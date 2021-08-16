Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
golf icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
Darts
Snooker
Other Sports
Best bets for the Ryder Cup are now available via our guide
Best bets for the Ryder Cup are now available via our guide

Download your free Ryder Cup guide as golf expert Ben Coley profiles every player and provides tips

By Sporting Life
12:15 · FRI September 17, 2021

Our free Ryder Cup guide now features exclusive access to Ben Coley's best bets in the outright and top player markets.

The comprehensive guide also includes records and profiles of all 12 players as well as the two captains, plus a look at the history of the event, the format, and host course Whistling Straits.

Find out which American went unbeaten on his debut in 2018, just how good Ian Poulter's singles record is, and look back on the exploits of all-time leading points scorer Sergio Garcia before the action begins on Friday September 24.

Already a Sporting Life member? Then log in to download it now. If not, then register for free to gain early access before our betting preview is published on Monday September 20.

Don't miss our free downloadable guide to the Ryder Cup
CLICK HERE to view our FREE guide to the Ryder Cup

Continue reading this article...

Sporting Life

Join for free!

Exclusive content, stats, tips, my stable, race replays, hospitality give aways and much more… All for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....