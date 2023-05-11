He's turned up with his game in a funk, he's been fifth or sixth or seventh in the betting, but under the radar? That's not a place the biggest name in the PGA Championship field is ever allowed to go.

He'd like to, no doubt, and he's tried to. After missing the cut at the Masters, McIlroy withdrew from the RBC Heritage, forfeiting millions of dollars. That decision became the talk of Hilton Head as if to prove once again that to escape is harder for him than it is for most. Justin Thomas, who defends his title at Oak Hill, spoke once about how much admiration he has for McIlroy given the spotlight under which he plays.

When it comes to the week ahead and the 105th PGA Championship, two of the previous 104 having been won by McIlroy, some might argue that his poor spring lowers expectation. He's missed the cut and then finished 47th in his last two tournaments, both as favourite. Add another missed cut in The PLAYERS and he's made a bad start to the biggest events of 2023.

And then, as is always the case with him, something will bring us all back to McIlroy's reality. That something will be his ties to the area – and his Oak Hill membership.

Rochester, New York is the hometown of his wife, Erica Stoll, and he describes it as 'almost a second home' (almost presumably meaning that it's actually his third, behind Northern Ireland and Florida). He's been there on several occasions through the years, popping in to play Oak Hill both before and since it was restored by Andrew Green, something else we'll hear a lot about in the coming days.