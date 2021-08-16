Download your free Ryder Cup guide as golf expert Ben Coley profiles every player and provides tips

The comprehensive guide also includes records and profiles of all 12 players as well as the two captains, plus a look at the history of the event, the format, and host course Whistling Straits.

Find out which American went unbeaten on his debut in 2018, just how good Ian Poulter's singles record is, and look back on the exploits of all-time leading points scorer Sergio Garcia before the action begins on Friday September 24.

Already a Sporting Life member? Then log in to download it now. If not, then register for free to gain early access before our betting preview is published on Monday September 20.