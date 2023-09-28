Ryder Cup day one foursomes draw: Who is playing in the opening session?

The pair will take on Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, close friends who formed a partnership at last year's Presidents Cup.

Open champion Brian Harman tees up alongside Max Homa and they will face Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, the latter sent straight out on his debut.

Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa form a Californian duo against Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, before Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay take on Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Brooks Koepka was among the eight absentees, four from either side, along with Justin Thomas.

Friday's foursomes draw

0635 BST: Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns

0650 BST: Hovland/Aberg v Homa/Harman

0705 BST: Lowry/Straka v Fowler/Morikawa

0720 BST: McIlroy/Fleetwood v Schauffele/Cantlay

Friday afternoon fourballs timings