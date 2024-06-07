Pinehurst course guide: Hole-by-hole look at US Open host venue

Pinehurst No. 2

7,550 yards, Par 70

1st, 398 yards, par four

Most players will not hit driver off the tee, opting instead to play just short of the point where the fairway narrows dramatically. That will leave a short iron to one of the course’s typical domed greens.

2nd, 500 yards, par four

A slight dog-leg which played the most difficult in relation to par in the 2005 US Open. Some relief comes in the shape of a widened driving zone, but the approach shot is to a very severe green.

3rd, 387 yards, par four

Most players will lay up short of the bunker that encroaches on the right. The green sits up in the air and a wayward approach will leave a difficult up and down, particularly from over the green.

4th, 528 yards, par four

Plays shorter than its yardage due to a downhill tee shot restored to the original angle intended by architect Donald Ross. A par five in both 1999 and 2005, the hole features a dog-leg left tee shot with the fairway sloping from left to right.

5th, 588 yards, par five

A good tee shot will offer the chance to go for the green in two, albeit from a sloping lie, while laying up leaves a tough approach with the ball likely to be significantly above a right-handed player’s feet.

6th, 228 yards, par three

The tee shot must carry a depression at the front that is four feet below the level of the green, as well as one of the deepest bunkers on the course at the front left. Any putts from the back of the green will be dangerously fast.

7th, 426 yards, par four

A severe dog-leg to the right means most players will not hit driver, with a left-to-right tee shot preferred to avoid running out of fairway. The green is protected by a deep bunker on the right.

8th, 492 yards, par four

The fairway initially slopes downhill and from left to right, and then uphill and from right to left. Missing the green long – where the fall-off can be eight or nine feet – will leave an especially difficult recovery.

9th, 184 yards, par three: The shortest of the par threes demands an accurate shot to a green with two distinct sections. A back-left hole location looks harder to access but is relatively flat, while the front-right section has much more slope.