What an exhilarating opening day of the Ashes. The pre-series hype meant expectation was even greater than usual, but the cricket certainly delivered with England posting 393/8 from only 78 overs before Ben Stokes made a typically bold declaration late in the day. Australia survived the remaining four overs to finish on 14/0, trailing by 379.

The merits of that declaration will only be fully known at the end of the match, but as much as Australians might scoff, Bazball well and truly delivered – and not just on the entertainment front. Australia were visibly rattled in the opening exchanges as Zak Crawley began with a crunching cover drive for four off the very first ball of the series.

Joe Root's masterful unbeaten century (118) and 78 from Jonny Bairstow (78) then cashed in later in the day after Australia had briefly threatened to bowl England out for under 300.

Nevertheless, having lost what still feels like a big toss, Australia will be pleased to have limited the first-innings damage to under 400 – for all Stokes' declaration allowed them to do so – and Stokes' decision would have been made in the hope his bowlers could strike a late blow, or even two, to ensure it was very much England's day.

As it is, Australia will come back on Saturday knowing the pitch will remain very good for batting for the next few days at least, and given the strength in their batting line-up – Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head are currently the top three ranked Test batsmen in world cricket – they will be confident they can go past England's score.

Given how good conditions were for batting on day one, England's total is probably under par and we must factor in that Moeen Ali, whose record with the ball against Australia is poor, will be tasked with delivering the chief spin threat on a surface that offered no swing and only minimal seam movement to the fast bowlers all day.

A predicted change in the weather could turn that on its head, but the pitch is unlikely to alter until much later in the match and a batting unit as strong as the Australian one ought to score big. They certainly won't be in a rush either, and I'm happy to back Australia to score 500+ RUNS IN THE FIRST INNINGS at 9/4 (Sky Bet).

Steve Smith was advised at 4/1 to make a first innings century in the pre-match preview, and that advice certainly still stands having seen conditions in Birmingham. Sky Bet are holding firm with that price.

Preview posted at 1930 BST on 16/06/23

