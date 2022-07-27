LIV Golf has confirmed plans for a 14-tournament league starting in 2023, with 48 contracted players being part of 12 “established team franchises”.
The announcement comes as Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, prepares to stage the third of this year’s eight LIV Golf Invitational Series events.
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman had said in May that 10 events would be held in 2023 before expanding to 14 in 2024.
“LIV Golf’s expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximise our beloved sport’s true potential,” Norman said in a statement released on Wednesday.
“Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the world, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with.”
Players contracted to LIV Golf will also compete in International Series events on the Asian Tour as a way to gain vital world ranking points, a factor seemingly at odds with claims from some players that they joined LIV in order to play less golf and spend more time with their families.
Speaking during the Open Championship at St Andrews, new recruit Paul Casey said: “There’s a lot of discussion, a lot of WhatsApp chat group feeds going around. I’m not part of most of them.
“I think the discussion was if guys turn up en masse, then it lifts the world ranking points. So if they’re going to go play an Asian Tour event, they all go together.”
The full list of events will be announced at a later date and, according to a press release, “will not compete with the Majors, international team events or heritage events”.
The creation of “established team franchises” will be in stark contrast to this season, which has featured a rotating cast of players as new arrivals – including former Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson – have required other recruits to be dropped.