“I don’t understand why Jon doesn’t swear in Spanish. Why does he swear in English? I don’t get it,” said Hatton.

There is every chance he could be paired with the equally-emotive Spaniard Jon Rahm, but Hatton is confident he has the upper hand when it comes to x-rated vocabulary.

The 31-year-old Englishman famously has a combustible temper on the course and is well known for often firing off a tirade of expletives after a bad shot or an unlucky bounce.

“He would probably get away with it if he just swore in Spanish. Maybe the English language has a bit more punch to it with certain words.”

Asked if he knew any Spanish swear words, he added: “I’d give it a pretty poor attempt. I wouldn’t want to embarrass myself or to just upset Jon in front of him.

“I think I would probably win in a swear-off. I’ve got everyone covered when it comes to that.

“Just any time of day, anywhere. No holding back. Doesn’t matter what we’re doing. I’m swearing.”

“Even in a press conference?” he was asked. A jokey “f*** off” was the response before he got up and left, provoking much hilarity.

But, on the serious side, a Hatton-Rahm partnership – combining the considerable talents of the world numbers three and 11 – has the potential to pay huge dividends at Marco Simone this week.

They played together once two years ago in the record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits, earning half a point against arguably the United States’ strongest pairing of Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler.

“I think we’re both fairly similar, pretty fiery people, but Jon is obviously a fantastic player and naturally brings a great energy,” added Hatton.

“I genuinely enjoy being in Jon’s company. Yeah, it’s always nice, as well, when you’re playing with a great player.

“He does like to call me Ty-Rell, which is an interesting move. He started calling me that at Whistling Straits and I might have actually hit a decent shot after that.

“They were few and far between that week, so hopefully I fare better this week.”

