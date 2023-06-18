Golf needed a fabulous US Open and, despite grumblings over scoring in a record-breaking renewal, it has one. What more could we really ask for than Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy, the game's most popular duo, topping the betting heading into the final round? If that's not enough then greed really has taken over.

Technically, Saturday saw Los Angeles Country Club play a little bit easier than it had on Friday, but remember we were now left with only those who made the cut. As a collective they played the North Course to an average of 71.85, still lower than some would like, but it was clear to those watching either live or on repeat that it was a constant test.

Come the end of it, we were left with something close to as-you-were: Rickie Fowler now joined in the lead by Wyndham Clark after a two-shot swing at the final hole, Rory McIlroy still favourite, and Scottie Scheffler still threatening after late fireworks saw him play holes 17 and 18 in a combined three-under par.

One of this quartet should win the tournament, with history and their collective strength all against the likes of Harris English, Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson. English still counts according to the stats, 48 of the last 49 winners having been within four shots as he is, but ahead of him are two of the sport's hottest players, plus two of its very best.

Followers of Monday's pre-tournament preview have had a great run out of Fowler and my feelings haven't changed. The case revolved around the strength of his form and in fact an identical one could've been made for Clark. Winning was always the question mark and so it remains, both entering new territory from the final group.

Fowler has a dozen top-10s at this level including second at Augusta and in the Open, but always he was playing catch-up. His best chance came in the 2014 PGA Championship when, as had been the case a month earlier in Liverpool, it was McIlroy who proved just too good, but this time he is the one out in front.

Nine years have since passed but my verdict is that history will in a sense repeat, and that RORY MCILROY will win the US Open. Certainly, at the prices he's the one to be on from the sort of stalking position he so enjoys and one he has in fact never had in a major championship.

For so long, the fault with McIlroy was that he was not close enough to win, each of his four majors so far having come from the front. Even at Augusta in 2018, it's easy to forget that this squandered opportunity in fact saw him begin the final round three behind Patrick Reed. It remains his best chance there since he shot a final-round 80 in 2011.

In the Open, it took until last July to really begin round four back where he wants to be and while a closing 70 for many will serve as evidence that he just doesn't have 'it' anymore, I think it might prove to be the missing piece of the jigsaw. We often talk about players needing a taste of contention before converting a chance, and it's possible McIlroy just needed to re-learn that skill.

At the sort of course he so enjoys, one which is tough but offers birdie chances, he's been a picture of control all week and if that continues he is going to be very hard to beat, especially having survived a poor putting day to remain right on the heels of the leaders.

I also like his draw. McIlroy beat Scottie Scheffler to the TOUR Championship last August and beat him again in the consolation at the WGC-Match Play in March. Both will know what's expected of them today but the two-shot advantage held by McIlroy may prove too big a gap for even Scheffler to bridge.