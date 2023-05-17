Two major champions can boss their three-balls on day one of the PGA Championship, including England's Justin Rose.

It's become increasingly common for bookmakers to avoid troubling themselves with the 20 PGA professionals who pad out the field for the PGA Championship, and whether you think that's a symptom of the modern game or simply makes sense, the fact is it limits betting opportunities for the first round. Last year, Jesse Mueller's 72 was the pick of the scores from the club pros who earned themselves a dream ticket and while Tyler Collet's 71 on day two no doubt spoiled the odd wager, every single one of the 20 missed the cut. Fifteen had shot 77 or higher on Thursday and we'll see something very similar this week. Unfortunately, at the time of writing this is useful for only those who have bet365 or some more obscure accounts and they all seem pretty alive to the reality that the spread of three-balls won by PGA pros should be set at 0.5. For those who can, Maverick McNealy (1355) rates the best bet in these effective head-to-heads and there are others you can explore, with Paddy Power also having priced up a couple involving the better-known, ex-tour professionals.

Who is the best first-round bet? As far as the main three-balls go, the draw was more than a little frustrating. For example it makes sense to take on Jordan Spieth, yet I wouldn't want to be against Viktor Hovland or Shane Lowry in that group. Gary Woodland is a player I'd love to put up against various others, but he's in with Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka. Ockie Strydom is begging to be opposed and plays with Joaquin Niemann, but Corey Conners is rock solid. Kevin Kisner's woeful driving made him another name to look out for but Jimmy Walker's recent resurgence and my belief that Padraig Harrington will have a decent week made choosing between them difficult, while I found it hard to determine which wild driver would fare best among Kurt Kitayama and Sahith Theegala, despite confidence that one or both will outscore Zach Johnson. The closest I came to a selection among the high-profile morning groups was Rory McIlroy, given his course knowledge and propensity to start fast as he did when leading this event last year. But while I would give him the edge over defending champion Justin Thomas and 2020 winner Collin Morikawa, the fact is McIlroy has to answer questions over the state of his game, too. MACKENZIE HUGHES (1328 BST) therefore earns the Nap vote from the early tee-times. A winner this season, Hughes was back to form last time out when contending in the Byron Nelson Championship and it's encouraging that he's improved off the tee throughout each start since the Masters. His second-round 69 to make the cut at Augusta will have been a boost to confidence and Hughes has developed a tidy record in majors. Last year he made the cut in two of them, faring best in the US Open when 24th, while in 2021 he'd contended for that title at a long, lush, difficult course in Torrey Pines. After that he again popped up in the mix at the Open and he's been runner-up in the difficult Honda Classic, as well as producing some quality golf under the gun for 10th place in the BMW Championship later that year. It was one of the more serious tests of the campaign and, thanks largely to a killer short-game, Hughes passed it. As ever, selecting him is as much about his playing partners and Alex Noren in particular. The Swede has been in miserable form for months now, losing strokes off the tee every week, and if we consider this to be a PGA Championship disguised as a US Open, his record in that reads 51-MC-MC-MC-MC-25-MC-17-MC. JT Poston's is no better (MC-MC-40) and this short driver is struggling at the moment, so Hughes has the best skillset, the best recent form, and the best record in stateside majors. It's a compelling formula and he's favourite for this in my eyes despite being the outsider of three in places. I could see Hughes making an early run at the first-round lead but it's a very difficult market to get to grips with this week. Usually, early starters have the edge, yet rising temperatures in the afternoon ought to help. Bethpage in 2019 was very even, those out in the morning just shading things, and without a clear draw bias it looks a minefield.