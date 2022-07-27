The announcement comes as Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, prepares to stage the third of this year’s eight LIV Golf Invitational Series events.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman had said in May that 10 events would be held in 2023 before expanding to 14 in 2024.

“LIV Golf’s expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximise our beloved sport’s true potential,” Norman said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the world, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with.”

Players contracted to LIV Golf will also compete in International Series events on the Asian Tour as a way to gain vital world ranking points, a factor seemingly at odds with claims from some players that they joined LIV in order to play less golf and spend more time with their families.