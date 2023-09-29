Europe will be bracing for a USA fightback on day two of the Ryder Cup, but will it arrive? Ben Coley previews the foursomes.

Ryder Cup betting tips: Saturday foursomes 1pt Schauffele/Cantlay to beat Rahm/Hatton at 29/20 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Fleetwood/McIlroy v Thomas/Spieth At the start of the week, Luke Donald answered a question about the ordering of the matches by stating quite simply that Europe felt strongest in foursomes. On Friday morning, that decision and the logic that underpinned it was justified as they went 4-0 for the first time in history. Following a remarkable sequence of events in the afternoon, where Europe saved three matches on the 18th green and had effectively won the fourth in five or six holes, the USA now need to produce something they have so far looked a million miles away from. They are now 4/1 shots to retain the Ryder Cup with a 14-14 draw or by winning from 6.5-1.5 behind. The job is not yet done for Europe but many will expect them to have extended their lead by the time this match is over. Fleetwood and McIlroy played nicely in the first session, albeit unspectacularly, and beating a previously unbeaten US duo was huge. Now they take on Thomas and Spieth and while the former's selection made headlines, Spieth's performance in fourballs rates the major concern. I'd never write them off, though, Spieth capable of going from weekend hacker to the Golden Child very quickly and Thomas, as he showed yet again, absolutely made for this. They've something about them that demands respect and backing Fleetwood and McIlroy at 8/11 holds limited appeal, albeit touching evens with Sky Bet may be slightly generous. I'll take them to produce another spectacular finish at the 17th hole having been given a scare, but if this US duo were to get ahead early they'd be hard to peg back. That's worth considering in-play and I'll sit and hope McIlroy can move to 3-0-0. Verdict: Europe 3&1