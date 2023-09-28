Sporting Life
Ryder Cup day one foursomes draw: Who is playing in the opening session?

By Sporting Life
16:44 · THU September 28, 2023

Europe begin their quest to win back the Ryder Cup with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton leading out the opening foursomes session on Friday morning.

The pair will take on Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, close friends who formed a partnership at last year's Presidents Cup.

Open champion Brian Harman tees up alongside Max Homa and they will face Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, the latter sent straight out on his debut.

Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa form a Californian duo against Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, before Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay take on Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Brooks Koepka was among the eight absentees, four from either side, along with Justin Thomas.

Friday's foursomes draw

  • 0635 BST: Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns
  • 0650 BST: Hovland/Aberg v Homa/Harman
  • 0705 BST: Lowry/Straka v Fowler/Morikawa
  • 0720 BST: McIlroy/Fleetwood v Schauffele/Cantlay

Friday afternoon fourballs timings

  • 1125 BST: Match five
  • 1140 BST: Match six
  • 1155 BST: Match seven
  • 1210 BST: Match eight
