Hideki Matsuyama can once again prove the pick of the Asian challengers in the PGA Championship, where Jhonattan Vegas is also of interest in two markets.

Golf betting tips: US PGA specials 1pt trixie Matsuyama (5/2) top Asian, Fleetwood (13/5) top English, van Rooyen (7/2) top African (Paddy Power)* 2pts Jhonattan Vegas to be the top South American at 4/1 (bet365) 1pt e.w. Vegas to be the top rest of the world player at 80/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4) 2pts Matsuyama to be the top rest of the world player at 15/2 (Betfred, BetVictor) *1pt unit stake = 4pts total stake Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Four to follow in top nationalities markets HIDEKI MATSUYAMA has been showing signs of a return to his best lately and this proven major performer can justify clear favouritism in the top Asian market. CLICK HERE to back Matsuyama with Sky Bet Matsuyama looked like the winner of the PGA Championship throughout much of the 2017 edition, played here at Quail Hollow, and his course record is good. All told he's made five cuts in six, fifth place behind Justin Thomas the pick of the lot, and as you might expect his tee-to-green play has been exemplary. Notable to me is the fact that he's driven it so well here – that club can be a weakness sometimes and was the reason he faded from contention last week – and with his iron play back on-song, another solid putting week should ensure he sets the bar high.

Hideki Matsuyama has a strong Quail Hollow record

Matsuyama's major record in the US is remarkably consistent, his last missed cut coming way back in 2016. He's yet to miss one in the PGA Championship and has made 36 of 38 away from the Open, where he's still managed to make seven in 10 despite the volatility of links golf. He is not only the best Asian male golfer of all-time but the most consistent, even delivering when he's had some fitness issues. There appear to be none of those at the moment and he should enjoy another solid week, perhaps even making up for 2017 and winning a second major. Moreover, I'm very happy taking on the four Korean players. Si Woo Kim and Ben An continue to struggle on the greens, Tom Kim is badly out of form and will find this a slog, and Sungjae Im's iron play has been poor all of this year. Of that quartet, An might be the biggest danger given his power, but Matsuyama should be too good. Among five other Asian players, Rico Hoey's excellent long-game makes him dangerous, ditto Kevin Yu, but this is a big step up from the Myrtle Beach Classic they played in last week. Matsuyama knows what to expect and at 6/4 for a top-20 finish, I'd rather take 5/2 in this market knowing that a top 20 may well do. At similar odds, everything looks in place for TOMMY FLEETWOOD to prove best of the English. CLICK HERE to back Fleetwood with Sky Bet With Matt Fitzpatrick out of form, Justin Rose well down the field when withdrawing last week and Aaron Rai potentially set to find this a bit on the long side, Tyrrell Hatton looks the obvious danger and is respected at 3/1. But Fleetwood, buoyed by the switch to a mallet putter which saw him rank sixth in strokes-gained putting last week, simply looks a better player right now and the more realistic contender of the two. He's been 14th, fifth and 13th at Quail Hollow and his majors record is also superior. This market looks less competitive than the number of players in it and to be frank, taking close to evens that Fleetwood or Hatton wins it would look a fair way to go. However, I'm much keener on Fleetwood.

