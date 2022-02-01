A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2022.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (February 2022) is +3808.26pts
Punting Pointers (Feb 1) - 1pt e.w. Son Of Oz in 3.20 Ffos Las at 12/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Dariya in 3.50 Ffos Las at 40/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
Weekend View (Feb 5) - 1pt Tamarac Du Mathan in 1.15 Sandown at 12/1 (Unibet). 1pt Beauport in 2.55 Sandown at 7/1 (General). 1pt Five Star Getaway in 3.30 Sandown at 9/1 (William Hill & Betfair). Result pending.
Celtic v Rangers (Feb 2) - 1pt Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ at 23/20 (BetVictor). Result pending.
South America WCQ tips (Feb 1) - 1.5pts Colombia to win with +1 goal handicap at 10/11 (Sky Bet, Betway), 1pt Over 3.5 Goals in Bolivia v Chile at 31/10 (Betfair Sportsbook, BetVictor). Result pending.
EFL Best Bets (Feb 1) - 1pt Gillingham to beat Crewe at 8/5 (bet365), 1pt Wigan and Oxford to draw at 13/5 (BetFred), 1pt Forest Green Rovers to beat Port Vale at 6/5 (Sky Bet), 1pt Northampton to beat Barrow at 10/11 (General). Result pending.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb 4-7) - 1.5pts e.w. Matt Fitzpatrick at 40/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Chez Reavie at 100/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Pat Perez at 100/1 (William Hill, Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Greyson Sigg at 125/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Satoshi Kodaira at 200/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. James Hahn at 250/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending.
Ras al Khaimah Championship (Feb 4-7) - 2pts e.w. Jordan Smith at 25/1 (William Hill, BetVictor 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 2pts e.w. Romain Langasque at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Johannes Veerman at 50/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Ryan Fox at 50/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Brandon Stone at 90/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Kristoffer Broberg at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending.
Six Nations (Feb 5-Mar 19) - 1pt Ireland to win the Six Nations at 3/1 (General); 2pts No Grand Slam winner at 5/6 (Boylesports); 1pt Dan Biggar to be Six Nations top-points scorer at 10/3 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt Damian Penaud top Six Nations try-scorer at 9/1 (General); 0.5pt Ronan Kelleher top Six Nations try-scorer at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 0.5pt Stuart Hogg top Six Nations try-scorer at 25/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Result pending.
ATP Tour: (Jan 31-Feb 6) - 1pt e.w. Radu Albot in the Tata Open Maharashtra at 20/1 (bet365); 1pt e.w. Kamil Majchrzak in the Tata Open Maharashtra at 25/1 (BetVictor); 2pts win Gael Monfils in the Open Sud de France at 13/2 (Betfred); 0.5pt e.w. Tallon Griekspoor in the Open Sud de France at 33/1 (Betfred); 1pt e.w. Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Cordoba Open at 14/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Federico Coria in the Cordoba Open at 33/1 (General); 0.5pt e.w. Yannick Hanfmann in the Cordoba Open at 50/1 (General). Result pending.
Life Savers Cheltenham Antepost - Tony McFadden - 1pt win The Glancing Queen in Mares' Chase at 14/1 (bet365 - 12/1 general). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Impervious in Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at 16/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Mighty Potter in Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 14/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Mar 2022) - (Ryanair Chase bet on Tornado Flyer at 25/1 removed due to immediate price crash)
Antepost Value Bet (Mar 2022) - 1pt e.w. Funambule Sivola in Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Mark Howard Cheltenham Portolio (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Gaelic Warrior in Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at 6/1 (Coral & Ladbrokes). Result pending
Mark Howard Cheltenham Portolio (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Walking On Air in Ballymore Novices' Hurdle 12/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Mark Howard Cheltenham Portolio (Mar 2022) - 0.5pts e.w. Eklat De Rire in Cheltenham Gold Cup at 100/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Mark Howard Cheltenham Portolio (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Haute En Couleurs in Turners Novices' Chase at 16/1 (Bet365) Result pending
Mark Howard Cheltenham Portolio (Mar 2022) - 1pt win Capodanno in National Hunt Chase at 12/1 (General). Result pending
Life Savers Cheltenham Antepost - Adam Houghton (Mar 16) - 1pt e.w. Nube Negra in Queen Mother Champion Chase at 12/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Life Savers Cheltenham Antepost - Simon Holt (Mar 17) - 1pt win Saint Calvados in Ryanair Chase at 10/1 (General). Result pending
Life Savers Cheltenham Antepost - Ben Linfoot (Mar 18) - 1pt win Eric Bloodaxe in Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at 16/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (Apr 9) - 1pt e.w. Mount Ida in 2022 Grand National at 40/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Antepost Flat season 2022 - Ben Linfoot - 1pt win Masekela in Qipco 2000 Guineas at 33/1 (General), 1pt win Tuesday in Cazoo Oaks at 33/1 (General). Result pending
AFCON 2021 Outright (Jan 9-Feb 6) - 4pts Algeria to win AFCON 2021 at 6/1 (BetVictor), 2.5pts Cameroon and Senegal to win their groups at 11/10 (General), 1.5pts Nigeria to win Group D at 11/8 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 1.5pt Mali to win Group F at 9/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w Islam Slimani AFCON 2021 top scorer at 14/1 (BetVictor, Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Mali to win AFCON 2021 at 25/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w Ibrahima Kone ACFON 2021 top scorer at 40/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
World Cup antepost (Dec 2022) - 2pts Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt Italy to win the World Cup at 19/1 (Unibet); 1pt Denmark to win the World Cup at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending.
Champions League last 16 (Feb 15-Mar 16) - 2pts PSG to qualify v Real Madrid at 3/4 (General), 2pts Villarreal to qualify v Juventus at 7/4 (Sky Bet), 1pt Benfica to qualify v Ajax at 3/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
FA Cup outright (Jan 7-May 28) - 3pts Manchester City to win the FA Cup at 7/2 (General), 1.5pts e.w. Arsenal to win the FA Cup at 14/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending.
Carabao Cup outright (Sep 21-Feb 27) - 2.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup at 6/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Champions League top goalscorer (Sep 14-May 28) - 2pts e.w. Erling Haaland to be top goalscorer at 6/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Robert Lewandowski to be top goalscorer at 13/2 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be top goalscorer at 9/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Ferran Torres to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Champions League outright (Sep 14-May 28) - 1.5pts e.w. Bayern Munich to win the Champions League at 8/1 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Chelsea to win the Champions League at 8/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Europa League outright (Sep 16-May 22) - 1.5pt e.w. Lazio to win the Europa League at 20/1 (Bet365, Sky Bet 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 40/1 (BetVictor 1/2 1,2). Result pending
UEFA Europa Conference League (Sep 14-May 25) - 2pts Tottenham to win the Europa Conference League at 7/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Roma to win the Europa Conference League at 8/1 (Bet365). Result pending
Italian Serie A (Aug 21-May 22) - 4pts Juventus to win Serie A at 11/10 (General), 4pts Spezia to be relegated at 11/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending
German Bundesliga (Aug 13-May 14) - 5pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga (without Bayern Munich) at 11/4 (BetVictor), 5pts Borussia Mönchengladbach to finish in the top-four at 9/4 (bet365). Result pending
Spanish La Liga (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (General), 2pts Real Sociedad to finish in the top four at 3/1 (William Hill, Betfred). Result pending
Beat the Market long-term tips (Jan 5-May 22) - 2pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 47/20 (Sport Nation), 1pt Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley to be relegated at 9/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
Premier League (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd to all finish top four at 2/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 4pts Leicester to win the Premier League w/o ‘Big Six’ at 13/8 (Betfred), 3pts Arsenal to finish top six at 11/8 (bet365, Betfred). Result pending
Premier League Golden Boot (Aug 13-May 22) - 2.5pts e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 5/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Kai Havertz to be Premier League top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Michail Antonio to be Premier League top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Richarlison to be Premier League top goalscorer at 100/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Rodrigo to be Premier League top goalscorer at 125/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Premier League Relegation (Aug 13 - May 22) - 2pts Norwich to be relegated at evens (Betfred), 1pt Newcastle to be relegated at 3/1 (General), 1pt Brighton to be relegated at 8/1 (General). Result pending
French Ligue 1 (Aug 6-May 21) - 4pts Monaco to finish top three at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Reims to be relegated at 9/2 (William Hill). Result pending
Sky Bet League Two (Aug 7-May 6) - 3pts e.w. Bradford City to win League Two at 12/1 (Betway) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Newport County to finish in the top seven at 5/2 (bet365), 1pt Stevenage to be promoted at 16/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Rochdale to be relegated at 12/1 (Betway). Result pending
Sky Bet League One (Aug 7-May 6) - 2pts MK Dons to be promoted at 6/1 (General), 1pt e.w. MK Dons to win League One at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Charlton to be promoted at 4/1 (General), 2pts Cheltenham to finish as top promoted team at 4/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Sky Bet Championship (Aug 6-May 7) - 4pts Fulham to be promoted at 15/8 (General), 3.5pts West Brom to be promoted at 11/4 (bet365), 5pts Bournemouth to finish in top six at 6/4 (bet365), 2.5pts Huddersfield to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Bristol City to be relegated at 9/2 (Boylesports). Result pending
Majors 2022 (Apr-Jul) - 2pts Sam Burns to win a major in 2022 at 16/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Abraham Ancer to win the Masters at 80/1 (Betfred, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Jason Kokrak to win the Masters at 125/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Matthew Wolff at to win the US PGA at 100/1 (888sport 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Talor Gooch to win the US PGA at 200/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the US Open at 66/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sam Burns to win the Open at 90/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Specials preview for 2021 season (Sep 9-Feb 13) - 1pt Justin Herbert to be voted Most Valuable Player at 20/1 (General), 1pt Carson Wentz to win Comeback Player of the Year at 12/1 (Betfred), 1pt Houston Texans to go 0-17 at 28/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Any player to rush for 2106+ rushing yards & any player to throw for 5478+ yards at 20/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
World Championship (Apr) - 1pt e.w. Anthony McGill to win the World Championship at 66/1 (Betfred 1/2 1,2). Result pending
2021/22 outright preview (Oct 12-June) - 2.5pts e.w. Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup at 15/2 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 3pts Carolina Hurricanes to win the Metropolitan Division at 5/1 (Unibet), 3pts Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Atlantic Division at 9/4 (Unibet), 1pt Carolina Hurricanes to win the Metropolitan, Colorado Avalanche to win the Central, Vegas Golden Knights to win the Pacific, Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Atlantic at 40/1 (Sky Bet, Unibet). Result pending