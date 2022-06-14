One further positive is that we're not far from Boston, so expect the Irish players to receive plenty of support. It wouldn't be at all surprising were Power to reward it in some way.

Power does miss more cuts than some but he tends to make it pay when advancing to the weekend, with seven top-30 finishes already this year. Only once, at Sawgrass, did he make the cut but finish lower than that Augusta 27th, and he's got a suite of strong stats including a high bogey avoidance ranking – always handy in a US Open.

Ireland's Seamus Power has already rewarded supporters with ninth in the US PGA this year, and another top-10 finish might well be within his compass. That was just his second major start having been 27th on his Masters debut, so he's quickly shown he can compete at this level.

Also worth noting is the fact his iron play last time was as good as it has been in years, so there's some cause for optimism at the odds.

Granted, Scott's more recent form isn't the strongest but he did begin the year with top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour before taking fourth in the Genesis Invitational, always one of the highlights of the early part of the PGA Tour season. Having come close to winning a couple of times last autumn, it's not all that long ago Scott was going off much shorter prices, and his experience counts for a lot.

Abraham Ancer is the biggest priced member of the world's top 20 and finished ninth in last month's US PGA, but there are no three-figure prices around so we'll kick things off with Adam Scott. The Aussie was seventh in the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach and that could be a good guide given its greens are tiny, as they are at Brookline.

Ryan Fox

One of the form players of the DP World Tour this year, there's no obvious reason why Ryan Fox can't translate his stellar play to this level. He almost did that at the US PGA, after all, sitting two shots behind the eventual winner with a round to play, before a disappointing Sunday.

Fox put that behind him very quickly with second place in the Dutch Open where he really ought to have won, meaning he's twice finished runner-up this year to go with his long-awaited win in the UAE. Since that victory at Al Hamra, his worst result on the DP World Tour has been 15th place, so he's been a persistent threat across a range of courses.

Long off the tee, with his irons as good as they've ever been and his putter at last coming to the party, Fox has all the tools. And while he may not quite believe he's good enough, let's not forget this major was won by another New Zealand qualifier not so very long ago. Fox is higher in the rankings than Michael Campbell was in 2005 and can go well.

Victor Perez

Victor Perez was the beneficiary of Fox's collapse at the Dutch Open, before grasping his unexpected chance to earn a second DP World Tour win. It had been coming, and now he returns to the USA seeking to build on it after a tough couple of years which saw him narrowly miss out on a Ryder Cup debut last September.

A fine ball-striker at his best, Perez's long-game has been outstanding lately, and he followed that Dutch Open win with third place in Germany despite putting terribly. For so long it looked like he'd win back-to-back titles despite that so, like Fox, there's no doubting how well he's playing at a lower level than this.

Perez does have a PLAYERS Championship top-10 to his name and finished 22nd in the 2020 PGA Championship in California. His form now is better than it was then and he's another overseas raider seeking to emulate Guido Migliozzi, who was in similarly excellent shape when seventh at Torrey Pines last summer.

Russell Henley

Although he's gone a little quiet of late, Russell Henley has only missed one cut since last summer's Open Championship and is a class act with plenty of upside at three-figure prices.

Henley is currently ranked just inside the world's top 50 and while it's frustrating he remains winless since 2017, when similarly ranked, he was a bit unlucky in the Sony Open at the start of the year. Ultimately he's been operating at a consistently high level for 18 months now and at some stage the pieces ought to fall into place.

Whether or not that happens here we shall see, but he did lead through 54 holes in last year's US Open when his form had a very similar look to it. This course ought to be more suitable, too, as it's a little shorter and might place even greater emphasis on his reliably strong approach play.

Si Woo Kim

A former winner of The PLAYERS Championship who can look close to unbeatable on his day, the erratic Si Woo Kim is something of an enigma and backers will have to be hopeful rather than expectant come Thursday's first round.

That said, he was 13th on his US Open debut back in 2017, 13th in the PGA Championship in 2020, and has made five cuts in a row at Augusta with a best of 12th. There's absolutely no doubt he has the class to do even better, and if his best long-game matched up with a working putter, he'd be the sort who could cause a major upset.

Kim hasn't quite bagged a major top-10 yet but he's healthy at last and comes here on the back of 13th place at the Memorial Tournament. It was following a similar preparation that he played reasonably at Torrey Pines and he might threaten the places if he takes to this course.

Thomas Pieters

On pure talent, Thomas Pieters is certainly capable of winning a major and we saw a glimpse of that when he captured a Rolex Series title without his best stuff at the beginning of the year, his second win in three starts having ended a long wait in Portugal last November.

Like so many before him, Pieters then struggled when presented with some PGA Tour opportunities, especially as he was flying home to Belgium during off weeks, so it's no surprise that his form has improved for a return home lately. Two top-10s in his last two DP World Tour events offer plenty of promise, and he made the cut in the US PGA between the two.

Perhaps he doesn't have the patience for a US Open but he does have top-six finishes in the other two stateside majors, and when last playing this event opened with a round of 66 and stuck around until Sunday. Were he to do the same, you'd fancy him to fare better in the final round.