening car crash last February and still wasn't expected to make his comeback anytime soon.

But after successfully negotiating his practice rounds well enough for him to even say he's in the right condition to win a sixth Green Jacket and 16th major title this week, Woods has now got his highly anticipated return under way.

After a rapturous round of applause, Woods hit his opening driver just short of the bunker to the right of the fairway and although he wasn't happy with it, he still managed to make a creditable up-and-down par.

More news from his opening round will appear here later.

Scroll down to watch Tiger Woods' iconic moments
Click on the image to watch Tiger Woods' iconic moments

Tiger Woods: Masters statistics

  • Masters starts: 23
  • Masters Titles: 5
  • Top 5 (including wins): 12
  • Top 10s (including wins): 14
  • Missed Cuts: 1 but only when an amateur in 1996
  • Augusta scoring average: 70.76 since 1996
  • Sub-70 rounds: 26/86 since 1996

Masters: Related links

