Ben Coley provides an exhaustive guide to the entire field for the US Open, which takes place at Brookline from June 16-19.

ANCER, Abraham Generally disappointing this year having failed to kick on from last August's breakthrough win in the WGC at Southwind. Courses such as that one – shorter, classical, tricky – probably suit best and did well to stick around for ninth in a PGA Championship bossed by bigger hitters, his second successive top-10 finish in that event. In this one he's yet to better 49th and his driving accuracy (top five on Tour) isn't much of a weapon. ARNAUS, Adri Grew up on a golf course and soon established himself as a fabulous young player, competing with friend Jon Rahm for all the big Spanish titles. Always likely to win on the DP World Tour and did so in his homeland, on the same day Rahm went on to win in Mexico, and the pair shared messages just as they share a sports psychologist. His goal now is to establish himself in the world's top 50 and a good T30 in the US PGA was a step towards both that and his longer-term ambition: to play alongside Rahm in the Ryder Cup next year. BARNES, Erik Mr Consistent on the Korn Ferry Tour and has already done enough to earn rookie status on the PGA Tour next season, assuming of course the PGA Tour is still a thing. One of those whose route to the top table has been far from straightforward and he was working in a supermarket at the height of the pandemic. Sure to drink in every moment of this major debut, for as long as it lasts. BECKLER, Andrew Seeking to emulate fellow Topeka native Gary Woodland and win the US Open, in a way. Woodland sent him a lovely text message after he'd sealed his place in the field and will no doubt show him the ropes, as it'll be Beckler's tour-level debut, a baptism of fire that will find him out.

BENNETT, Sam (a) Very much among the top handful of amateur golfers in the world and says he's keen to prove that he can compete at this level in what will be his US Open debut. It's a good job he had shots in hand playing the 17th hole of his second qualifying round, as the horn blew to suspend play during his backswing, resulting in a mishit into the hazard and a double-bogey. Oops. BERGER, Daniel Solid operator who is probably the most at-risk member of the successful US Ryder Cup side, by which I mean I don't think he'll make it to Italy. That may be a good thing as Marco Simone will favour longer drivers and ultimately he's done pretty well to achieve what he has while sacrificing distance. Two major top-10s last year are evidence of that but was hugely disappointing at the PGA and his ceiling just looks lower for this move towards a fairways-first approach. It will come in handy at some stage but not so much in a US Open despite staying on at Torrey Pines. BESSELING, Wil Late bloomer from the Netherlands whose DP World Tour form earned him a spot via their US Open qualifying series. Brilliant driver of the ball on his day but less than outstanding in all other departments, though has certainly shown a fondness for difficult courses at a much lower level than this. BIONDI, Fred (a) Very promising Florida Gator who is the first Brazilian amateur to qualify for the US Open, the sort of sentence which should have you thinking 'well, yeah, obviously.' BLAND, Richard Run to the last 16 of the Match Play was impressive enough to have some demanding a special Masters invite, which would've been a bit silly. Since then has struggled, including when missing the cut in defence of his British Masters title, and it'd be a big surprise were he to match last year's effort when leading at halfway on his long-awaited US Open return. BLIXT, Jonas Threatened to win the Masters on debut back in 2014 having been fourth in the US PGA the previous year, but Rory McIlroy was right to express his bewilderment that Blixt could score while hitting it the way he did, and that's caught up with him. Nice to see him top his qualifier after a difficult few years but he's just not up to PGA Tour standard these days. BRADLEY, Keegan One of the form players of the spring, finishing 11th at Bay Hill, fifth at Sawgrass when on the wrong side of a huge draw bias and the victim of a harsh penalty, and then adding three more top-10s before a low-key PGA which was enough to secure his place in the world's top 50 and a US Open invite. Says he's playing the best golf of his life and will be absolutely buzzing to tee it up in his home state and at Brookline no less, where he first fell in love with the sport having been at the Ryder Cup as a child. Expect a lot of people to tap into that local angle and he could reward such faith if the putter comes to the party, which is more likely than has been the case at times.

BRAMLETT, Joseph One-time exciting prospect having come through Stanford and made his US Open debut back in 2010. Injuries have got in the way of this quality ball-striker, whose patience was rewarded with victory in last year's Korn Ferry Tour Championship. MC-MC in this but good chance to make the cut here if he can build on a dominant display in his Maryland qualifier. BUCKLEY, Hayden Capitalised on some suitable opportunities early on in his rookie season but has since struggled on the PGA Tour, with just two top-40 finishes so far this year. Showed some grit to go birdie-birdie and win a five-man play-off for one US Open spot but missed the cut last year and odds-on to do the same. BURNS, Sam Ended 2021 as one of the form players in the sport having won twice since the spring, and has since collected another two titles to race to four in little more than a year. Always had the potential and every inch the modern-day golfer, one who hits it far, whose iron play has improved, and who can be deadly on the greens. Makes for a formidable proposition and it was encouraging to see him improve on previous major performances when 20th in the US PGA. Glad to have him on-side antepost at 66/1, and while the advised 16/1 that he wins a major this year looks less good now two opportunities have passed, he's got two more good ones coming up. CALKINS, Brady Big name on the Dakotas Tour and they'll talk for hours about him at the Community Colleges of Spokane, especially now he's done this. Dreamland stuff for a player who has been professional for almost a decade but is yet to play a tour event of any description. CANTLAY, Patrick Eleven majors running without a top-10 finish and has started the year with 39th at Augusta followed by a missed cut at Southern Hill. Otherwise, there's loads to like about last season's PGA Tour Player of the Year, who has officially (in terms of world ranking points) won three times in less than two years but also has the Zurich Classic and the head-start TOUR Championship to his name, and is firmly established among the world's elite. Does everything well, his non-major form this spring reads 2-1-3, and has only these questions to answer: why does he keep underperforming in majors, and when will he find the solution? No surprise at all if the answers are 'randomness' and 'right now'.

Patrick Cantlay with the FedEx Cup

CHAPPELL, Kevin Member of the 59 club who won the 2017 Texas Open, his first victory in 180 PGA Tour starts. Went on to play in the Presidents Cup and was sent out first in Sunday singles, but has seen progress halted by various fitness issues. Good US Open record (made six of seven cuts, including 3rd, 10th, 23rd and 32nd) and has shown flashes this year, but hasn't been a force at the highest level since finishing sixth in the 2018 Open Championship. CINK, Stewart Villain of the 2009 Open who has found a new lease of life with son Reagan on the bag, winning a sixth PGA Tour title in 2020 and a seventh in 2021. Some evidence an eighth could yet be forthcoming but it surely won't be in the US Open, where he hasn't been a factor in more than 20 years. Turns 50 next May though and the way he's playing, seems very likely he'll threaten in the seniors' version. CLARK, Wyndham Big hitter once considered among the best young talents in the sport, but has found putting less straightforward lately (with one or two notable exceptions) and remains a poor iron player in PGA Tour terms. CONNERS, Corey Lovely player with a long, flowing, traditional swing which produces some of the most reliable ball-striking numbers in the sport, and can do more: in the Memorial he was the best iron player by a good way and ought to have finished higher than 13th. The problem, and this is something I've referenced before, is that he is never exceptional around and on the greens. There are statistically bad putters who have those hot weeks, like Collin Morikawa did when he won the PGA, but Conners isn't one of them. Only three times has he ranked inside the top 10 for any given week, two of them came at the Sony Open, and never has he been in the top five. If and when that changes he could win anything and he's got some strong major form, but there's so much pressure on his ball-striking and that's why he's winless in three years. Semi-finalist here in the US Amateur. CROCKER, Sean Highly talented youngster who was born in Zimbabwe before moving to the US as a child. Nick Price has played a part in his formative years and so too has Sergio Garcia, and if golf didn't include putting then Crocker might even be close to their standards in time. As it is, he can struggle massively on the greens and that's partly why he's yet to find a way back to the PGA Tour, but he does seem to have found something lately and played really well to finish T1 in the Dallas qualifier. Made the cut in the Open and that's a realistic goal here. DAFFUE, MJ Came through qualifying in Springfield, Ohio, which won't surprise those who've become familiar with his exploits in Monday qualifiers over the last couple of years. Hard work really paying off now as he contends regularly on the Korn Ferry Tour, with PGA Tour membership for next season his reward. DAHMEN, Joel Insists he simply can't win the US Open but nevertheless popped along to qualifying and earned his place in the field. No issues whatsoever with his sense of perspective nor his honesty, even if it ignores the fact that stuff happens in golf. Watch out for some great #content on Monday or Tuesday and an explanation as to why his expectations are low.

Winning on the @PGATOUR was incredible, but surviving cancer has been my life’s greatest victory. Today is National Cancer Survivors Day, another reminder to celebrate with the people you love. #EndCancer #Myteam #BuckethatBrigade pic.twitter.com/rNFK2AwZIJ — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) June 5, 2022

DECHAMBEAU, Bryson 2020 champion whose game these days is (or was) perfect for the modern US Open, but he's had injury issues all year and hasn't made a single cut in 2022. Shot 73-76 in Texas back in April, 76-80 in the Masters the following week (+20 to his own idea of Augusta par), and then returned to shoot 76-77 in the Memorial, one of his favourite PGA Tour events. I mean you can very much see why LIV Golf consider him such a sound investment at a mere $100m given his fitness, form and popularity. DUMONT DE CHASSART, Adrien (a) Followed the path laid out by Messrs Pieters and Detry by heading to the University of Illinois having won some nice amateur titles in Europe. Seems to be thriving there and birdied the 18th to sneak through a competitive qualifier. Also has the best name in the field by a long, long way – watch for Bo Hoag's jealous glances at the Belgian's locker. DUNLAP, Nicholas (a) An understatement to say this youngster, winner of last year's US Junior Amateur, is just starting out in what might be a long and successful career – he's the top-ranked junior golfer in the country. Before the pro game, Alabama beckons, and he'll go there having been able to experience a US Open which will give him both stories to tell, and a good idea of how much ground there is still to cover. Sounds like he won't fail for lack of belief or effort. ENGLISH, Harris Charged to third place in last year's renewal having been fourth in 2020, but long-awaited return from injury saw him shoot a pair of 77s at the Memorial Tournament. FINAU, Tony Two top-five finishes since the Masters and has been hitting the ball well all year, hence any putting improvement was always going to result in something good. Frustrating that he couldn't do a little more in either major but finishes of 35th and 30th far from disastrous, and his top-10 strike-rate remains a very healthy 10 in 24. Might not be sustainable but has a great game for this kind of US Open as he showed when eighth at Winged Foot and should remain on the radar if you can take prices of 40/1 and bigger. FITZPATRICK, Matt Won the US Amateur here in 2013 and made a seamless transition to the professional ranks, winning in his debut DP World Tour season (2015) and at least once every year since bar 2019. Seven titles and permanent residence within the world's top 50 is enormously impressive and the best is yet to come, because he is more than capable of winning any tournament in the sport. Gained some valuable major experience when playing in the final group of the US PGA and though disappointing there, many a subsequent champion had suffered that kind of setback in the recent past. Wouldn't place too much emphasis on the fact he's won here nine years ago, but would place plenty on how well he's playing in the here and now. Must be a player if he doesn't talk himself out of it.

Alex Fitzpatrick on caddying for his brother's 2013 US Amateur win:

"At the time I was only 13, my goal for the week was winning an iPhone off my dad, who promised me, if we won the tournament, which obviously he never expected to." — Chantel McCabe (@chantel_mccabe) March 16, 2022

FLEETWOOD, Tommy Landed the each-way money in the US PGA where he improved with every round and that's a reflection of his form in 2022, which has been encouraging for the most part. Defied a slow start for another top-10 finish in Germany and if he can just eke out a little more improvement in his long-game, then he can extend one of the sneakier major sequences of the year so far, having been 14th at Augusta and then fifth at Southern Hills. Would've thought the second two majors would suit him even better, so we'll see how the rest of summer goes. FOX, Ryan It's taken a while but now demonstrating just how fabulous a talent he is, winning his second DP World Tour title and remaining an ever-present on similar leaderboards since. Had himself to blame for a closing seven but still was robbed in the Dutch Open, could also have won in Belgium, was favourite early on at the Belfry, and for three rounds was even a factor in the US PGA. Shot 85 when last we saw him in a US Open but has come a million miles since. FURYK, Jim Won this in 2003 and went on to finish second on three more occasions as a real event specialist. Back for the first time since 2019 having won the US Senior Open last year but while he did shoot 62 in the Sony Open back in January, this will surely expose him and result in a first US Open missed cut in 10 years. GANNON, Luke Not seen much from him yet and missed the cut in the 2021 John Deere Classic, having qualified for his first and so far only PGA Tour event. Magnificent effort to earn this major debut and to be frank who really cares how he plays. Whatever they tell you, winning isn't everything, especially in a sport where everyone loses most of the time. GARCIA, Sergio Reverted to type in the US PGA where his run of consecutive missed cuts now stands at seven, and while slightly better in this, 19th place last year was his first top 20 since 2016. Looks to have given up a bit on being a top-class golfer whose ambitions are sporting and it seems unlikely he'll feature here, or even at St Andrews where he has an excellent record.

GERARD, Ryan Set to make his professional debut in the US Open after ending a lengthy amateur career at North Carolina. Funny how things work out, as he'd been expecting to play in a PGA Tour Canada event but came to qualifying instead, and got the better of the likes of Rickie Fowler and Tom Lewis. GOOCH, Talor Self-confessed idiot who followed a joyous return home in the PGA Championship, where he finished 20th, by signing up with LIV Golf. Steady run in majors over the last two years and should make the weekend for the second time in as many US Open starts. GOTTERUP, Chris Celebrated turning pro by finishing T1 in his New York qualifier, not far from where he grew up in New Jersey before soaring through the amateur ranks at Oklahoma State. Future looks very bright and already has a PGA Tour top-10 to his name in the Puerto Rico Open earlier this year, where he led the field in driving distance. GRACE, Branden Bagged his third US Open top-10 last year so has shown himself to be well suited to the demands of the cruellest major of them all. Not much to shout about since, however, and likely his best chance to win this came and went with one sliced drive at Chambers Bay seven years ago. GREASER, Austin (a) Last year's US Amateur runner-up and playing well right now. Missed the cut at Augusta though and odds-on to do the same here. GREENE, Keith Another who came through Fowler's qualifier, Greene plays minor tours and hasn't yet threatened to make professional golf pay. Another of those who will just be over the moon to have earned what's likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. GRIFFIN, Lanto Described himself as 'stoked' to qualify for the US Open and did so in style courtesy of a second-round 62 to share medalist honours in a particularly strong section. Form in the event has a quietly progressive look to it (MC-43-35) and one or two signs of encouragement lately, especially from his long-game when sixth in the difficult Wells Fargo. HADWIN, Adam Played plenty of good golf this year as his strengths return, and the type who really ought to be winning more than one PGA Tour title. This will be his 20th major and he's yet to register a top-20 finish. HAGESTAD, Stewart (a) Amateur who will be taking part in his sixth major after winning the US Mid-Am for a second time last year. Missed his last four cuts since an excellent Masters debut in 2017. HALL, Harry Vegas-based Englishman who has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour over the last 12 months, and will be on the PGA Tour next year all being well. Showed when eighth in the Shriners that he has what it takes and it's still less than three years since he made a splash on his tour-level debut with 15th place in the Dunhill Links. Look out for a Shriners gamble later this year, and comparisons with fellow flat-cap-wearer Bryson DeChambeau.

Harry Hall made BIG moves. 💪 pic.twitter.com/tPdEzx75Yf — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 31, 2022

HARDY, Nick Talented rookie yet to hit the headlines quite like some of his peers, but game seems to be coming together and all eyes on the John Deere Classic. HARMAN, Brian Punched above his weight at Erin Hills to finish second and has made the cut in all three subsequent US Open starts, testament to his willingness to scrap. Once a brilliant, prolific junior golfer but his game is up against it in the modern, professional version of the sport, though he has played well several times this year and could sneak a top-20 finish if right on it. HATTON, Tyrrell Arrives on the back of first missed cut in 2022 having played poorly in the Canadian Open, but had been in generally good form prior to that with his iron play and putting doing what they do. Main worry would be that he might not be ideally suited to a typical US Open and having protested about Augusta's penal nature in April, in May he bemoaned the greens at Southern Hills. Attitude is partly what makes him but it might break him in a test of power and patience, which is often how we'd describe this event. Made two cuts in it so far and both at courses which would appear more suitable. HENLEY, Russell Once brilliant putter who is now reinvented as a brilliant iron player whose short-game sometimes lets him down. That probably kids us into thinking he's always got the potential to put it all together but so far that remains somewhat of an illusion, at least when it comes to winning for the first time in five years. Led this last year though and boasts a very sneaky, very good record in stateside majors: he's made 13 cuts in a row dating back to 2015. Not quite firing lately, though. HERBERT, Lucas Confident sort who made an immediate PGA Tour impression by winning the Bermuda Championship, emphasising his love for breezy, tricky conditions. No doubt they bring out the best in his world-class short-game and it was a field-leading performance with the putter that saw him finish 13th in the US PGA. Needs more from his long-game to better it. HOAG, Bo Missing cuts all over the place lately having failed to properly capitalise on a run of quality ball-striking this time last year, including when missing the cut in the US Open. Buoyed no doubt by coming through qualifying in his home state. HOGE, Tom Stood tall to win his first PGA Tour title at Pebble Beach and has built on that now upped in grade, making both major cuts and finishing ninth after a bright start to the US PGA. Really good iron player on his day but suspect he'll struggle to better what he's achieved in the first half of the year, not just in the second half but in the years to come. HOMA, Max Very similar to Sam Burns albeit older, as he's become a fairly regular winner on the PGA Tour, always at tough courses, but is yet to really translate that to majors. As with Burns, signs that it's coming as he was 13th at the PGA Championship and has since maintained his form to secure a top-five at Muirfield Village, yet another demanding, championship test. Probably doesn't believe he's good enough to win a major, but swing students adore his action and all evidence suggests he really is.

Max Homa celebrates with the trophy after winning the Wells Fargo Championship

HORSCHEL, Billy The world's seventh most famous West Ham fan who showed iron grit or something like that to win the Memorial, where his tee-to-green performance was right up there with the best of his career. Bring that here and he'd have every chance to repeat his 2013 effort at Merion, which famously saw him hit all 18 greens in round two to take the halfway lead, eventually settling for fourth. Has shown before that he can win in bursts – went 2-1-1 to capture the 2014 FedEx Cup – but there's just something unconvincing about him at this level. HORSFIELD, Sam Majesticks team member who earlier this year won the Soudal Open with his girlfriend on his bag. That third DP World Tour win had been threatened pretty much since his second back in 2020, and certainly has scope to climb the world rankings if he plays some events which offer world ranking points. Fitness-permitting we've not seen anything like the best of him yet and has shown bursts in the US such as when second after round one in last year's US PGA. HOSHINO, Rikuya Putted well to make the cut in the PGA Championship but it's his performance in last year's US Open which hints that he could do OK, as he led a world-class field in strokes-gained approach. Had also hit his irons really well in the previous month's PGA and has built up some major experience which will ensure he's not overawed by this. Tied with Hideki Matsuyama at Southern Hills despite being on the wrong side of the draw, and will be just fine if he can manage that a few more times in his career. HOSSLER, Beau Ten years now since he made headlines as a 17-year-old qualifier who hit the front during round two and eventually finished 29th at Olympic Club, going on to play the US Amateur here the following year (failed to advance to match play). That 2012 US Open effort remains his best in seven major appearances but while still capable of some remarkably wild shots, he's clearly putting things together this year, twice threatening to win and then leading at halfway at Colonial a couple of weeks ago. Long-game still needs to improve but putter is a real strength and it's earning him plenty at the moment. HOVLAND, Viktor Would've been many people's choice to play the role taken instead by Scottie Scheffler and burst through this year, having got halfway to doing so with wins either side of Christmas. Form has tailed off since that Dubai victory which was somewhat gifted to him, and it's troubling that he's finished 21st and 51st in his last two starts despite putting really well. Then again, only a matter of time before his elite long-game fires and there's an argument that this will suit more than Southern Hills and Augusta, providing of course he doesn't get sand in his eye, which forced his withdrawal from this last summer.

If you don't love Viktor Hovland, we can't be friends.pic.twitter.com/EGaxWcXePz — Skratch (@Skratch) March 14, 2022

HUGHES, Mackenzie Erratic type who can hit it all over the place only to roll home a 50-footer for par, and only three times in his PGA Tour career has he ranked inside the top 10 for strokes-gained tee-to-green. Did enjoy some major success last year, finishing 15th in this and then sixth in the Open, and these aren't the only examples of him thriving under tough conditions – indeed his sole top 10 so far this year came in a miserable edition of the Wells Fargo. Always respected on that basis alone but backers can only hope, rather than expect, that he'll be competitive. IM, Sungjae Missed the US PGA having caught Covid on an arguably ill-advised trip home to Korea, which is a real shame as he'd been playing well, including when eighth at Augusta, and ought to have enjoyed Southern Hills. Has returned to action with two more rock-solid performance though and might find Brookline is a better fit than Winged Foot (22nd) and Torrey Pines (35th). Tee-to-green game is among the best and most reliable in the sport and he could be a big factor here. Remains easy to underestimate but don't think we should fall into that trap. IZUMIDA, Daijiro Japanese qualifier who won the KC Augusta in 2018, a tournament which as far as I can tell has nothing to do with the Augusta you and I know from the telly. JACKLIN, Sean Tony Jacklin's son. JOHNSON, Dustin Wayne Gretzky's son-in-law. KAYMER, Martin One of the more honest LIV golfers without going as far as to say 'I'm doing this purely for the money', having admitted that he's not currently capable of competing with the best in the world, doesn't have a PGA Tour card, and seemingly realises he peaked when winning this in 2014. I'm not angry, just disappointed. KIM, Chan Very talented and showed as much when tied with Griffin in qualifying, but yet to do himself justice in this event having missed all four cuts. That said has been 11th in the Open and 23rd in the US PGA, winning form in Japan includes brutal conditions for one of that tour's majors, and length off the tee is a big help. KIM, Joohyung Korean prodigy who is nicknamed Tom because of Thomas the Tank, and not because he's built like a tank, but because he used to watch it as a kid. No doubt enjoying his own Big World Adventure (hi, parents!) and will hope to build a head of steam and cause confusion and delay among commentators unfamiliar with his skills. Anyone else still traumatised by the one where Henry got bricked up? "We shall take away your rails and leave you here for always and always and always." MUMMY! KIM, Si Woo No such TV-themed nicknames here, in fact I'd go more for something from the Alfred Hitchcock collection. Your guess is as good as mine as to how this enigma will perform, and I do wonder for how many more years I'll be able to tell you that he really could be anything without admitting defeat. He is only 26, you know...

There's driver off the deck.



And there's Si Woo Kim. 😮😆 pic.twitter.com/tAYHiGNigJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2021

KISNER, Kevin Out of form with a handful of exceptions this year but the fact they were all top-10 finishes, four in total, shows you how dangerous he can suddenly become under the right conditions. These are not those conditions but he's made the cut in two-thirds of his major starts. KITAYAMA, Kurt American who took the circuitous path to the PGA Tour, where he's done what rookies have to do and made it pay when making the weekend. Prior to earning a place in the field by finishing T1 at Final Qualifying for this he'd missed seven of 11 cuts in 2022, but had managed second and third place among the four he made. Handles tough conditions well and his iron play is excellent, but he's wild off the tee and can struggle with his short-game. KODAIRA, Satoshi Straight-hitting former winner of the RBC Heritage who defied a poor run of form to qualify. Has made six cuts in 10 major starts which speaks to his ability to tough it out, so maybe don't rush to take him on for all that there's a ceiling on how high he can finish here. KOEPKA, Brooks Going off bigger prices in majors at last having lived at the top of the market for so long, thanks to four wins from 2017-2019. Still has four top-10s in his last eight and remains one to check in on, despite the fact a slow start and some ropey ball-striking confined him to a low finish in the PGA, where he putted very well. At least seemed to answer fitness questions there and having contended for both this and the PGA when otherwise out of sorts last year, he'll have to be considered if his price moves towards 50/1. No sign of that just yet and probably to our benefit if bookies don't dangle a carrot next to the name of this golfing newlywed. KOKRAK, Jason Canada-born American who likes bentgrass greens and tough conditions. Hits the ball plenty far enough too and was 17th when power was really important at Winged Foot. Whenever he gets something similar he'll have half a chance but still searching for a first major top 10 in what will be his 21st attempt. KOZUMA, Jinichiro Came home in 29 to comfortably advance through Final Qualifying, a continuation of the form he'd shown in Japan to earn entry into the world's top 100 for the first time in his career. Has since slipped a few places and has to prove he's not flattered by that, but did only miss the cut on the number at Southern Hills, where he was on the wrong side of the draw. Short-game might be his biggest strength. LEE, Danny One-time teen prodigy who has looked ill at ease with life as a professional golfer, but hopefully is more content than he sometimes seems, especially now he's a dad. Can do anything and everything to the very highest standards on his day but recent display at Colonial sums him up, as he shot 73-64-77-65 to finish 23rd. Returns to the US Open for the first time since withdrawing after taking about a dozen putts on the 18th green at Winged Foot.

The Danny Lee tapes have been released!!



This is how a four-footer for par turns into a quintuple-bogey 9 followed by a WD with a wrist injury 😳 pic.twitter.com/OCvcqpKod4 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 20, 2020

LEE, Kyoung-hoon Put 'while he is shy singing in front of others, has a very good voice', said Lee when interviewed by the PGA Tour. So that's exactly what they did, and the fun doesn't stop there – we learn for his profile that 'a rolling stone gathers no moss' is his favourite motto and presumably likes Des'ree.. His favourite tournament is equally clear after he showed real guts to defend his Byron Nelson title last month. Continued to putt nicely on his way to 41st at the US PGA and that was a notable step up on previous major performances. Something around that would represent a good week. LEE, Min Woo Missed every cut on the PGA Tour this year save one, when 14th at the Masters, as he tries to secure membership for the first time in his young career. Will no doubt continue to take inspiration from sister Minjee, winner of the women's equivalent at the start of the month, and they did triumph just weeks apart from each other last summer (Min Woo first). Has a future at this level but right now struggling. LEISHMAN, Marc Big eye-catcher at times earlier this year but hasn't managed a top 10 since way back at the start of the PGA Tour season, so has been a bit disappointing. That's also a good word to sum up his US Open record, which shows 11 starts, four missed cuts, and just one top-30 finish, an appalling return for one of his class. Has said he's not keen on the standard USGA setup and unlikely he finds Brookline sufficiently to his liking to get competitive. LIST, Luke Tee-to-green machine who beat Will Zalatoris in a play-off for the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year, a long-awaited breakthrough. Patches of form since but failed to capitalise on some atypically good putting lately and that perfect storm at Torrey Pines, where his power is hugely advantageous and he also happened to putt well against a bad-putting opponent, will be hard to forecast if indeed it does circle back around. LORENZ, Ben (a) Came through a play-off to earn his place in the field but not necessarily enjoying the best of runs in college at the moment and some big scores probably await. LOWRY, Shane Won the Open in 2019, part of a two-win season, but hard to argue against the fact he's in the form of his life right now, at least in terms of consistency. Could've won three or four times this year and the fact he's failed to end a drought stretching back to Portrush is troubling, but we all know by now he's a big-time performer who might just end his career as a multiple major champion. Sure to have plenty of Irish support here and an obvious each-way player given the strength of his approach play, the fact he has led this championship before, and, well, everything he's been doing for several months now.

Laughing our way through round 1 @MattFitz94 💪🏻🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/8jr7j6iNpr — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) June 9, 2022

MANSELL, Richard Beast of a ball-striker who has finished inside the top 30 of his last six DP World Tour events and reminds me a bit of Jordan Smith, who bagged a major top-10 when in similar form in 2017. Still wet behind the ears and only made his first major start last summer, when down the field, but no doubt has the ability to press the accelerator over the coming months and potentially secure his first tour win. MANUEL, Caleb (a) Maine Amateur champion who is a junior at the University of Connecticut and, aged 20, surprised himself in qualifying. MATSUYAMA, Hideki Sparkling winner of the Masters last April and walked taller as he added two more titles either side of Christmas. Plenty of good signs since including better-than-most Masters defence despite injury troubles, which seemed a bit better when third in the Byron Nelson but perhaps aren't totally behind him. Finished down the field in the US PGA and only seen briefly since then, having been disqualified from the Memorial for using a non-conforming club. Nevertheless entitled to respect as he's made his last 16 major cuts outside of the Open and has been inside the top 30 in seven of his nine US Open appearances. MATTHEWS, Brandon Into his sixth year as a professional and has gone through plenty, overcoming a serious back injury, making headlines for his compassion following an incident in the Open de Argentina, and gaining a reputation for being one of the longest hitters in the sport. That incident saw Matthews distracted by a noise made by a fan with Down syndrome and he handled it brilliantly, so it's great to see him now on a path to the PGA Tour despite mixing the quality that saw him win the Astara Golf Championship with a load of missed cuts. Played the US Amateur here in 2013. MCCARTHY, Denny Phenomenal putter who has started to produce consistent results this year, perhaps coming to realise that he can do that by being solid rather than spectacular in all other departments. You'd think his problems off the tee would hold him back here but did make the cut in the 2015 US Open before becoming the player he is today. It took me longer than it should've to work out whether he should be above or beneath Matt McCarty in this alphabetical list please send help. Oh, another who played the US Amateur here without making an impact. MCCARTY, Matt Scottsdale resident who has played some good stuff on the Korn Ferry Tour this year, having only turned pro in 2021. Very early days. MCILROY, Rory Won the US Open in runaway fashion back in 2011, bouncing back from his Masters meltdown just a couple of months earlier. No doubt he had his ideal conditions that week but it was still one of the best performances this championship has witnessed, if not quite in the Woods-at-Pebble-Beach class. Subsequently suggested that the US Open isn't necessarily ideal with just one other top-10 from 2012 to 2018, but has figured it out more recently with ninth, eighth and seventh in his last three, including when bang in he mix last year. Makes too many cheap errors to have total faith in when conditions are this demanding, but arrives as one of the most consistent members of the elite and with every chance if he can match last month's hot start in the PGA. Signs his maligned iron play is improving and warmed up nicely in Canada.

Strokes Gained Off The Tee for @McIlroyRory



10: 6th

11: NA

12: 2nd

13: 6th

14: 1st

15: NA

16: 1st

17: 2nd

18: 6th

19: 1st

20: 6th

21: 4th

22: 3rd



One of the best drivers of the golf ball ever. pic.twitter.com/IMPJnjRShO — Fit For Golf - Mike Carroll 🏋🏻‍♂️🏌️‍♂️ (@Fit_For_Golf) June 11, 2022

MERRITT, Troy Top-five finishes in the same two events as Beau Hossler this year, and without doubt at his most dangerous when power isn't everything. Stuff you know about golf that you shouldn't: Lucas Glover plays without a glove, and Troy Merritt plays without a rib. MICKELSON, Phil Arrives having spent last week doing a pretty decent impression of Donald Trump Jr at Centurion, where I've really no idea how he played because the website had no scoring on day one. Wait! It's there now, as I type, on day two, which means someone just forgot to turn it on for the start. What a game. Anyway, back to Mickelson and the only way his career arc can get any more absurd is for him to win the US Open at long last and complete the grand slam. Nine years since he threatened to do so but you'd have said similar things about his US PGA prospects last year. Remember that? MIGLIOZZI, Guido Fifth most popular member of One Direction who bagged a US Open top 10 last year but has generally struggled since. Some better signs lately and already a winner, as he was first to post the 'wow this rough is thick!' video. MOLDOVAN, Maxwell (a) One of those you feel comfortable entering into Google as you're not exactly going to be met with details of other characters with the same name. He's an amateur playing out of Ohio State, the big G tells me, and a very good one at that. MOLINARI, Francesco Now based on California and playing OK in the US this year, without getting anywhere close to his 2018-19 peak. Record in this is fine but 13th last year was his best in 11 tries and he's never looked a US Open winner in the making. MONTGOMERY, Taylor Persistent Korn Ferry Tour contender this year who is ranked first in scoring average and is on his way to the PGA Tour as a result. Qualified last year and was 11th after round one at Torrey Pines, where he's since gone on to finish an excellent 11th in the Farmers Insurance Open, and appears to have a very nice future ahead of him. MORGAN, Jediah Aussie who has been mistaken for Cam Smith owing to a similar hairdo. Played very poorly on an invite at the Memorial and confirmed at Centurion that he has a big number in him. Aussie PGA win back in January was mightily impressive – he was 11 shots too good for a decent field at that level – and offers a hint as to his potential, but this isn't when we'll see another. MORIKAWA, Collin Defied slow start to finish fourth last year and held every chance before that chaotic back-nine. That was his first notable contribution to a US Open and it might be the major that suits him the least, which isn't to say he won't defy that handicap just like he defied a lack of links experience to capture a Claret Jug. Out of form right now but that's largely to do with his short-game which means a turnaround is possible, as he's still hitting his irons well. US Army haircut, killer instinct.

Collin Morikawa with the Claret Jug

MOUW, William (a) Bossed his qualifier and anyone who can shoot 12-under over two rounds at the Olympic Club, a former US Open host venue, can certainly play. That's been in evidence throughout his college career at Pepperdine during which he's picked out the Chronicles of Narnia as his favourite books. That's funny, because Scott Piercy loves The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, especially that bit where they reach the end of the very flat earth. MUELLER, Jesse PGA professional at Grand Canyon University Golf Course who showed up for a while on day one of the US PGA last month. Made the cut in the US Open at Olympic Club a decade ago and has generally posted competitive scores at tour level, averaging a very respectable 72.18 in 28 appearances spread over the last 27 years. MUNOZ, Sebastian Rewarded for a string of solid performances with third place in the Nelson, where he had a great chance to win, and has kept ticking over nicely since then. Generally at his most effective on old-fashioned, tree-lined courses but no impact in majors so far. MURRAY, Grayson Wayward talent who has had his troubles off the course, some of them self-inflicted, some of them not. Qualifying for this marks a continuation of some encouraging form this spring, and at least keeps him away from High School graduation ceremonies for a week. NA, Kevin Has found his comfort zone late in his career and is dangerous on shorter or more technical courses, as he showed when potentially ending his PGA Tour career with seventh place in Texas. MC-MC-MC in the last three US Opens and fact he averages under 290 yards off the tee is a very simple explanation as to why he's generally struggled in this. NAEGEL, Chris No relation to popular twitter operator @NagelsBagels but has his own stories to tell, having reportedly given up the sport before qualifying for this (and making the cut) in 2018. Has continued to grind since then, albeit with limited reward, and that's been the story of the career of a player who didn't pick up a golf club until his late teens. Good on him for making it back here. NAKAJIMA, Keita (a) World number one amateur who was right in the mix at halfway in the Sony Open at the start of the year and seemingly has plenty to offer. Solid form in native Japan since missing the cut in the Masters and the one the other amateurs all have to aim at. NESMITH, Matthew Old-school ball-striker in the Boo Weekley mould, who came close to winning on the PGA Tour when third at the Valspar. Might happen for him one day but likely at a shorter course and comes here lacking major experience, having only played in one, missing the cut in the 2015 US Open. Will probably need a bigger week on the greens than he's usually capable of if he's to make any kind of impact. NIEMANN, Joaquin Front-running winner of the Genesis Invitational, a real coming-of-age performance just a couple of months after turning 23. MC the following week forgivable and hasn't been worse than 35th since, with two solid major efforts among this run. Driving it brilliantly right now and really doesn't have a major weakness now he's improved around the green, so it's onwards and upwards with no limit on his scope. Like the fact he experienced what it's like to play alongside Tiger Woods over the first two rounds at Augusta and no surprise if he is able to see things through to Sunday in a major soon enough. These next two will both suit.

NOREN, Alex Jetted home to take part in the Scandinavian Mixed and fared pretty well there. Returns to the US seeking to improve upon a miserable US Open record which finally produced a top-20 finish in his latest appearance at Winged Foot. Anything like that will do. NORRIS, Shaun Won his first DP World Tour title in his native South Africa earlier this year when gifted help by Dean Burmester. Seen sparingly since. NOVAK, Andrew Sea Islander who has slowly progressed through the ranks and isn't all that far off keeping his card for next year. That's despite being way down both the driving distance and accuracy stats, a dangerous combination at this level, though he does make up for much of that with some quality iron play and a neat-and-tidy short-game. Some indications that he's getting there as he signed off the Nelson with a bogey-free 64 before qualifying for this, and had previously gone well in Mexico where he sat third at halfway. Major debut and expectations must remain low. OLESEN, Thorbjorn Eagle-birdie finish to capture the British Masters saw him finally draw a line under a nasty episode in 2019, when he behaved disgracefully on a flight home from the US. Career rightly hit the skids while that was resolved and it'll be interesting to see whether he can press on from the Belfry, with my suspicion being that he peaked when making the 2018 Ryder Cup side. Driver would be a big worry here. OOSTHUIZEN, Louis Justified his decision to sign for LIV Golf by stating that he'd always planned to ride off into the sunset at around the 40 mark, and spend more time on his beloved farm. That suggests he may not have many more chances to double his major tally and while his record demands respect, his form this year has been poor. PAUL, Yannick Twin brother of Korn Ferry Tour player Jeremy and is making his own way in Europe, where he's been a regular threat during this rookie campaign. Lots to be positive about back in Europe. PEREIRA, Mito If every golfer's dream is to stand on the final tee of a major needing par to win, then every golfer's nightmare must be to make double-bogey and miss a play-off. That's what Pereira did at last month's US PGA, when finding water off the tee as things quickly spiralled out of control. Gained a lot of fans with the manner in which he handled that and really impressed by the fact he's played well in both subsequent starts. Makes him one of the form players coming in and if he can get the putter working again then anything is possible.

Before the PGA Championship I asked Mito Pereira if I could spend some time with him every day to see how he was approaching a major.



I hadn't considered he might actually win — nor that he'd face such a public, heartbreaking finish.



Here's that story:https://t.co/38RnAICwh8 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) May 25, 2022

PEREZ, Victor Somehow stole the Dutch Open from Ryan Fox, first benefitting from that rival's seven at the final hole, and then making a string of unlikely putts to first stay in the play-off and then win it. Had been coming in many ways and no doubt he's a class act at DP World Tour level, where over his last two starts he's been virtually flawless from tee-to-green. PIETERS, Thomas Opened with a round of 66 and stuck at it for a while when last playing in this, albeit at a Winged Foot course which heavily favoured players of his skillset. This might too and has always had the talent, as shown in the Masters and the US PGA. Form lately hinting at a return to the levels shown when winning either side of Christmas and freshened up by some time at home, so one who could outperform his odds. PIOT, James Beat Austin Greaser to win the US Amateur but hadn't been close to making a cut in five PGA Tour starts this year, until playing a bit better in the no-cut LIV Golf Invitational thing. POWER, Seamus Steady progression continued with top-10 finish in the PGA Championship, having bagged a first PGA Tour win last July and went on to earn a Masters debut with a run to the quarter-finals of the Match Play. Notable that while he misses a few cuts, when he makes the weekend he makes it pay and that's a good quality to have. At his best doesn't have a weakness and we saw that with a balanced display at Southern Hills. PUTNAM, Andrew Has emerged from brother Michael's shadow over the last five or so years, winning a low-key event and briefly threatening to establish himself inside the world's top 50. Not so good lately but scrambled his way to 15th at Colonial and can always pop up under suitable conditions. He won't have them here, though. QUINN, Fran Arguably the standout story from qualifying, as a 57-year-old who last played in a US Open back in 2014. Only entered this year because his son was putting his own entry in one day and dad Fran thought 'why not?' Will have his wife on the bag for what's a home game, having been born an hour away, so it's a fabulous tale, a sporting tale, a tale with soul. "It's the last one I'll ever play," he told Golf Digest. Brilliant stuff. RAHM, Jon Fabulous winner last year when everything aligned at a course which means so much to his career and indeed his personal life. Still needed two long putts on the final two greens to see off Louis Oosthuizen but had been a bit unlucky earlier in the round and was without doubt a worthy winner. Main issue is that his three worst performances this year have been in the three biggest events (55th PLAYERS, 27th Masters, 48th US PGA) but was on the wrong side of the draw in the latter and his form either side has been good. Short-game has clicked, too, so providing the wayward driving performance he produced at Muirfield Village isn't a sign of things to come, he'll likely make a stout defence and could do as Brooks Koepka did and win this back-to-back.

Jon Rahm celebrates after a sensational finish to the US Open

REED, Patrick Signs at the PGA (34th) and Charles Schwab Challenge (seventh) that his ball-striking struggles might be turning around but was poor at the Memorial. Short-game can keep his head above water at that level and has a very solid US Open record, twice leading at halfway and finishing with a flourish for a top-20 at Torrey Pines. Quite like the idea that he rocks up at the next LIV event thinking he can do whatever he likes and then sees ex-PGA Tour rules guru Slugger White coming over the hill. 'Oh for f...' REITER, Charlie (a) Another amateur qualifier having finished second to Mouw, both of them being the sons of golfers. Dad, you have a lot to answer for. Anyway, Reiter has had a taste of PGA Tour golf having played in what's now The American Express three times, and the 63 he shot in the middle of three missed cuts shows what he can do. RILEY, Davis Took a while (in modern terms, i.e. a few months) to find his feet on the PGA Tour but now look at him go, with six top-20 finishes in a row prior to a bogey-free breeze through qualifying. Four of those were top-10s to take his tally for the season to six, and he's very much on his way to the upper echelons of the sport. Finished 13th at the US PGA with a negative strokes-gained putting figure but that club is usually reliable, while his iron play has been elite over the past month. No limit whatsoever to what he can achieve and reminds me a lot of his good friend and mentor Justin Thomas. RODGERS, Patrick Somewhere between the forgotten man of his college class (reached quarter-finals of US Amateur here as one of the favourites) and those like Justin Thomas who've gone on to win majors. I think we sometimes overlook the fact that most really good amateurs don't just fail to win on the PGA Tour, they fail to reach the PGA Tour. It's very, very hard, and Rodgers is still here, keeping his card, earning his chances. Hopefully it happens for him one day, because he's a lovely player and fights the good fight. ROSE, Justin Fighting hard to remain relevant having missed out on last year's Ryder Cup side and generally struggled since winning the Farmers Insurance Open in 2019. Since then he has still managed four top-10 finishes in 13 majors and was 13th at the US PGA, so there's no doubt he has it in within to find his game when he most wants to. Indeed three of his last seven top-10 finishes have been at the very highest level and there are worse each-way or first-round leader plays all things considered. SALINDA, Isaiah Former US Amateur semi-finalist who was a teammate of Brandon Wu at Stanford but is still searching for his own path to the top of the sport. Volatility underlined by his burst of birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie to burst clear in his qualifier before bogey-bogey finish when the job had been done. Could still have a very bright future. SAMOOJA, Kalle Flying Finn came from seven back to win the Porsche European Open by two and seal a US Open berth for good measure. That final-round 64 on a brutal course was in keeping with a streaky profile and at his best is a deadly iron player who can light up the greens. Not up to this standard, though. SCHAUFFELE, Xander Made the last 16 of the US Amateur here and has since established himself as a feature among the professional elite, entering the top 20 with second place in the 2018 Open and remaining there ever since. That Carnoustie effort was already his third major top 10 and he's added six more since, his all-round game and perhaps even his demeanour helping explain why he's so adaptable. Winning is the issue and he probably hasn't done enough of it on balance, but once again did everything well for 13th in the US PGA and is impossible to find fault with otherwise. US Open record reads an absurd 5-6-3-5-7 and there will be those patient enough to keep going at short enough odds. Remember, he was shorter last year and has technically won twice in the interim. SCHEFFLER, Scottie Plenty made of his angry exit from the PGA Championship, but I think we should give him a break. His life has changed in a very short space of time, having gone from non-winner to major champion and world number one. So when he's stuck on the wrong side of the draw in a major and gets a bad bounce after fighting hard to keep his name in the mix, slamming a club into his bag seems more like evidence that he is indeed much calmer than most people to me. Anyway, PGA disappointment aside, the standout player of the season seeks his fourth win having been seventh in this last year. He was born in New Jersey so might get a little extra support for all Texas is now home, did once shoot 59 on the PGA Tour here in Massachusetts, and lost a tight quarter-final at the US Am nine years ago. Anecdotes aside, he probably still rates the benchmark granted a better set of tee-times.

Scottie Scheffler is the 2022 Masters champion. #themasters pic.twitter.com/smCowk5i8V — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

SCHENK, Adam 'The Indiana native' is how you describe Schenk at second mention by law, and this old-school operator has done his Hoosier friends proud without yet winning on the PGA Tour. Probably will do in the Barracuda or the Barbasol or the 3M Open or something like that at some stage, but not here, not now. SCHNEIDER, Marcel Red-hot form of late on the DP World Tour with three top-10 finishes in a row. Two of those depended heavily on the putter but he's done everything well at times and at a lower level than this, he's generally capitalised on his best periods of play. That's worth bearing in mind back in Germany next week and perhaps beyond, but here he's likely to be out of his depth. SCOTT, Adam Biggest disparity you'll ever see between good looks and good dress sense, regularly arriving at the golf course as though someone has dressed him for an experiment or demonstration. Played well at the start of the year such as when fourth at Riviera and had gone close in 2021, notably when missing a very short putt to take the Wyndham Championship, but lately not so good. That said, ranked second in strokes-gained approach last time and has got to grips with US Opens late in his career. SEIFFERT, Chase Flourishes of real quality on the PGA Tour have been too few and he struggles off the tee, which will be a problem. Nevertheless is a solid iron player who topped a competitive qualifier in Georgia to earn this major debut, and a chance to earn his place on the list of famous Chases: Chevy, the one off of Paw Patrol, and him from series three of 24. SHEPHERD, Laird (a) Made that famous comeback from eight down to win the Amateur Championship and still reaping the rewards, but shot 81-85 in the Masters and recently withdrew from the Memorial, which is troubling because why would you do that. Before that made no impact in the Lytham Trophy so expect a couple more big scores and an early departure. SHORE, Davis One of a very small group of golfing saxophonists but there's enough promise in his sporting career to keep music on the back burner. Qualified for last year's US Open (MC) and did so again in Dallas, where he came through a play-off to add another Alabama alumni to the tournament, having played college golf with Davis Riley. Might be one we hear a good deal more of in future. SILVERMAN, Ben Qualifier who has struggled for a couple of years now having once shown a degree of promise. PGA Tour profile says he 'loves finding farm-to-table restaurants in new towns' which is a very specific piece of information. Perhaps this explains his motivation to qualify – Farmstead Table is just down the road and 'blends French technique and new world innovation in a classic American country kitchen' according to its website. Try the grilled swordfish skewer, served with orzo and roasted root vegetable salad, spinach pistou, and crispy sunchokes. SIMPSON, Webb Ten years since he took advantage of a gift from the USGA, who took this tournament to a course which favoured accuracy more than just about any I can remember. That saw Simpson win when Furyk and McDowell might have to underline the point and he's gone on to add a PLAYERS Championship and several Ryder Cup appearances in a splendid career. More recently, back from injury and with some signs of encouragement, without getting his approach play and putting properly dialled in. Two major top-fives in 43 starts and only a couple more top-10s, which says a lot: he'll probably make the cut but probably won't be involved beyond that. SINNOTT, Todd Big-hitting Australian who has played pretty much all over the world now, but returned home to win for the first time in five years back in February. Used to be one from whom folks expected something but needs to kick on now having struggled when playing in Europe in the past. Power is at least a real asset in this tournament regardless of where it's played and hopes are pinned on it carrying him through to the weekend. SLOAN, Roger Threatened to become a PGA Tour winner last summer but is in the midst of a miserable season, with just two top-20 finishes and a string of alarming displays. Has dropped a hundred places in the tee-to-green stats and unless scraping through his Dallas qualifier proves a turning point, it'll be off to Korn Ferry Tour Finals later in the year. Free shot at this on his major debut but it'll be a result if he leaves feeling good enough about his game to find it again this summer. Diagnosis: Missed cut. SMITH, Cameron This year's best example of just how maddening this sport can be. On the one hand, all is rosey in the Smith world: he won the Tournament of Champions from Jon Rahm, and then added The PLAYERS Championship, with his family in town to roar him home. So far, so good. But since then, he's then produced his two best-ever displays of approach play, both in major championships, but had to settle for third place at Augusta and 13th at the PGA. Most galling might actually be the latter, because he was the standout player in the field from tee-to-green, again a career-best, but ranked 76th of 78 with the putter. Usually known for his short-game, a dream start to the year has turned into 'what might have been', but he doesn't have to wait long for another crack at it and clearly demands huge respect.

Cameron Smith secures the biggest title of his career at Sawgrass

SODERBERG, Sebastian In-form (hence, in the field...) Swede who has a bit about him but is very hard to predict, and has never been in waters this deep. SPIETH, Jordan Winner of this in 2015 when given a helping hand by DJ, on a course which spoke to his creativity and at a time when he was soaring. Otherwise, his US Open record amounts to very little and it's easy to see why it would be the least suitable of the four, albeit every chance in venue presents a new challenge of sorts. No doubt his game has been good enough to go and win another major for large chunks of this season, particularly six to eight weeks ago, and only have to forgive a poor week in the Memorial. Again, not sure that's an absolutely ideal place for him despite a decent course record so would give the benefit of the doubt in terms of the state of his game, without necessarily expecting big improvement on a string of modest performances in this. STALLINGS, Scott Inconsistent sort who won three times early in his PGA Tour, always against the odds, but is now more than eight years into a winless run. Quality of his iron play and the fact he occasionally throws in a brilliant putting performance means he might at some stage grab a fourth title but will be just as determined to make the cut here, having been born in Massachusetts. No doubt delighted to have qualified and did so tenaciously, making birdie at his final hole to avoid a nerve-wracking play-off, before finishing fourth at Colonial. Used to drink a dozen Dr Peppers a day but is now far more likely to steal all your avocados. We wish him well. STEVENS, Sam Won in Colombia last year before coming through Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School, and is enjoying a solid season as his career begins to take shape. Hails from Fort Worth, Texas so no doubt desperate to play Colonial one day but for now it's all eyes on a US Open debut, having had his first try on the PGA Tour back in February (and fared pretty well). Lots of good golf lately but did go from leading by one to losing by six after a final-round 77 on the KFT last month. Shakin Stevens! wrote the local scribes, presumably. STRAKA, Sepp Pinched the Honda thanks to a brilliant finish and a bit of help and supplemented that with ninth at Sawgrass and third, losing out by a shot, in the RBC Heritage. Patchy profile overall and has since struggled, his long-game going missing and the putter now unable to salvage things. Won't be for me but I'll say this: the Honda Classic is often a good guide to majors, and Straka is a player who can go from awful to outstanding in a very short space of time. That's a good profile for one at a very big price. STUARD, Brian Straight-hitting former winner of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, that time he beat my 80/1 shot by making every single putt (57, I believe, though it may have been 58) from 10 feet and in. Great times for me and the entire Lovemark family. Stuard meanwhile gets another US Open spin having come through qualifying at Springfield, where he's tried seven times, and succeeded seven times. One of golf's low-key OMGs. SUGIYAMA, Tomoyasu Two-time Japan Tour winner last year who will now be playing in his first major, having come through Final Qualifying in his homeland. We've seen nothing of him bar 57th of 77 players in the ZOZO Championship last year but I can tell you that he's 29, he turned professional in 2015 having studied at Chuogakuin University, he started playing golf when he was five, he's 173cm tall, and his blood type is A. TARREN, Callum Thrasher who putts to a high standard and has been battling his way through to weekends recently. Played really well in his qualifier, 10 birdies and one bogey seeing him sail through, and power tends to be of extra importance in the US Open. Still likely to make a few too many mistakes. TAYLOR, Nick Two-time PGA Tour winner who does everything well but nothing spectacularly and probably needs a shorter, simpler course to be properly competitive. Finished as the low amateur in the 2009 US Open when carding a second-round 65, the lowest round by an amateur in any major championship. Later went on to top the World Amateur Golf Rankings but the pro game is very different and his solid effort in his only subsequent US Open start came at Pebble Beach, where he's very comfortable. Up against it here. THOMAS, Justin 'At last doubled his major tally' was my natural starting point here but I wonder whether that underestimates how hard majors are to win. Maybe it does, but there's no doubt this awesome talent, one of the finest iron players you'll ever see and with every shot in the book, is a worthy addition to the multiple majors club. This latest one was opportunistic, a gift even, but he flushed his way through that final round and there are few finer sights in this sport than seeing JT twirl the club after dispatching a ballsy approach shot right over the flag. One of my favourites, that's for sure, to the extent I can let him off for failing me a few times between those two PGA wins set five years apart. No excuses now – buoyed by Southern Hills, he should be a more consistent presence on major leaderboards, and he seemed to enjoy another look at Brookline en route to Canada, where he spoke brilliantly as one of the leading voices on the sport's best circuit.

Justin Thomas says he is "pleased" with the PGA Tour's decision to suspend 17 golfers who are competing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational:



"I have great belief and great confidence in the PGA Tour ... and those guys just aren't gonna be apart of it." pic.twitter.com/s4RQpyLgZo — The Recount (@therecount) June 9, 2022