Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (February 2022) is +3808.26pts February fixed-odds running total = +0pts

February antepost running total = +0pts

February overall running total = +0pts

Racing: Punting Pointers (Feb 1) - 1pt e.w. Son Of Oz in 3.20 Ffos Las at 12/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Dariya in 3.50 Ffos Las at 40/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending. Weekend View (Feb 5) - 1pt Tamarac Du Mathan in 1.15 Sandown at 12/1 (Unibet). 1pt Beauport in 2.55 Sandown at 7/1 (General). 1pt Five Star Getaway in 3.30 Sandown at 9/1 (William Hill & Betfair). Result pending.

Football: Celtic v Rangers (Feb 2) - 1pt Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ at 23/20 (BetVictor). Result pending. South America WCQ tips (Feb 1) - 1.5pts Colombia to win with +1 goal handicap at 10/11 (Sky Bet, Betway), 1pt Over 3.5 Goals in Bolivia v Chile at 31/10 (Betfair Sportsbook, BetVictor). Result pending. EFL Best Bets (Feb 1) - 1pt Gillingham to beat Crewe at 8/5 (bet365), 1pt Wigan and Oxford to draw at 13/5 (BetFred), 1pt Forest Green Rovers to beat Port Vale at 6/5 (Sky Bet), 1pt Northampton to beat Barrow at 10/11 (General). Result pending.

Golf: Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb 4-7) - 1.5pts e.w. Matt Fitzpatrick at 40/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Chez Reavie at 100/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Pat Perez at 100/1 (William Hill, Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Greyson Sigg at 125/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Satoshi Kodaira at 200/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. James Hahn at 250/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending. Ras al Khaimah Championship (Feb 4-7) - 2pts e.w. Jordan Smith at 25/1 (William Hill, BetVictor 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 2pts e.w. Romain Langasque at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Johannes Veerman at 50/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Ryan Fox at 50/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Brandon Stone at 90/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Kristoffer Broberg at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending.

Rugby Union: Six Nations (Feb 5-Mar 19) - 1pt Ireland to win the Six Nations at 3/1 (General); 2pts No Grand Slam winner at 5/6 (Boylesports); 1pt Dan Biggar to be Six Nations top-points scorer at 10/3 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt Damian Penaud top Six Nations try-scorer at 9/1 (General); 0.5pt Ronan Kelleher top Six Nations try-scorer at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 0.5pt Stuart Hogg top Six Nations try-scorer at 25/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Result pending.

Tennis: ATP Tour: (Jan 31-Feb 6) - 1pt e.w. Radu Albot in the Tata Open Maharashtra at 20/1 (bet365); 1pt e.w. Kamil Majchrzak in the Tata Open Maharashtra at 25/1 (BetVictor); 2pts win Gael Monfils in the Open Sud de France at 13/2 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Tallon Griekspoor in the Open Sud de France at 33/1 (Betfred); 1pt e.w. Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Cordoba Open at 14/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Federico Coria in the Cordoba Open at 33/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Yannick Hanfmann in the Cordoba Open at 50/1 (General). Result pending.