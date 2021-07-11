Golf betting tips: Final-round preview of John Deere Classic

Golf betting tips: John Deere Classic 2pts e.w. Kevin Na to win at 9/1 (BetVictor, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Let’s be honest for anyone English reading this preview the final round of the John Deere Classic will probably not rate that highly on their list of ‘must watch’ sporting events tonight as all eyes will of course be glued to the action at Wembley (follow link for Sporting Life's full Italy v England preview). For those at TPC Deere Run, however, the outcome of the most anticipated football match this side of the Atlantic for many a year will not be given a second thought as a host of the PGA Tour’s lesser names get a chance to bag a life-changing victory. Known as one of the lower-scoring events on tour, this year's edition has once again produced a feast of birdies and with 14 players within four shots of the lead heading into Sunday, even with the field lacking a little in star quality, we look set for another dramatic final round to follow up the play-offs we've seen over the past fortnight.

Top of the pile heading into day four on 16-under and one shot clear of the field is Sebastian Munoz. Munoz, who opened up the week with a round of 63 before adding a pair of 67s, has built his success this week around a really solid iron game, which sees him lead the field in approach play and rank third for the week from tee to green. The Colombian closed out his lone tour success to date at the Sanderson Farms Championship after birdieing the 72nd hole to force a play-off and, having also held the 54-hole lead on that occasion, he should certainly be comfortable in his position today. While I would not be surprised to see Munoz get the job done, with such a jam-packed leaderboard I'm loathed to take anyone at ‘win only’ odds of 5/2, so am happy to take the 28-year-old on at those prices. Keeping Munoz company today and starting one shot behind him on 15-under will be Brandon Hagy. Hagy arrived in Illinois on the back of a strong sixth-placed finish in Detroit last week and he has used his power off the tee to build on that this week as he closes in on a maiden tour success. Hagy has made only one bogey all week, which came at the 11th on Saturday after a sloppy three putt, and the 30-year-old will be confident he can go one better than his second at the Honda earlier this season and bag his first tour title. My concern with him, though, is that the putting stroke, which sees him ranked 143rd on tour in that department this season, started to look frail on Saturday and the flat stick may just let him down when it matters most.

