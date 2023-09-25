Ryder Cup 2023: Viktor Hovland ready to play in every match in Rome

Viktor Hovland is ready to maintain his ever-present Ryder Cup record in Rome despite the physical challenge posed by Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

Europe captain Luke Donald has told his star players to prepare to be left out of one or more sessions due to the combination of a severely undulating course and the high temperatures forecast for the biennial contest. Caddies will have the option of using lightweight bags and could also be rested if they are unable to walk 36 holes in a day, with Tyrrell Hatton’s caddie Mick Donaghy having undergone knee surgery earlier this year. Hovland and Jon Rahm were the only European players to contest all five sessions at Whistling Straits two years ago, with Dustin Johnson – who was the only American to do so – claiming five points as the United States enjoyed a record 19-9 victory.

Asked if he would be happy to play five times again, Hovland told the PA news agency: “It’s a good question. “It’s going to be a big one and we’re all going to be running on adrenaline. I think it’s going to be possible but it depends how the weather’s going to be. “I think we can all have a plan in our head and then when we get there things might change. That’s up to the captain to decide if I play five or however many he wants me to play, so we’ll see.” Hovland partnered Paul Casey to a foursomes defeat on the first morning at Whistling Straits and then halved his afternoon fourball alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

The Norwegian then lost both matches on Saturday (with Bernd Wiesberger and Fleetwood again) before claiming half a point against two-time major winner Collin Morikawa in the singles. "I felt fine on the singles if I remember correctly, but I remember after 36 holes on the first day I went to bed and passed out immediately, woke up the next morning and was still tired," Hovland admitted. "That was something that I didn't quite expect but we're out here every single week walking so we know what we're getting into this time. "To be part of the Ryder Cup was very special. Obviously it was tough for me as a rookie playing away and not having very many European fans there [due to Covid restrictions].

"And I felt like I played some good golf. I just struggled a little bit around the green and even on the green, I just didn't putt very well and obviously the short-game woes that I've been vocal about before I think kind of expressed themselves a little bit that week. "It was a little bit of a bitter experience. I would have liked to have done better and put some more points on the board, but this time around I feel like a way more complete player. "We are playing at home and I think the home crowd advantage is going to be a lot different than it was at Whistling Straits. "I think we are all pretty motivated to prove that what happened last time is not going to happen again."