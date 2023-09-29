Europe will be bracing for a USA fightback on day two of the Ryder Cup, but will it arrive? Ben Coley previews the foursomes.
1pt Schauffele/Cantlay to beat Rahm/Hatton at 29/20 (bet365)
At the start of the week, Luke Donald answered a question about the ordering of the matches by stating quite simply that Europe felt strongest in foursomes. On Friday morning, that decision and the logic that underpinned it was justified as they went 4-0 for the first time in history.
Following a remarkable sequence of events in the afternoon, where Europe saved three matches on the 18th green and had effectively won the fourth in five or six holes, the USA now need to produce something they have so far looked a million miles away from. They are now 4/1 shots to retain the Ryder Cup with a 14-14 draw or by winning from 6.5-1.5 behind.
The job is not yet done for Europe but many will expect them to have extended their lead by the time this match is over. Fleetwood and McIlroy played nicely in the first session, albeit unspectacularly, and beating a previously unbeaten US duo was huge. Now they take on Thomas and Spieth and while the former's selection made headlines, Spieth's performance in fourballs rates the major concern.
I'd never write them off, though, Spieth capable of going from weekend hacker to the Golden Child very quickly and Thomas, as he showed yet again, absolutely made for this. They've something about them that demands respect and backing Fleetwood and McIlroy at 8/11 holds limited appeal, albeit touching evens with Sky Bet may be slightly generous.
I'll take them to produce another spectacular finish at the 17th hole having been given a scare, but if this US duo were to get ahead early they'd be hard to peg back. That's worth considering in-play and I'll sit and hope McIlroy can move to 3-0-0.
Verdict: Europe 3&1
Hovland and Aberg made a fabulous start to their foursomes match on Friday and given how that session went, it's no surprise Donald has stuck to the plan – the same four pairings are sent out, with the top and bottom matches swapped around.
This looks the toughest task for Europe on paper given that Koepka and Scheffler are both giants of the game, and were robbed of their point on Friday evening when Rahm finished 3-3-3. Koepka's petulant interview afterwards was extremely amusing from a European perspective but you could well see him come out firing on Saturday morning, wounded by those events.
Foursomes does ask a question, not just of his long-game but of Scheffler's putting, however this is an upgrade for the latter who was hamstrung by Burns. With Aberg not as impressive as Hovland I would lean towards the US duo even if he might improve for that experience, though as demonstrated on day one, opposing two flushers like these in foursomes comes with major risks attached. No bet.
Verdict: USA 2&1
The Srixon boys did really well to contribute to the 4-0 romp in the closest of the first four matches on Friday, Straka holding his nerve over a four-foot putt to finally shake off their opponents, Fowler and Morikawa, who hadn't been at their best.
Homa looked good at times during his first match but was poor in the afternoon, although as a backer in the top USA market I'm very happy to see him co-lead it with a mere half-point. More of the same all round would make for a fine Saturday.
Hope for the Americans in this match comes in two forms: Lowry and Straka do still look the weakest European pairing (and Lowry might have expended enough emotional energy on day one), while Harman can't really putt much worse. If he gets to grips with the speed of these greens then perhaps they can do better, though his lack of power is a definite negative, too.
I have no strong feeling either way.
Verdict: Match halved
Rahm was absolutely sensational on Friday, the best player on show by a wide margin, and if that continues then he'll end the week as the star even if he's outscored. Everything he touched seemed to turn to gold and a 2-3-3 finish against the two best US players was so outrageous he could scarcely believe it himself.
Reunited with Hatton after they never looked anything but the winners against Scheffler and Burns in the top match on day one, many will expect more of the same. And I understand why: these two appear a really good match, Hatton doing his part and ending the day as one of the best of the rest after switching to gain half a point alongside Hovland.
By contrast Cantlay was so poor in foursomes that he was dropped from fourballs and while Schauffele was the standout US player in that first session, almost singlehandedly making a game of it against McIlroy and Fleetwood, come the afternoon he was helpless, suddenly looking lost with the putter as Fitzpatrick ran riot.
All this being said, the US duo had won every foursomes match they'd played together prior to that session and at close to 6/4, I rate them the best value to bounce back. It's by no means a confident bet but the price looks a shade big at 5/4 and upwards.
Verdict: USA 3&2
Posted at 2030 BST on 29/09/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.