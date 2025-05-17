Third-round three-ball betting tips for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

Following a change to tee-times, Ben Coley updates his round three preview with a three-ball double at 9/2.

Please note, due to a weather delay, two-balls have been cancelled and replaced by three-balls. Two-ball selections, published early this morning, are further down the page. Most bookmakers will stand those selections; Sky Bet, however, make them void per their golf rules. As we recommended bets with bet365 and generally, our record will settle them, win or lose. Scroll beyond three-balls for general overview and thoughts on outright market, plus two-ball selections.

Golf betting tips: PGA Championship three-balls 1pt double Conners and Cauley to win their three-balls at 9/2 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

More rain forced the PGA to move from two-balls to three-balls for the third round of this so far underwhelming major championship, and things appear to have fallen quite nicely. I mentioned this morning that I'd want to be against Luke Donald with almost anyone except Beau Hossler, and now we can have the ultra-reliable COREY CONNERS to beat them both. Conners has been his typically excellent self from tee-to-green and his long-game numbers at Quail Hollow down the years are impressive even by his standards. It's a course he loves and he can be expected to perform well. Donald did a little better than I expected yesterday but still lost his three-ball and this additional rain that's fallen will not help one of the statistically weakest drivers in the field so far. He ranked 153rd of 155 over the first two rounds. As for Hossler, he's ragged and ranks 128th in strokes-gained ball-striking, plus 152nd in driving accuracy. Conners is third for the former and second for the latter and if either Hossler or Donald is to beat the Canadian, they'll need him to play badly, or to make almost every putt they look at. Harris English and Denny McCarthy were two-ball picks but the former now has the strong-hitting Stephan Jaeger in his group while McCarthy has the impressive Ryan Gerard, backed by plenty of local support, so I'm happy swerving them now. By contrast, part of the case for BUD CAULEY was that David Puig, whose approach play has been poor, has a nagging injury. Well so does Michael Kim, so with the latter thrown into Cauley's group and now forced to go through his warm-up routine for a second time, this is a really appealing draw for another rock-solid tee-to-green player in Cauley, who has been back to his best this spring. It does mean we've plenty of eggs in his basket with two-ball bets standing with most firms, and I'm slightly less keen to oppose Kim than I am Puig, but Cauley at 2/1 has to be the call. Scottie Scheffler was my fourth two-ball pick and he'll probably win his three-ball, but I do respect Si Woo Kim, who has impressed in two Presidents Cup appearances including at this course. He won a match against Scheffler in Canada last year, too, and I don't really want to be against him. Besides which, bet365 have Scheffler the same price to beat two excellent players as he was to beat just one in places this morning. No deal. Posted at 1500 BST on 17/05/25

Golf betting tips: PGA Championship round three 2pts Cauley and English to win their two-balls at 3/1 (bet365) 2pts McCarthy and Scheffler to win their two-balls at 7/4 (General) 1pt Cauley, English, McCarthy and Scheffler at 10/1 (bet365) Two-ball bets may be void following weather delay; players will now tee-off in three-balls - check individual operator rules. Sky Bet will void bets, but they stand with bet365, Paddy Power, and Coral. Above bets will be settled as runners in our record. Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It's been a strange, somewhat underwhelming PGA Championship so far and another curious detail has emerged heading into the weekend: neither of the top two players in the betting is currently in the top four on the leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler looks every inch the man to beat having moved into a share of fifth, three behind Jhonattan Vegas, and many will agree with the market and believe that his biggest threat lies behind, rather than in front. Bryson DeChambeau is two back of Scheffler, in 17th place, but is a single-figure price. From Monday through to Saturday, at every point along the way, I've felt DeChambeau has been shockingly short. That feeling remains and of the two, Scheffler would by some margin be my choice. In fact he's one of just three I'd consider viable bets at the odds at this stage, the others being Matthew Fitzpatrick and Si Woo Kim. Fitzpatrick is of course a major champion, one who beat Scheffler to win that US Open. Kim has always had the ability to become one and this fine ball-striker, who also has at least some experience of battling the best American players on this very golf course in the Presidents Cup, has a gutsy edge to him I've always liked. Perhaps he can prove the biggest threat to the world number one.

