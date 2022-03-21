Sam Burns, a final round tip at 7/2 for Martin Mathews, successfully defended his Valspar Championship title after a play-off against Davis Riley.

The 25-year-old from Louisiana birdied the second play-off hole with a 30-foot putt for a third PGA Tour victory.

Burns had earlier hit a two-under-par round of 69 to finish on 17 under for the tournament, while fellow American Riley slipped back with a 72.

Matt Fitzpatrick also provided for some place money for Sporting Life readers as he tied fifth on 14 under after finishing with a round of 68.

The Englishman was tipped each-way at 28/1 in Ben Coley's pre-tournament preview.