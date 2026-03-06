GolfGolf betting tips: Second-round preview and two-ball bets for the Arnold Palmer Invitational

It's rare that I'm tempted to run it back after winners in match bets, but this is one such occasion. The general idea is that bookmakers can overreact to 18 holes of golf and after taking almost 6/1 about a winning treble yesterday, most firms have now taken a full point off that price.

However, Adam Scott and Keith Mitchell were both so dominant that these particular revisions don't seem too bad. Scott won by 11 shots, Mitchell by six, and at almost 2/1 the double they may not need to play as well to go in again. Nick Taylor completed the treble by the skin of his teeth but was far less convincing.

BoyleSports actually stick to their guns and if you can get on there, the same treble pays just under 6/1 again, but at the more generally available 9/2 I'm happy to move on and try to apply some of the new information we have available.

It might seem odd to say that new information leads to ALEX NOREN given that he plays with the leader, but he's value to beat Daniel Berger.

The latter was sensational in a first-round 63 which saw a massive upturn in putting fortunes from last week, when he was selected on these pages, started well, then couldn't hole a thing.

It's only part in hope that I'm opposing him here, though. There seems every chance his putter isn't nearly as hot and while I don't really subscribe to the theory that it's hard to back up a low round, today is a new day.

And I simply don't think Noren should be touching 6/4 when right now he's the better golfer. DataGolf have 52 places between them, OWGR have 45, and it's not just that: Noren leads 2-1 in the tournament head-to-head this year, winning each of the last two by a very long way.