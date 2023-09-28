Ben Coley previews the opening foursomes session at the Ryder Cup, which gets under way at 0635 BST on Friday morning.

Ryder Cup betting tips: Friday foursomes 2pts Hatton/Rahm to beat Scheffler/Burns at evens (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns (0635 BST) At the time of writing it's still unclear who will tee off first for each side but I'd be hopeful that it's Hatton for Europe, landing a nice winner for those who were able to bet in an admittedly niche market. Just as was the case in 2021, the partners of the best players were overpriced, Hatton included, and my view is he'd be the better choice for the odd holes. As for the United States, there will be those holding Burns tickets at 33/1. Again this demonstrates what can happen when bookmakers are forced to price things they're not used to pricing; Burns and Scheffler were at the very least a potential pairing, yet their prices were dramatically different. Perhaps Scheffler will spoil it by taking the first shot. On we go with the match itself and I'd give the edge to Europe after Hatton's timely return to form at Wentworth, where he played the final round alongside Rahm. The two halved their previous match together at the 2021 Ryder Cup (fourballs) and can do better against a US pairing with some questions to answer – Scheffler's putting, Burns' overall form. They also went 0-2 in foursomes at the Presidents Cup, both times against pairings weaker than the one they face on Friday, and I'd be a bit wary of their partnership. For now it seems based largely on their relationship although it must be said, Burns putting after Scheffler's approaches could be deadly. It's just that they can't do that on every hole. Europe in the top match at evens generally and 21/20 in a place rates the best bet on Friday morning. CLICK HERE to back Rahm/Hatton with Sky Bet Verdict: Europe 3&2

Hovland/Aberg v Homa/Harman (0650 BST) As had become expected, Aberg gets the nod from his captain to go out in the first session. It really is remarkable that we're talking about a college golfer at the start of summer now playing what could be a vital role for Europe. Hopefully he can live up to the billing and I do like the comfort of this pairing, with Hovland one of the players he got to know before turning professional. These are two of the biggest flushers in golf and that's a mouthwatering combination, but I would worry about Aberg's short-game and it's therefore imperative that they are on it from tee-to-green. That does seem likely providing the occasion doesn't get to the Swede and the fact that they use the same golf ball certainly helps. That factor also works in favour of Homa and Harman and may be partly why the former isn't paired with Morikawa as I'd anticipated. Both are rookies, making 26-year-old Hovland the only experienced player here; the Norwegian played all five matches at Whistling Straits, without yet securing his first full point. The US duo win on chipping and putting, the Europeans on driving prowess, but these are four players at the top of their games and so much depends on how they gel, and how they perform under this pressure. Having put up Homa to top-score for the US earlier in the week, I've no strong inclination to recommend a bet here but would lean towards the visitors at 6/4 in places. Verdict: USA 1up

Lowry/Straka v Fowler/Morikawa (0705 BST) This is the weakest match on paper, all six players having been selected as wildcards. It's also a little surprising on some levels: not everyone would've anticipated Fowler going straight back in despite his resurgence, and while Lowry and Straka share the same ball, selecting them in favour of Fitzpatrick in particular is a risk. What gives is hard to say and I'm torn between respect for Morikawa and the way he played on debut, and concerns over Fowler in this format especially. So far he's played six foursomes matches and won just one of them, part of a pretty poor Ryder Cup record in general, and two wins from six foursomes in the Presidents Cup is unimpressive. Lowry didn't get to play foursomes on his Ryder Cup debut but my concerns would be more to do with Straka, who is accurate and can be an explosive scorer, but does suffer the odd absolute howler. That makes him a foursomes risk in my book and we should also note that these are two of the handful of Europeans who didn't play an Italian Open here. I haven't a particularly strong view but will give the edge to the United States, largely because of Morikawa and those doubts surrounding Straka. Hopefully he proves me wrong. Verdict: USA 2&1