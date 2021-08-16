Fifteen years on he will be part of the European team attempting to retain the trophy at Whistling Straits, one of three rookies on a side captained by Harrington but also one of four major champions in the 12-man team.

“The K Club was an incredible experience and if you had asked me walking into the course that day if I’d ever be competing in one, I’d have laughed,” Lowry said.

“I went with a couple of members of the golf club. I don’t even know how I got a ticket. I was 19 at the time and, obviously, hugely into my golf. I was a pretty good amateur.

“I went and experienced the whole thing and it was incredible. It’s bigger now than it was then too, so I’m so excited to see the grandstands, the first tee and all that jazz.

“It’s incredible I’m part of it now. Will I think back to it (2006) on the first tee? God knows what I’ll be thinking walking on to the first tee. I’ll just think about making contact!

“All that stuff is exciting. I wonder if it could get much more difficult than the first tee at Portrush on the Sunday? I’d probably say ‘no’, but I might know more in a week’s time.”